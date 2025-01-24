Enzo Maresca admits Robert Sanchez is 'far' from the level Chelsea manager demands

Under pressure: Robert Sanchez has not fully convinced at Chelsea (AFP via Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca says Robert Sanchez will remain Chelsea’s No1 for the remainder of the season — but is “far, far, far” from playing at the level he wants from his goalkeeper.

The Spaniard was the Blues’ first choice goalkeeper last season after his transfer from Brighton and has remained the go-to man in goal this season.

But he has made four mistakes directly leading to goals — the second-most of all Premier League players — and come in for criticism both externally and from Chelsea’s own fanbase.

Sanchez dropped the ball to allow Matt Doherty to equalise before half-time in Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Wolves, with Blues supporters inside Stamford Bridge responding by ironically jeering every time he managed to catch the ball in the second half.

“For sure, that is not very good for his confidence, but also Robert is a professional who has to learn to deal with that kind of moment,” Maresca said.

Robert Sanchez was criticised after Chelsea beat Wolves (Action Images via Reuters)

“It’s experience for him. He has to improve also to deal with that kind of moment during a game at home where the fans, for any reason, are not happy. He has to manage that moment.

“I didn’t speak with Robert. I consider that kind of moment part of our job. You have to learn that you have to deal with that. It's already happened in the past with Robert, and he did quite well.”

Maresca was quizzed as to whether he feels Sanchez has improved under the manager’s watch.

“He's getting better, but he’s still far, far, far from where I want him to be.”

Asked whether he can be Chelsea No1 for many years, Maresca said: “I’m not thinking about the seasons coming. I’m thinking about this season.

“For this season? No doubt. But then in the future, we don't know. It is not only about Robert. It is not even about me, you know? I’m focused on this moment, this season. Since we started, Robert is getting better, but he is still far from where I want him to be.”