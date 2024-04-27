England's Kildunne to join GB Sevens before Olympics

England full-back Ellie Kildunne says she will join Team GB's Sevens setup in the hope of being selected for this summer's Paris Olympic Games.

Kildunne was the top try-scorer in the Women's Six Nations as England won a third consecutive Grand Slam.

The 24-year-old was involved in GB's Sevens camp before the Tokyo Olympics but chose to withdraw to make herself eligible for a professional XVs contract.

"I [now] have an opportunity to train with the Sevens group with the Olympics around the corner," Kildunne told BBC Rugby Union Weekly.

"I'm going into that group fancying my chances to see where I can get. It's another opportunity to grow and I haven't been in Sevens for a while so I'm looking forward to being in a new environment and finding different levels to my game."

Kildunne was one of the beneficiaries after England became the first country in the Six Nations to award players permanent full-time professional contracts in 2019.

"I've been in the Sevens before but I had to step away from it when the [professional] contracts came up and that broke my heart because I wasn't too far away from the Olympics," Kildunne added.

"It's always something I've wanted to do and I want to be the best player in the world, man or woman, and that comes from experiences."

The Harlequins back, who can also play at centre or on the wing, said other England XVs players were in talks to join the Sevens camp, but would let those players disclose their involvement "when they are ready to".

Team GB's women's Sevens side qualified for Paris 2024 last June after winning the gold medal at the European Games.

GB, co-captained by Kildunne's England team-mate Meg Jones, beat Poland 33-0 in the final.