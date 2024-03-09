English Premier League's top two clubs will meet for a must-see clash. Here's how to watch

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at Gtech Community Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool currently tops the English Premier League table and will host Manchester City, second in the standings, at Anfield on Sunday in a massive clash.

A single point separates the top two teams in the league, and Jurgen Klopp will be looking to stretch Liverpool's lead by four points over Pep Guardiola's City, who are looking for back-to-back Premier League titles.

Liverpool has been playing exceptionally well lately despite struggling with injuries to the roster, securing a 1-0 victory against Nottingham Forest in their last EPL match on March 3. In their campaign for the title, they have a record of 19-6-2 this Premier League season and lead with 63 points.

Manchester City secured a 3-1 win over Manchester United in their last EPL match, with Phil Foden scoring twice in the second half in response to Marcus Rashford's first-half goal. Erling Haaland scored the third and final goal in extra time.

Here is the streaming information for the must-see English Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester City.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Manchester City, TV Channel, streaming info

Game day: Sunday, March 10, 2024

Game time: 11:45 a.m., ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports, Fubo

