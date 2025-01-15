Enzo Maresca responds to question asking if Chelsea need a new striker this month

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has responded to a question asking whether Chelsea need a new striker in the door this transfer window or not.

The Blues have been linked with a number of strikers over the last couple of years, and there was the summer transfer saga involving Victor Osimhen. Of course, that one didn’t happen in the end because Chelsea were just priced out of the over all deal. But they are continuing to be linked with new strikers even this month, with Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap being the main one being mentioned the most right now.

For me it’s clear, Chelsea 100% need to add in a new striker this window, and that is far from even a criticism against Nicolas Jackson because I think he has been very good. In front of goal though, he still needs to improve immensely and also, I still see him as more of a wide striker or a winger than I do as a striker. He also needs top competition regardless, that bit should be non-debatable.

Maresca was asked last night after Chelsea’s wasteful draw with Bourneouth in the league where they missed a whole host of chances, whether he thinks they need to sign a new striker or not this month.

Maresca responds

Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Maresca on the pitch. (Image: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC)

His response, well, he didn’t really answer the question and was instead very diplomatic with his answer. So you can make of this as you will!

The Sun reporter Lloyd Canfield asked the question, and Maresca responded with:

“First of all we analyse the game and we created so many chances, sometimes in the season you are more lucky and you create one chance and you score one goal, sometimes you create ten chances and you score one goal. I think in this moment we struggled to score goals but we didn’t struggle to create chances, hopefully we can be more lucky and start to score goals.”