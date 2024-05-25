Erik ten Hag addresses Manchester United future after winning FA Cup final against Man City

Erik ten Hag won his second trophy in as many seasons at Man United (REUTERS)

Erik ten Hag insists he still sees his Manchester United tenure as “a project” and warned “football is about winning trophies”, amid suggestions he will be sacked despite Saturday’s FA Cup triumph.

United stunned rivals Manchester City with a 2-1 victory at Wembley on Saturday, ending the Premier League champions’s hopes of becoming the first team in English football history to win back-to-back doubles.

On the eve of the match, The Guardian reported that United’s new hierarchy had made the decision to part ways with Ten Hag this summer, regardless of the Wembley result.

The Dutchman has been under pressure for much of a season which saw United finish eighth, their worst ever Premier League performance.

However, their FA Cup success means they will now play Europa League football next season and makes it two trophies in as many seasons at the helm for Ten Hag following last year’s League Cup triumph.

"I don’t know,” he told the BBC when asked whether he expected to be sacked. “The only thing I’m doing is preparing my team, developing my team. This is a project for me. When I came in I can say it was a mess. Now we are better. We are not where we want to be.

"Football is about winning trophies. I want to play the best football, dynamic, attacking football but in the end you have to win games and trophies. That’s the mentality we brought in. This was our one opportunity and we did it. I‘m very proud of the players and staff."