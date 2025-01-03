Chelsea: Enzo Maresca reveals Wesley Fofana could miss rest of season in major injury blow

Wesley Fofana is facing a “very long time” on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, with Enzo Maresca admitting the defender could miss the rest of the season.

The Chelsea defender has been out since the start of December after coming off against Aston Villa, the latest in a long line of injury problems he has suffered since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

However, while Benoit Badiashile could return from his own injury problems next month, Fofana is facing a battle just to play again this season.

“Unfortunately, Wes will be out for a very long time,” Maresca said at his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of the trip to face Crystal Palace.

“Benoit will be out at least until February. The only two big updates are on Wes and Benoit, that both will be out a long time.”

On Fofana, Maresca added: “Unfortunately he could be out for the season, yeah. We don’t know exactly. He could be out for part of the season.”

The 24-year-old has not undergone surgery on the injury, but Maresca did not rule out the possibility that it could still be required.

There is more positive news for Chelsea, with Romeo Lavia “very close” to making his return to first-team action.

Reece James is also in line to feature against Palace on Saturday, in what would be his first appearance since early November.

“He is back,” Maresca said. “In the last game, he was with us in the squad but the plan was not to give him minutes.

“Tomorrow we can give him minutes. Hopefully he can get minutes very soon.”