Erling Haaland sends message to Pep Guardiola with admission on Man City form

Haaland and Guardiola after the 2-1 defeat at Villa Park (REUTERS)

Erling Haaland admitted his current form is not good enough as he backed Pep Guardiola to find a solution to Manchester City’s dismal run.

Halaand has scored just one goal in City’s last six games as the Premier League champions another defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Guardiola’s side have lost nine of their last 12 games in all competitions and Haaland said City’s players are suffering from a lack of confidence.

But the striker, who averaged a goal a game for City during his first two seasons at the club, said Guardiola is not the problem.

“We have to continue working,” Haaland told TNT Sports after the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

“The first thing I am looking at is myself, I have not been doing things good enough, have not been scoring my chances and everything. I have to be better. There is a lot on me and I’ve not been good enough.

“We know how important confidence is. You can see it. It affects every human being [But] we have to continue. We have to stay positive even though it is difficult. We have to keep working hard.”

Halaand pointed to Guardiola’s record and said the Spaniard will find a way to turn City’s results around despite going through his worst run of results as a manager.

“He’s won the Premier League six times in seven years. We can never forget that,” Haaland said.

“He will find the solutions. He’s been doing that every year, apart from one. We still believe in him and we have to work harder than ever right now.”

Guardiola said City’s levels dropped in the second half as goals from Jhon Duran and Morgan Rogers earned Villa a fully deserved victory.

Villa moved above City into fifth in the Premier League and City rarely looked like coming back despite Phil Foden’s consolation in the 93rd minute.

“We played a really good first half, and the second half we dropped, we were not good,” Guardiola told the BBC.

“The tempo as the game goes on is a bit more difficult. Congratulations Aston Villa on the victory

“It depends on us. The solution is bring the players back. We have just one central defender fit, that is difficult.

“We are going to try next game - another opportunity and we don’t think much further than that.

“Of course there are more reasons. We concede the goals we don’t concede in the past, we [don’t] score the goals we score in the past. Football is not just one reason. There are a lot of little factors.

“Aston Villa are a team that are doing well in the Champions League, Premier League as well. It is a tough place to come. Last season we won the Premier League, but we came here and lost.

“We have to think positive and I have incredible trust in the guys. Some of them have incredible pride and desire to do it. We have to find a way, step by step, sooner or later to find a way back."