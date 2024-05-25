Advertisement

English Standings

English Premier League

GP

W

D

L

GF

GA

Pts

Man City

38

28

7

3

96

34

91

Arsenal

38

28

5

5

91

29

89

Liverpool

38

24

10

4

86

41

82

Aston Villa

38

20

8

10

76

61

68

Tottenham

38

20

6

12

74

61

66

Chelsea

38

18

9

11

77

63

63

Newcastle

38

18

6

14

85

62

60

Man United

38

18

6

14

57

58

60

West Ham

38

14

10

14

60

74

52

Crystal Palace

38

13

10

15

57

58

49

Brighton

38

12

12

14

55

62

48

Bournemouth

38

13

9

16

54

67

48

Fulham

38

13

8

17

55

61

47

Wolverhampton

38

13

7

18

50

65

46

Everton

38

13

9

16

40

51

40

Brentford

38

10

9

19

56

65

39

Nottingham Forest

38

9

9

20

49

67

32

Luton Town

38

6

8

24

52

85

26

Burnley

38

5

9

24

41

78

24

Sheffield United

38

3

7

28

35

104

16

___

Sunday, May 19

Arsenal 2, Everton 1

Brentford 2, Newcastle 4

Brighton 0, Man United 2

Burnley 1, Nottingham Forest 2

Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 1

Crystal Palace 5, Aston Villa 0

Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton 0

Luton Town 2, Fulham 4

Man City 3, West Ham 1

Sheffield United 0, Tottenham 3

England Championship

GP

W

D

L

GF

GA

Pts

Leicester

46

31

4

11

89

41

97

Ipswich

46

28

12

6

92

57

96

Leeds

46

27

9

10

81

43

90

Southampton

46

26

9

11

87

63

87

West Brom

46

21

12

13

70

47

75

Norwich

46

21

10

15

79

64

73

Hull

46

19

13

14

68

60

70

Middlesbrough

46

20

9

17

71

62

69

Coventry

46

17

13

16

70

59

64

Preston

46

18

9

19

56

67

63

Bristol City

46

17

11

18

53

51

62

Cardiff

46

19

5

22

53

70

62

Millwall

46

16

11

19

45

55

59

Swansea

46

15

12

19

59

65

57

Watford

46

13

17

16

61

61

56

Sunderland

46

16

8

22

52

54

56

Stoke

46

15

11

20

49

60

56

QPR

46

15

11

20

47

58

56

Blackburn

46

14

11

21

60

74

53

Sheffield Wednesday

46

15

8

23

44

68

53

Plymouth

46

13

12

21

59

70

51

Birmingham

46

13

11

22

50

65

50

Huddersfield

46

9

18

19

48

77

45

Rotherham

46

5

12

29

37

89

27

___

Friday, May 17

Southampton 3, West Brom 1, Southampton advances on 3-1 aggregate

Sunday, May 26

Leeds vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

England League One

GP

W

D

L

GF

GA

Pts

Portsmouth

46

28

13

5

78

41

97

Derby

46

28

8

10

78

37

92

Bolton

46

25

12

9

86

51

87

Peterborough

46

25

9

12

89

61

84

Oxford United

46

22

11

13

79

56

77

Barnsley

46

21

13

12

82

64

76

Lincoln

46

20

14

12

65

40

74

Blackpool

46

21

10

15

65

48

73

Stevenage

46

19

14

13

57

46

71

Wycombe

46

17

14

15

60

55

65

Leyton Orient

46

18

11

17

53

55

65

Wigan

46

20

10

16

63

56

62

Exeter

46

17

10

19

46

61

61

Northampton

46

17

9

20

57

66

60

Bristol Rovers

46

16

9

21

52

68

57

Charlton

46

11

20

15

64

65

53

Reading

46

16

11

19

68

70

53

Cambridge United

46

12

12

22

39

61

48

Shrewsbury

46

13

9

24

35

67

48

Burton Albion

46

12

10

24

39

67

46

Cheltenham

46

12

8

26

41

65

44

Fleetwood Town

46

10

13

23

49

72

43

Port Vale

46

10

11

25

41

74

41

Carlisle

46

7

9

30

41

81

30

___

Saturday, May 18

Bolton 0, Oxford United 2

England League Two

GP

W

D

L

GF

GA

Pts

Stockport County

46

27

11

8

96

48

92

Wrexham

46

26

10

10

89

52

88

Mansfield Town

46

24

14

8

90

47

86

Milton Keynes Dons

46

23

9

14

83

68

78

Doncaster

46

21

8

17

73

68

71

Crewe

46

19

14

13

69

65

71

Crawley Town

46

21

7

18

73

67

70

Barrow

46

18

15

13

62

56

69

Bradford

46

19

12

15

61

59

69

AFC Wimbledon

46

17

14

15

64

51

65

Walsall

46

18

11

17

69

73

65

Gillingham

46

18

10

18

46

57

64

Harrogate Town

46

17

12

17

60

69

63

Notts County

46

18

7

21

89

86

61

Morecambe

46

17

10

19

67

81

58

Tranmere

46

17

6

23

67

70

57

Accrington Stanley

46

16

9

21

63

71

57

Newport County

46

16

7

23

62

76

55

Swindon

46

14

12

20

77

83

54

Salford

46

13

12

21

66

82

51

Grimsby Town

46

11

16

19

57

74

49

Colchester

46

11

12

23

59

80

45

Sutton United

46

9

15

22

59

84

42

Forest Green

46

11

9

26

44

78

42

___

Sunday, May 19

Crawley Town 2, Crewe 0

The Associated Press

