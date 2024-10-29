Erik ten Hag believed another trophy would have made Man Utd season a success

Erik ten Hag believed a third trophy in as many seasons would have made Manchester United’s current campaign a success.

The Dutchman was sacked by the club on Monday following a poor start to the season having registered only one win in their last eight games across all competitions.

Ten Hag’s final game in charge came on Sunday, where United were beaten 2-1 by West Ham in the Premier League.

He leaves Old Trafford having won two trophies with the club, the League Cup in his debut season followed by the FA Cup in May.

Speaking post-match on Sunday to preview United’s Carabao Cup tie against Leicester, the Ten Hag reiterated his focus was on winning a trophy.

When asked if winning a trophy in his third season would make it a success, Ten Hag replied: “Definitely, it’s about trophies. I don’t want to go into this debate again, but I think it’s the truth that there are not so many trophies you can win.

“If you win a trophy in pro football, that is most important because that is what the fans expect and what we expect, to win a trophy.

“We have had five opportunities, one we missed and that was the first in the Community Shield, with still four to go.”

Ten Hag earned his first major domestic title with United just eight months into the job when they beat Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley in February 2023.

United are back in action in the competition on Wednesday against the Foxes, where Ruud van Nistelrooy will be in the dugout at Old Trafford as interim head coach – amid reports that the club are in talks over replacing Ten Hag with Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim.

Their attention then turns to league action with a clash against Chelsea and, with the club sat 14th in the table, Ten Hag admitted United needed to “find the fuel” from their setbacks.

He said: “First of all we have to do better, the ranking does not reflect in our performance and our levels.

“At the end of the season, we have to get this right, but of course it is not easy when you have so many setbacks at the start of the season to overcome this.

“We have to fight back, but it always helps when you have a good start because it keeps motivation, keeps belief, the confidence will grow and we are now in the process on the other side where we are disappointed and have to deal with setbacks.

“Now we have to find the fuel from setbacks and disappointments.”