Erling Haaland Starts | 4-2-3-1 Predicted Manchester City Lineup Against Chelsea

Manchester City will host Chelsea in their upcoming game in the Premier League 2024/25 season at the Etihad Stadium. City are fifth in the points table with 38 points in 22 matches. They have won 11 matches, drawn five, and lost six games so far in the season. The club are coming to this game on the back of a 4-2 loss against PSG in their previous game, which was in the UEFA Champions League. Now, let us take a look at the predicted lineup of Manchester City against Chelsea.

Defence:

Ortega will start as the goalkeeper of the team. Lewis and Gvardiol will be the two fullbacks of the team. Stones and Akanji will be the centre-back pairing of the game. Ortega has conceded 9 goals and kept 2 clean sheets in 8 matches in the Premier League 2024/2025 season. That means when Ortega Moreno is in goal, his team conceded a goal every 80 minutes.

Lewis has conceded 19 goals and kept 5 clean sheets in 19 matches in the Premier League 2024/2025 season. That means when Lewis is on the pitch, his team conceded a goal every 74 minutes. He has assisted 2 goals in 19 matches so far in the Premier League 2024/2025 season. Gvardiol has conceded 23 goals and kept 5 clean sheets in 21 matches in the Premier League 2024/2025 season. That means when Gvardiol is on the pitch, his team conceded a goal every 80 minutes.

Stones has conceded six goals and kept 1 clean sheet in eight matches in the Premier League 2024/2025 season. That means when Stones is on the pitch, his team conceded a goal every 55 minutes.

Akanji has conceded 19 goals and kept 5 clean sheets in 18 matches in the Premier League 2024/2025 season. That means when Akanji is on the pitch, his team conceded a goal every 81 minutes

Midfield:

Kovacic and Bernardo will serve as the two pivots in the lineup. Foden and Savinho will serve as the right and left midfielders and provide the width to the team. De Bruyne will be the central aggressive midfielder.

Kovacic has scored four goals in 18 matches so far in the Premier League 2024/2025 season. His total G/A (goals + assists) is five for this season. Silva has scored two goals in 21 matches so far in the Premier League 2024/2025 season. His total G/A (goals + assists) is six for this season.

Foden has scored six goals in 17 matches so far in the Premier League 2024/2025 season. His total G/A (goals + assists) is eight for this season. De Bruyne has scored two goals in 15 matches so far in the Premier League 2024/2025 season. His total G/A (goals + assists) is eight for this season. Savinho has scored one goal in 18 matches so far in the Premier League 2024/2025 season. His total G/A (goals + assists) is six for this season.

Attack:

Haaland will be the lone striker of the team. Haaland has scored 17 goals in 22 matches so far in the Premier League 2024/2025 season. His total G/A (goals + assists) is 18 for this season.