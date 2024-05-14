Epsom Derby 2024: When is the race, how to watch it on TV and latest odds

Auguste Rodin took last year's Derby for Aidan O'Brien - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

The Derby is the biggest race of the Flat season and the most important of the British Classics.

Officially for three-year-old colts and fillies – though the latter rarely compete – the race is run over one mile, four furlongs and 10 yards at Epsom Downs, a particularly undulating course with a pronounced slope towards the rails on the home straight.

The Derby is the third of the British racing’s five Classics. The others are the Oaks, which is for fillies only and takes place at Epsom the day before, the 2,000 Guineas, the 1,000 Guineas (both at Newmarket) and St Leger at Doncaster.

Britain’s richest Flat horse race has been staged since 1780 and this year is the culmination of a two-day festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse and will attract a crowd of about 130,000. The Derby has been run annually for 243 years but was moved to Newmarket from 1915-18 and 1940-45.

This year’s race is worth £1.5 million, with the winner taking home £850,650 in prize money. Check out the latest odds here.

What date is the Epsom Derby?

This year’s race takes place on Saturday, June 1 on the second day of the Betfred Derby Festival. The Oaks and the Coronation Cup are staged the day before.

What time does the race start?

This year’s race will revert to its usual start time of 4.30pm. Last year, the race was moved to earlier in the day to avoid a direct clash with the FA Cup final.

What TV channel is it on?

The race will be broadcast live on ITV1, with coverage also available on the subscription service Racing TV. By law, the Derby is one of only two races that must be shown on free-to-air television in the UK. The other is the Grand National.

Will the King and Queen have any horses in the race?

The King and Queen will have no runner in the Derby this year but could potentially have a horse in both the Coronation Cup and the Oaks, both run on Friday May 3 – the day before the Derby.

There has never been a royal winner of the Derby. The closest was in 1953, when Aureole finished second just days after the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Who is the most successful current trainer?

Aidan O’Brien is the most successful trainer in the 243 years of the Derby, winning nine times, with Galileo (2001), High Chaparral (2002), Camelot (2012), Ruler of the World (2013), Australia (2014), Wings of Eagles (2017), Anthony Van Dyck (2019), Serpentine (2020) and Auguste Rodin (2023).

O’Brien has numerous chances for this year’s race, with five of the top 10 in the market trained at his Tipperary yard.

Which horse won last year?

Last year’s race was won by 9/2 shot Auguste Rodin, trained by Aiden O’Brien and owned by Mrs John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith.

There can never be repeat winners of the Derby as the race is run only for three-year-olds.

What are the latest odds?

The top ten horse in the market.

Arabian Crown 7/2

City Of Troy 7/2

Ambiente Friendly 8/1

Ancient Wisdom 8/1

Los Angeles 8/1

Diego Velazquez 14/1

Capulet 16/1

Caviar Heights 20/1

Henry Longfellow 20/1

Bellum Justum 25/1

Updated May 14 – odds courtesy of Bet365

Ambiente Friendly surges past Illinois and into reckoning for the Derby

A 91-year-old multi-millionaire who treated himself to nine horses on his 90th birthday might have finally hit the jackpot after a lifetime in racehorse ownership.

Following a clear-cut victor at the William Hill Trial at Lingfield, Ambiente Friendly is now short as 8-1 for the Derby.

Bill Gredley, an East Anglian property developer and long-time owner, and his son Tim who is on the squad to ride showjumping for Britain at the Olympics in Paris, have won an Oaks and St Leger with User Friendly in 1992 but the Derby has eluded the family as it has trainer James Fanshawe, who despite winning 22 Group Ones and two Champion Hurdles in his career, has never won a domestic Classic.

However they will all go to Epsom with a very live Derby chance after Ambiente Friendly ran out an impressive four and a half length winner over Aidan O’Brien’s favourite Illinois.

Ambiente Friendly had a terrific day out in the sunshine at Lingfield Park - PA/Steve Patson

Definitive Classic trial winners this season have been few and far between and when a colt, City of Troy, who beat two home in the Guineas is ante-post favourite for the Derby on the strength of Auguste Rodin getting up off the canvas after the Guineas to win it last year, you know we are struggling.

The Dante at York on Thursday may throw up something and Godolphin’s Arabian Crown has the Sandown Trial safely banked but the Gredley’s Gleneagles colt, who cost £80,000 at last year’s Breeze-up sales, put himself firmly in the mix as he and jockey Callum Shepherd drew right away from Ballydoyle’s Illinois.

Fanshawe’s only other Derby runner was in his second year as a trainer when he ran Environment Friend, also for the Gredleys, in the 1991 race. He finished last but came out and won the Eclipse next time out.

Recalling how he came to have Ambiente Friendly, Fanshawe, 62, who was at Ascot, said: “On his 90th birthday Bill sat by the ring at the breeze-up sales and bought nine horses. Freddie Tylicki [the paralysed former jockey turned bloodstock agent] picked this one out.

“Bill hasn’t had horses with me for 28 years but he sent me four for nostalgic reasons. Three of them, including Ambiente Friendly, have turned out very good and one we sold.”

Despite stepping up nearly three furlongs in trip, Fanshawe took the bold decision to take the hood off Ambiente Friendly, who pulled hard on his first start of the season at Newmarket, because he had been so settled at home.

“That was brilliant,” added Fanshawe. “I wasn’t sure he’d stay because he’s been a bit free going in his races but Bill and Tim were keen to have a go and that was a true test. Though he’s by Gleneagles [a miler], the dam got a mile and a quarter in the mud. I’m glad the bookies were sufficiently impressed to make him 8-1 for the Derby. It’s very exciting – we’ve won an Irish St Leger but not a domestic Classic.”

Time will tell whether an Epsom winner emerges from the William Hill Oaks Trial – a length and three quarters separated the first four home. But Ralph Beckett’s You Got To Me set off to make it a test of stamina, opening up an eight length lead at half way and, though the cavalry including her stablemate Treasure, owned by the King and Queen, were catching her at the finish she hung on to win by half a length.

It was a job to know whether You Got To Me, a Nathaniel filly, was tiring or idling in front - it was her first start of the season - but it was Aidan O’Brien’s runner up Rubies Are Red who was eye-catching in the home-straight having to make up 10 lengths inside the final quarter of a mile. Even though Rubies Are Red was trading at a shorter price (10-1) for the Oaks, it is not a given that she will reverse the form given that was her second start of the season and You Got To Me’s first.

Beckett, who has won the trial four times now, said: “I think Epsom will suit her well,” said Beckett who indicated Treasure will go to Royal Ascot.