Entire Florida defense receives unsportsmanlike penalty after Cormani McClain pick-six

Cormani McClain went from a five-star recruit to a forgotten walk-on player for Florida football.

However, McClain made his Gators debut on Saturday vs. Kentucky and made it memorable. With 3:31 remaining in the game in Gainesville, Florida, the sophomore collected his first career interception when he picked off Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley on a throw to the sideline.

REQUIRED READING: Who is the new No. 1? US LBM Coaches Poll projection after Texas falls in college football's Week 8

McClain took the interception back 25 yards, backpedaling the final three yards, to push the Florida lead to 48-20 in the waning moments of the SEC matchup. As he headed into the end zone, the entire Gators defense swarmed McClain, who transferred into Florida this offseason from the Deion Sanders-led Colorado as a walk-on for the Gators.

Florida was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for every player on defense celebrating on the field with McClain.

NAIL IN THE COFFIN @CormaniMcclain1



📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/6tf0uNcgnu — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 20, 2024

"When Cormani was on the scout team early in the season, he would intercept a couple of passes every day," Florida coach Billy Napier said postgame on McClain. "I would just tell the staff like, 'Hey, this guy is down here, he got here mid-summer. Doesn't know as much but he can play man coverage.'"

Look: Florida's entire defense was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct

McClain got a shot late in the game following an injury to Florida senior cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. It was the first action of the season for the former five-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class. Per 247Sports' Composite rankings, McClain was the No. 13 overall player in the class and the top-ranked corner. He famously picked Colorado over Miami, flipping his commitment to Sanders and the Buffaloes.

However, after one season in Boulder, McClain opted to enter the transfer portal following a season of struggles as a true freshman. He accepted a walk-on offer at Florida and debuted Saturday vs. Kentucky.

Here's a look at his teammates mobbing him in the end zone following his pick-six.

Florida's entire defense called for Unsportsmanlike Conduct after a pick six pic.twitter.com/V1zWwG1vmP — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) October 20, 2024

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Entire Florida defense flagged for celebrating Cormani McClain pick-six