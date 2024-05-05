Erling Haaland issues blunt response to Roy Keane criticism after four-goal haul in big Man City win

Erling Haaland dismissed criticism from Roy Keane as he fired Manchester City a step closer to the Premier League title.

The striker scored a first-half hat-trick against Wolves and then added a fourth after the break, with City cruising to a 5-1 win to take them just a point behind Arsenal in the title race.

Pep Guardiola’s side still have a game in hand, meaning they will lift the Premier League trophy for the fourth season in a row if they can beat Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham over the next two weeks.

Haaland was back in the starting lineup against Wolves and swiftly set about making up for lost time, and his haul means he is now five goals clear in the Golden Boot standings.

He cut a frustrated figure when Guardiola brought him off, denying him a potential fifth goal, but the City boss insisted that anger was aimed at the officiating rather than the substitution.

It is a welcome return to top form for Haaland, who Keane has previously claimed was “like a League Two” footballer in general play. The 23-year-old has now issued a blunt response.

Erling Haaland fired Man City to a big win over Wolves (Getty Images)

"I don't really care that much about that man, so that's all right,” Haaland told Viaplay when asked about Keane’s comments on Saturday.

Keane’s claim came after City’s goalless draw with Arsenal in March, a game in which Haaland struggled to make an impact up against Gabriel and William Saliba.

"The levels of his general play is so poor and not just today,” Keane said.

"I think laying stuff off, headers, whatever it might be. In terms of in front of goal, he’s the best in the world. But his general play for such a player is so poor. Not just today, he has to improve.

"He’s almost like a League Two player, that’s how I look at him. His general play, it has to improve and it will do over the next few years."