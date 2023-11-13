Epson Tour’s Arizona tournament is moving to TPC Scottsdale, will have largest purse on tour

The LPGA’s development tour keeps getting bigger and better.

The Epson Tour announced Monday the elevation of the purse at the Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic to $400,000, making it the largest on the circuit. The first-place check will be $60,000.

The event will also have a new home, as it has pulled up stakes from Longbow Golf Club in Mesa and will head to the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course. While the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course is the longtime home of the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open, the Champions Course will once again host the final stage of the PGA Tour Champions Q School in December. The Champions Course has also hosted the Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour. The Champions Course will host the Epson Tour May 9-12, 2024.

Furthermore, Epson and the Carlisle Companies announced a contract extension for the tournament, which is one the few 72-hole events on the tour, through 2026. Carlisle came on as title sponsor in 2021.

“We are constantly seeking partners who share our goal of giving our athletes the best opportunities to succeed and pursue their dreams of playing on the LPGA Tour, which is exactly what Carlisle has consistently done from day one of this great event,” said Jody Brothers, Epson Tour Chief Business and Operating Officer.

The Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic held a spot in March on the schedule when it was at Longbow. Previous winners of the Carlisle are Gabriela Ruffels (2023), Fatima Fernandez Cano (2022) and Ruixin Liu (2021).

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek