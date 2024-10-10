England XI vs Greece: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Nations League game today

England captain Harry Kane will not start in tonight’s latest Nations League tie against Greece at Wembley.

The Three Lions captain limped off and was substituted after 72 minutes of Bayern Munich’s 3-3 Bundesliga draw with Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend.

Kane joined up with the rest of the England squad at St George’s Park on Monday for further assessment and was deemed fit to stay with the team, but interim boss Lee Carsley has now confirmed the forward will not start against Greece.

Kane should still in line for game time on Sunday, when England take on Finland in Helsinki. Jack Grealish is also a doubt to face Greece with a knock, while Manchester City team-mate John Stones will captain his country with Kane not starting.

Ezri Konsa, Morgan Gibbs-White and Kobbie Mainoo all dropped out of the squad on Monday night after suffering injuries on club duty during the weekend’s Premier League matches, while uncapped duo Curtis Jones and Tino Livramento have now been added to the group.

There is a chance of game time in an England shirt for Dominic Solanke for the first time since his only senior cap to date, back in 2017, after the striker’s strong form for Tottenham earned him a recall to the squad last week.

Solanke and Ollie Watkins would be among the natural contenders to replace Kane, though Carsley has hinted at a different, bold attacking plan that could include all of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka, with Bellingham potentially being deployed as a false nine.

Carsley’s Three Lions can leapfrog current Nations League Group B2 leaders Greece into top spot if they beat the visitors at Wembley this evening.

Predicted England XI: Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Colwill, Lewis, Rice, Foden, Saka, Palmer, Gordon, Bellingham

Injured: Mainoo, Konsa, Gibbs-White

Doubts: Kane, Grealish

Date and time: 7:45pm BST on Thursday October 10, 2024

Venue: Wembley Stadium