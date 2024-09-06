England XI vs Republic of Ireland: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Nations League

Lee Carsley is expected to name a strong lineup for his first match as England’s interim manager but could hand debuts to as many as four players.

England face the Republic of Ireland in Dublin in their Nations League opener on Saturday.

Carsley selected four newcomers in his squad last week, with Noni Madueke, Morgan Gibbs-White, Tino Livramento and Angel Gomes all having worked under him with the England Under-21s but never previously called up for the seniors.

He left a number of experienced internationals out of his squad, including Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson.

Kyle Walker was omitted due to a lack of match minutes in the early weeks of the season with Manchester City, while Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier retired from international duty hours before Carsley selected his squad last Thursday.

Jude Bellingham and Luke Shaw were left out due to injury, but Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire are back in the England fold.

Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Ollie Watkins were originally named in Carsley’s group but will play no part against Ireland on Saturday or Finland next Tuesday after returning to their clubs for assessments on minor injuries. Foden has been suffering with a virus.

Carsley revealed last week that Harry Kane will remain England captain, and the Bayern Munich striker could lead the Three Lions out at the Aviva Stadium.

England possible XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Guehi, Konsa; Rice, Mainoo; Saka, Eze, Gordon; Kane

Doubts: None

Date and time: 5pm BST, Saturday, September 5, 2024

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland