Enzo Maresca reveals why Southampton will be Chelsea's 'worst game' of the season

Enzo Maresca has made the bold claim that Chelsea's trip to face Southampton in the Premier League will be their toughest test of the season so far.

The Blues have been in fine form since Maresca took over at Stamford Bridge in the summer, winning seven of their 13 Premier League matches.

Chelsea's only defeats have come to league leaders Liverpool and current champions Manchester City, while also drawing against second-place Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

While the start to the season has seen Maresca's side face some strong opposition, the Italian has predicted that their trip to Southampton, who sit bottom of the league, will be their toughest test so far.

The Saints have won just one match all season, falling to defet 10 times in the opening 13 Premier League matches.

However, speaking the the press ahead of Chelsea's clash against Russell Martin's side, Maresca made a bizarre prediction.

"(It will be) the worst game since we start the season for us and it will be the toughest game since we started the season," Maresca claimed.

"We need to be ready or it will be a bad day for us."

The Italian continued to reveal why he can see his side struggling when they travel south, despite being in impressive form after beating Aston Villa 3-0 on Sunday.

He explained: "The reason why is because if you analyse the results they are there but in terms of performance they were winning against Liverpool, lost to City 1-0, drew to Brighton.

"The way they play since last year, I was in Championship, I know them well. They are very brave, it's clear they want to keep the ball and we want the same. Will be a tough, tough game."

Maresca's Leicester beat Southampton 5-0 in April, the last time they faced off in the Championship just months after the Foxes beat them 4-1 at St Mary's.

Maresca will be hoping to keep up his impressive record against the Saints on Wednesday evening, with Chelsea looking to extend their gap in the top four and potentially start a title charge.

While the Chelsea head coach has played down his side's chances of winning the Premier League title, the Blues know that a positive run over the festive period could see them close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the table.