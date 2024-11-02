England vs New Zealand LIVE rugby: Score and updates as All Blacks visit Twickenham after haka controversy

England and New Zealand kick off the Autumn Nations Series with a marquee clash at the renamed Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Steve Borthwick’s side were beaten narrowly in both Tests on their July tour, and will be out for revenge against an All Blacks side still adjusting to life under head coach Scott Robertson. A storied rivalry has been given extra edge this week by clumsy comments from England prop Joe Marler, who suggested the traditional pre-match haka needed “binning” on social media. Marler, who left camp on Monday for unrelated personal reasons, has since apologised after significant criticism.

The haka chat has dominated the build-up to a crucial clash for both sides. England have taken huge strides this year but have endured recent coaching upheaval, while Borthwick has emphasised the need to finish games strongly after losing three of their last four fixtures by fine margins.

The visitors, meanwhile, disappointed in the Rugby Championship as South Africa further showed how the balance of rugby power may be shifting, and will want to re-establish themselves as one of the world’s top sides in the next few weeks.

Follow all the latest from the Autumn Nations Series opener in our live blog below:

England vs All Blacks live updates

Steve Borthwick’s side face a crucial autumn with clashes to come against Australia, South Africa and Japan

The All Blacks beat England 2-0 during the summer Test series but endured a difficult Rugby Championship

Joe Marler caused controversy this week by saying the haka should be ‘binned’z

England step forward to greet haka

TRY! England 3-7 New Zealand (Mark Tele’a, 10 mins)

15:22 , Luke Baker

Sititi among the one-up carriers for New Zealand as they work the ball into the 22. And now it’s a try!

Brilliance from Sititi as he draws Furbank into tackle him, produces a back-of-the-hand offload and Mark Tele’a gets outside Ellis Genge to touch down in the corner. Beautifully worked to exploit a mismatch.

Then a stunning conversion from Barrett from out wide.

England 3-0 New Zealand, 8 mins

15:20 , Luke Baker

All Blacks go wide and Clarke tries to kick ahead but shanks the ball out of play. They did have penalty advantage but that still wasn’t great. Good touchfinder from Beauden Barrett though - lineout on the England 22.

PENALTY! England 3-0 New Zealand (Marcus Smith, 5 mins)

15:18 , Luke Baker

Easy kick for Marcus Smith to get things going and England lead 3-0. Bad news for the All Blacks though as Codie Taylor is off for a HIA. Asafo Aumua on at hooker temporarily.

England 0-0 New Zealand, 4 mins

15:16 , Luke Baker

England go over the top from the lineout and then crash pull through the middle takes them to the 22. Nice half-break by Itoje, good quick ball from Spencer as well - which he’s been criticised for not having in the past.

Slade carries, England 10 metres out. George Martin drops the ball but back for a penalty after Jordie Barrett tackles off the ball. Good start from England and they’ll go for the posts.

England 0-0 New Zealand, 2 mins

15:14 , Luke Baker

Early kick-pass from Marcus Smith crossfield looking for Feyi-Waboso but brillaintly defended by Caleb Clarke to push the Englishman into touch.

After the lineout, the All Blacks go aerial themselves but England claim and clear down to the 22. This time New Zealand kick-pass and FeyiWaboso disrupts before a BIG tackle from Cunningham-South drives his man back deep into the 22. Superb by the back rower. NZ eventually clear.

KICK-OFF! England 0-0 New Zealand

15:12 , Luke Baker

And we’re off at the Allianz! This should be mega.

England v New Zealand - All Blacks perform haka

15:10 , Luke Baker

Ok, here we go... A frisson of tension in the Twickenham crowd. New Zealand perform the haka as per normal and the England fans bellow out ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ for the duration. Supporters doing their part!

As for the England team, they line up to face the All Blacks and walk forward a few steps to show they’re up for the challenge. During the Maori war dance, the All Blacks also walk forward, so the teams end up only a couple of yards from each other with just a few prone photographers lying between them... Wonder if they’re regretting their positioning....

All good theatre, now the business is about to start!

England v New Zealand

15:04 , Luke Baker

The teams head out to the Twickenham turf. Anthems upcoming and then the eagerly-awaited haka. Rumours of a response from England after the week of controversy following Joe Marler’s comments but we’ll wait and see.

