Erling Haaland sends direct message of instruction to Manchester City fans amid torrid 13-game run

Manchester City supporters have received a direct instruction from star striker Erling Haaland amid the club’s most challenging run of form under Pep Guardiola.

The reigning Premier League champions find themselves languishing in seventh position in the English top-flight table, 22nd in the UEFA Champions League, out of the Carabao Cup at the fourth round stage, and with an FA Cup third round clash on the horizon.

Those rankings and standings across competitions come despite an unbeaten start to the season that run until late October, before a severe downturn in form saw the club lose nine of their next 13 matches running through till the present day.

A 1-1 draw against Everton at home on Boxing Day makes it just one win in that same run of contests, leaving Manchester City with one final opportunity to end the calendar year on a high as a historic 2024 comes to a close.

Speaking in light of Manchester City’s difficult results against Manchester United and Aston Villa in particular in Premier League action, Erling Haaland told the club’s official website, “We need the support more than ever.”

The Norway international continued, “It was fantastic (against Aston Villa), we really appreciate it. Every single game has been like that and more than ever right now, so what can we say? Thank you!”

And closing out with a message of defiance as Manchester City continue to slip further down the Premier League table, the 24-year-old told fans, “We’re going to turn it around!”

Haaland himself is enduring a difficult patch of form in front of goal, with his latest issues heightening against Everton on Boxing Day, failing to convert from the penalty spot as Jordan Pickford stopped a second-half spot-kick.

Manchester City will be desperately hoping that their star performer in front of the net over the last two full seasons in particular can carry them out of a hugely challenging string of results and re-find their usual brilliance as soon as possible.

Manchester City travel to the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon for the final outing of their 2024 calendar year, hoping to claim all three points from a Ruud van Nistelrooy-led Leicester City side who are winless in their last four matches.