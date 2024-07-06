England XI vs Switzerland: Confirmed Euro 2024 team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for today

Gareth Southgate could today switch to a back three for England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland.

England have started with a back four throughout this summer’s tournament so far, but changed to a three during the second-half of last weekend’s dramatic last-16 victory over Slovakia.

With a five-day break between the game and this weekend’s in Dusseldorf, Southgate has been experimenting in training this week by trialling a wing-back system and could make the move to match up against the Swiss, who have played a 3-4-2-1 formation for most of their campaign.

Southgate used a back-three throughout his first tournament in charge, the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and on several occasions at Euro 2020, including in the last-16 win over Germany and the final defeat to Italy.

At this European Championship, England have struggled for width on the left flank in each of their four matches, with the right-footed Kieran Trippier deputising at left-back for the injured Luke Shaw and Phil Foden not a natural wide player at left-wing.

Shaw is back in training and in contention to feature against the Swiss, but it is unlikely Southgate will risk the Manchester United defender from the start after almost five months on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.

However, Arsenal star Bukayo Saka offers another left-footed option on that flank.

Bukaya Saka could be used at left wing-back (AFP via Getty Images)

The 22-year-old made his Gunners breakthrough as a wing-back as a teenager and while he suggested last week that shifting him from what is now his established post on the right of attack was “not the solution” to England’s problems, Southgate opted to do so as his side chased the game at 1-0 down against Slovakia.

In that instance, Southgate would have a choice to make at right-wing-back between Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Kyle Walker dropping into the back-three as he has done capably in the past.

One change the Three Lions boss will definitely have to make to his side is at centre-back, where Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is suspended and Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa expected to come in.

Jude Bellingham is available to play despite receiving a suspended ban from UEFA for his celebration against Slovakia.

England predicted XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Konsa; Trippier, Mainoo, Rice, Saka; Foden, Bellingham; Kane

Doubt: Shaw

Suspended: Guehi

Time and date: 5pm BST today on Saturday, July 6, 2024

Venue: Dusseldorf Arena

Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy)

TV channel and live stream: BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website