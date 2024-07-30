Enzo Fernandez returns to Chelsea with new apology and charity donation

Enzo Fernandez has made a fresh apology to his Chelsea teammates and offered to make a donation to an anti-discrimination charity in the wake of an offensive video filmed on international duty,

The midfielder became engulfed in a worldwide scandal after filming himself and his Argentina teammates singing a derogarory chant about French players of African descent earlier this month. Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana hit out at Fernandez's 'uninhibited racism' while several other Blues teammates unfollowed him in the aftermath.

Fernandez issued a public apology for his actions, and it is now being widely reported that he has given another apology to the Chelsea squad in person after returning to pre-season training.

The 23-year-old reconvened with the first team on Monday in Atlanta as their pre-season tour of the United States continues. He is said to have trained and had lunch with his teammates, with Axel Disasi and club captain Reece James instrumental in mediating the situation.

Furthermore, Fernandez has pledged to donate a sizeable sum to an anti-discrimination charity, and Chelsea are ready to match that donation through the club's foundation.

Chelsea are said to be pleased with Fernandez's conduct in light of the situation and his desire to show remorse. Though the club consider the matter closed, Fernandez and several other Argentina players remain under investigation from FIFA.

Fernandez could make his first Chelsea appearance of pre-season when the Blues face Club America on Wednesday night. Enzo Maresca's new-look side are yet to chalk up a victory on their tour of the US, being held to a 2-2 draw by Wrexham before losing 4-1 to Celtic.

Chelsea will round off their pre-season preparations with tour games against Manchester City and Real Madrid, before returning to Stamford Bridge to face Inter in their final friendly before the Premier League campaign. They host City on the opening weekend of the season.