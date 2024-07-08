Enzo Le Fée travelling to Italy to complete AS Roma move

Le Parisien understands that Enzo Le Fée (24) is currently travelling to Italy in order to complete his €23m move to Serie A giants AS Roma.

As reported by L’Équipe and confirmed by sources contacted by Get French Football News, Le Fée is set to leave Stade Rennais in a deal worth €23m. It come just one year after the former France youth international joined the club from FC Lorient for €20m. Whilst the versatile midfielder had a difficult debut campaign at Roazhon Park, Rennes were determined to recoup the sum that they paid last summer, which they have now successfully done.

After an agreement was reached between Roma and Rennes, Le Fée is now en route to the Italian capital, where he will undergo his medical ahead of the completion of the transfer. It is expected that the Frenchman will put pen to paper on a five-year deal with Roma.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle