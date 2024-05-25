English Standings
English Premier League
GP
W
D
L
GF
GA
Pts
38
28
7
3
96
34
91
38
28
5
5
91
29
89
38
24
10
4
86
41
82
38
20
8
10
76
61
68
Tottenham
38
20
6
12
74
61
66
38
18
9
11
77
63
63
Newcastle
38
18
6
14
85
62
60
38
18
6
14
57
58
60
38
14
10
14
60
74
52
38
13
10
15
57
58
49
38
12
12
14
55
62
48
38
13
9
16
54
67
48
38
13
8
17
55
61
47
Wolverhampton
38
13
7
18
50
65
46
38
13
9
16
40
51
40
38
10
9
19
56
65
39
38
9
9
20
49
67
32
38
6
8
24
52
85
26
38
5
9
24
41
78
24
38
3
7
28
35
104
16
Sunday, May 19
Arsenal 2, Everton 1
Brentford 2, Newcastle 4
Brighton 0, Man United 2
Burnley 1, Nottingham Forest 2
Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 1
Crystal Palace 5, Aston Villa 0
Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton 0
Luton Town 2, Fulham 4
Man City 3, West Ham 1
Sheffield United 0, Tottenham 3
England Championship
GP
W
D
L
GF
GA
Pts
Leicester
46
31
4
11
89
41
97
Ipswich
46
28
12
6
92
57
96
Leeds
46
27
9
10
81
43
90
Southampton
46
26
9
11
87
63
87
West Brom
46
21
12
13
70
47
75
Norwich
46
21
10
15
79
64
73
Hull
46
19
13
14
68
60
70
Middlesbrough
46
20
9
17
71
62
69
Coventry
46
17
13
16
70
59
64
Preston
46
18
9
19
56
67
63
Bristol City
46
17
11
18
53
51
62
Cardiff
46
19
5
22
53
70
62
Millwall
46
16
11
19
45
55
59
Swansea
46
15
12
19
59
65
57
Watford
46
13
17
16
61
61
56
Sunderland
46
16
8
22
52
54
56
Stoke
46
15
11
20
49
60
56
QPR
46
15
11
20
47
58
56
Blackburn
46
14
11
21
60
74
53
Sheffield Wednesday
46
15
8
23
44
68
53
Plymouth
46
13
12
21
59
70
51
Birmingham
46
13
11
22
50
65
50
Huddersfield
46
9
18
19
48
77
45
Rotherham
46
5
12
29
37
89
27
Friday, May 17
Southampton 3, West Brom 1, Southampton advances on 3-1 aggregate
Sunday, May 26
Leeds vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
England League One
GP
W
D
L
GF
GA
Pts
Portsmouth
46
28
13
5
78
41
97
Derby
46
28
8
10
78
37
92
Bolton
46
25
12
9
86
51
87
Peterborough
46
25
9
12
89
61
84
Oxford United
46
22
11
13
79
56
77
Barnsley
46
21
13
12
82
64
76
Lincoln
46
20
14
12
65
40
74
Blackpool
46
21
10
15
65
48
73
Stevenage
46
19
14
13
57
46
71
Wycombe
46
17
14
15
60
55
65
Leyton Orient
46
18
11
17
53
55
65
Wigan
46
20
10
16
63
56
62
Exeter
46
17
10
19
46
61
61
Northampton
46
17
9
20
57
66
60
Bristol Rovers
46
16
9
21
52
68
57
Charlton
46
11
20
15
64
65
53
Reading
46
16
11
19
68
70
53
Cambridge United
46
12
12
22
39
61
48
Shrewsbury
46
13
9
24
35
67
48
Burton Albion
46
12
10
24
39
67
46
Cheltenham
46
12
8
26
41
65
44
Fleetwood Town
46
10
13
23
49
72
43
Port Vale
46
10
11
25
41
74
41
Carlisle
46
7
9
30
41
81
30
Saturday, May 18
Bolton 0, Oxford United 2
England League Two
GP
W
D
L
GF
GA
Pts
Stockport County
46
27
11
8
96
48
92
Wrexham
46
26
10
10
89
52
88
Mansfield Town
46
24
14
8
90
47
86
Milton Keynes Dons
46
23
9
14
83
68
78
Doncaster
46
21
8
17
73
68
71
Crewe
46
19
14
13
69
65
71
Crawley Town
46
21
7
18
73
67
70
Barrow
46
18
15
13
62
56
69
Bradford
46
19
12
15
61
59
69
AFC Wimbledon
46
17
14
15
64
51
65
Walsall
46
18
11
17
69
73
65
Gillingham
46
18
10
18
46
57
64
Harrogate Town
46
17
12
17
60
69
63
Notts County
46
18
7
21
89
86
61
Morecambe
46
17
10
19
67
81
58
Tranmere
46
17
6
23
67
70
57
Accrington Stanley
46
16
9
21
63
71
57
Newport County
46
16
7
23
62
76
55
Swindon
46
14
12
20
77
83
54
Salford
46
13
12
21
66
82
51
Grimsby Town
46
11
16
19
57
74
49
Colchester
46
11
12
23
59
80
45
Sutton United
46
9
15
22
59
84
42
Forest Green
46
11
9
26
44
78
42
Sunday, May 19
Crawley Town 2, Crewe 0
