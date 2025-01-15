Ernesta Kareckaite mad at herself after split decision win over Nicolle Caliari

LAS VEGAS – Ernesta Kareckaite beat Nicolle Caliari with a split decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 249 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Kareckaite, who has gone nearly five years without winning anything other than a split decision in MMA.

Ernesta Kareckaite def. Nicolle Caliari

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 11: (L-R) Ernesta Kareckaite of Lithuania punches Nicolle Caliari of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Result: Ernesta Kareckaite def. Nicolle Caliari via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Updated records: Kareckaite (6-1-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Caliari (8-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Key stats: Kareckaite stuffed 11 of Caliari's 14 takedown attempts.

Kareckaite on the fight's key moment

"(The game plan) was connect, and I didn't do that. That's why I'm mad at myself. ... We were prepared for everything."

Kareckaite on making improvements

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 11: (L-R) Nicolle Caliari of Brazil punches Ernesta Kareckaite of Lithuania in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

"I'm happy, but at the same time, I had a lot of mistakes. It's 50/50. I just know what I had to do and didn't do the right thing, so I'm just going to get back and learn from my mistakes. "

Kareckaite on what she wants next

"I really want to stay busy this year and I want to show myself and show my skills and be better every time. ... I'm going to go back to the gym. I'm going to have few days to rest, but I want to learn from my mistakes, correct them and be better."

