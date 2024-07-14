Ernie Els wins first senior major at 2024 Kaulig Companies Championship

It is a Sunday to remember for Ernie Els.

World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els captured his first senior major title, winning the 2024 Kaulig Companies Championship with a one-stroke win over Y.E. Yang, who carded the low final round at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. For Els, it was his third win of the 2024 season in his 13th start, and it also secured him a spot in the 2025 Players Championship on the PGA Tour.

Els is the first three-time winner of the 2024 season on PGA Tour Champions, and he moves to No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

He shot 2-under 68 on Sunday to secure the victory. He will take home $525,000. Yang, who shot 66 on Sunday, earned $308,000 for his effort.

Jerry Kelly placed solo third, and K.J. Choi and Steve Stricker tied for fourth.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek