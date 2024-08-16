Erik ten Hag thrilled as Man Utd debutant Joshua Zirkzee hits the ground running

Erik ten Hag was delighted to see Manchester United debutant Joshua Zirkzee hit the ground running and believes his match-winning introduction will provide a huge boost to his confidence.

United’s opening game of the Premier League campaign against Fulham was heading towards a scoreless draw as the clock wound down at an expectant Old Trafford.

But summer signing Zirkzee ensured United would begin the campaign with a victory as he stretched to smartly direct home fellow substitute Alejandro Garnacho’s cross in the 87th minute.

It was his first appearance for the Red Devils, having reported late for pre-season after going to Euro 2024 with the Netherlands and the former Bologna forward enjoyed a debut to cherish.

“It is very good for a striker coming into Manchester United and to score the winning goal in his first game,” Ten Hag said.

“I remember last season when Rasmus Hojlund in his first game scored a goal and we were all waiting on the halfway line, then VAR and after two minutes they came to the conclusion the ball was slightly over the line.

“Then it took long (for him to score his first Premier League goal) and he was so frustrated.

“For him, it’s very pleasing, very happy for him and that will encourage him. That will give him belief. For the fans, for everyone – it’s a very good start.”

Asked what made him want to sign Zirkzee, the United boss said: “There were more, he has some attributes we didn’t have.

“Straight (away) he showed it, but where he’s very good is his linking up, combinations.

“We have some good ball-playing offensive players, so they can take benefit from this.

“But what I wanted to say is he has to arrive in the box and to score goals, because the main attribute from a striker is score goals and he did.

“If it’s then the winner, then it’s very pleasing for everyone.”

A Premier League debut to remember for Joshua Zirkzee 👏#MUNFUL | #TheKickOff pic.twitter.com/EwNg3WccfG — Premier League (@premierleague) August 16, 2024

Zirkzee was among three debutants on Friday night, with Noussair Mazraoui starting and Matthijs de Ligt brought off the bench following their Tuesday moves from Bayern Munich.

One player conspicuous by his absence from the team sheet was Jadon Sancho.

Having spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund after being banished from the first team by Ten Hag, he came on in the Community Shield last weekend and missed a penalty.

“First of all, we need squad depth,” Ten Hag said. “It will be a season that is survival of the fittest but I can only put 20 players in the squad.

“I have to make choices and Jadon in the week had an ear infection and he was not 100 per cent fit for this.

“He could play but if you can make choices, I made the choice that we choose, we preferred other players on the bench.

Joshua Zirkzee got United off to a winning start (Martin Rickett/PA)

“But that can change and will definitely change in the season where we have to rotate because we can’t play every game with the same.

“You see already today how important subs are, so we need the right bench and the right balance.

“Sometimes it is frustrating for the player but it’s about the team, it’s about the club.

“There will be more players who will be in this position but then we expect them to fight, fight for the club.

“We have so many games to play and everyone will have his minutes and then they have to prove it.”

While United head into the weekend high, Fulham return to the capital frustrated by a late loss at a ground in which they secured a famous 2-1 win in February.

Boss Marco Silva said: “I believe that we deserve more from the game in terms of result, definitely.

“The way, looking overall, I think we deserve more from the game.

“The games between us and Man United have been decided by margins.”