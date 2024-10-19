Enzo Maresca names Chelsea’s best game this season and answer will surprise fans

Chelsea have had a good start to the season under Enzo Maresca and the Italian has recently revealed what game he believes has been the Blues’ best of the campaign so far.

Maresca was appointed as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor this summer after guiding Leicester to the Championship title last season and signed a five year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have certainly taken a gamble in appointing the 44-year-old, but he recently revealed why he had no doubts about taking the job.

Maresca names Chelsea’s best game of the season

The Italian has adapted to life very well in the Premier League and the Blues currently sit fourth with 14 points from a possible 21.

Maresca’s men are unbeaten since the opening day of the season against Manchester City, but face their toughest test to date as they travel to Anfield on Sunday to face Liverpool, with the 44-year-old recently providing insight into how the Blues might approach the game.

Chelsea’s players have taken Maresca’s ideas on board quicker than many would have thought and already at this early stage he’s been able to establish an identity and a clear style of play.

Chelsea’s only defeat this season was against Manchester City. (Photo by Action Images via Reuters)

The Blues look very dangerous going forward and are the second highest scorers in the league with 16 goals, just one behind Manchester City, whilst they have also improved defensively in recently weeks.

There have been some great performances such as the wins away at Wolves and West Ham, but Maresca has surprisingly picked the only game they have lost so far as their best game of the season.

“I consider the City game our best this season, for many reasons,” he told reporters in quotes picked up by The Independent.

“First of all because I know City, and second because we really played a good game, didn’t concede many chances. We had many chances before and after they scored.

More Stories / Latest News

Enzo Maresca names Chelsea’s best game this season and answer will surprise fans

19th Oct 2024, 06:31am

Chelsea wonderkid with family connection to the club in huge demand from 3 football powers

19th Oct 2024, 02:15am

Enzo Maresca asked tough question about Malo Gusto’s form and future

18th Oct 2024, 08:00pm

“Game after game we are improving different things, but that game was a good game.”

The Blues didn’t play badly against the champions by any account, but it’s unlikely many fans would have picked that as their game of the season, but you can understand why Maresca has chosen it.