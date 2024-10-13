England XI vs Finland: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Nations League

Lee Carsley is set to ring the changes in Finland after his ultra-attacking England team selection backfired against Greece.

Harry Kane, Jack Grealish, Angel Gomes, Marc Guehi and Kyle Walker are all pushing to come into the team as Carsley seeks a more balanced side.

Carsley fielded five attacking players against Greece and will revert to a more conventional line-up in Helsinki.

Kane missed Thursday’s shock 2-1 defeat against Greece but is expected to lead the line.

Guehi will return at centre-back alongside John Stones, with Walker at right-back and there have been indications that Trent Alexander-Arnold is in line to start as an inverted left-back.

Bukayo Saka was forced off after picking up a leg issue against Greece (The FA via Getty Images)

Gomes is set to partner Declan Rice in midfield and Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham and Grealish are set to line up behind Kane.

Phil Foden, who has started only two consecutive matches for Manchester City this season because of illness and a lack of match fitness, looks likely to drop to the bench.

Bukayo Saka has left the England camp and returned to Arsenal after suffering an injury in the Greece game.

Saka was substituted in the second half at Wembley and Carsley said the Arsenal star “felt something in his leg”.

Carsley will also be without Curtis Jones in Helsinki after the Liverpool midfielder stayed in England owing to a personal commitment.

Ahead of the Finland game, Carsley said: “I think it’s important we freshen the team up a little bit but we feel confident we are in a good place.

“It’s important that we do try something different at times and I think I’ll be a better coach for that, but I think we’ll be a bit more conventional.”

Predicted England XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford, Walker, Stones, Guehi, Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Gomes, Palmer, Bellingham, Grealish, Kane

Injured: Saka

Unavailable: Jones

Date and time: 5pm BST on Sunday October 13, 2024

Venue: Helsinki Olympic Stadium

TV channel: ITV1