England v New Zealand

15:02 , Luke Baker

An update from our man on the ground at Twickenham, Harry Latham-Coyle:

A wonderfully mild and dry early November day at the renamed Allianz Stadium, which is plastered in blue and white branding to mark the rather lucrative partnership with the insurance firm. Tenor Alfie Boe has just treated those in their seats to a stirring rendition of ‘Jerusalem’ – it's not quite the haka in terms of cultural meaning, but the early-arriving England fans certainly seemed to enjoy William Blake's words.

Joe Marler hugs Scott Robertson after haka controversy

14:56 , Luke Baker

A nice denouement to all the haka controversy this week. Instigator Joe Marler appears to have been forgiven for his comments by All Blacks boss Scott Robertson.

Heartwarming stuff... We still eagerly await England’s response to the haka, of course.

England vs New Zealand

14:55 , Luke Baker

We’re about 15 minutes from kick-off now and the players are getting ready for what should be a fascinating clash

England vs New Zealand match officials

14:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus)

ARs: Pierre Brousset (Fra) & Jordan Way (Aus)

TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen (RSA)

FPRO: Marius Jonker (RSA)

‘Special’ Wallace Sititi looks to continue breakthrough year

14:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One of New Zealand’s brightest new stars is young back row Wallace Sititi. The son of former Samoa international Semo, the 22-year-old was somewhat surprisingly preferred to Hoskins Sotutu in Scott Robertson’s squad after finding his footing with the Chiefs down the stretch of his debut season at Super Rugby level. But since stepping into a black jersey for the first time against Fiji in San Diego, the youngster hasn’t looked back.

The back row seems to move differently both in the open field and at the lineout, where his spring is a vital weapon in both attack and, particularly, defence. “He reminds me a bit of myself, he can play six, seven or eight really well,” Ardie Savea said this week. “He’s quality.

“The athleticism is just something he has got. That’s something you don’t want to tarnish. You want him to flourish and keep playing the way he’s playing. He’s been amazing coming into this environment. He’s found what works for him and is playing great footy – it’s a testament to himself and his preparation, the level-headedness and calmness he has. It’s special.”

Team news - New Zealand

14:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson recalls his big guns after resting them from the win over Japan last weekend, including Jordie Barrett, who is available after injury. Beauden Barrett is handed the reins at fly half with Will Jordan at full-back, and Mark Tele’a is given an opportunity to regain form on the wing. With no Ethan de Groot for a breach of “internal standards”, the giant Tamaiti Williams starts at loosehead prop.

New Zealand XV: 1 Tamaiti Williams, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Tupou Vaa’i; 6 Wallace Sititi, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Ardie Savea; 9 Cortez Ratima, 10 Beauden Barrett; 11 Caleb Clarke, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Mark Tele’a; 15 Will Jordan.

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Samipeni Finau; 21 Cam Roigard, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Damian McKenzie.

Team news - England

14:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Henry Slade is fit to start for England having played his first minutes of the season for Exeter last weekend after recovering from shoulder surgery. Ben Spencer is named as the starting scrum half for the first time in his international career having pipped Jack van Poortvliet and Harry Randall to the nine shirt, while Ellis Genge returns at loosehead having missed the summer tour due to injury. Steve Borthwick opts for six forwards and two backs on the bench.

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George (capt.), 3 Will Stuart; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Martin; 6 Chandler Cunningham-South, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Ben Spencer, 10 Marcus Smith; 11 Tommy Freeman, 12 Ollie Lawrence, 13 Henry Slade, 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso; 15 George Furbank.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Nick Isiekwe, 20 Ben Curry, 21 Alex Dombrandt; 22 Harry Randall, 23 George Ford.

Bringing the heat 🔥



England vs All Blacks LIVE

Friday 1 November 2024 07:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Welcome along to the The Independent’s LIVE coverage of England vs New Zealand as the Autumn Nations Series kicks off with a bang at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

One of rugby’s most anticipated fixture is a fitting start to a busy November of international action as the Southern Hemisphere heavyweights test themselves against their Six Nations foes. Steve Borthwick’s hosts were beaten 2-0 on their July tour of New Zealand and will be out to right a few wrongs against an All Blacks side hoping to rebound from a disappointing Rugby Championship.

A week dominated by chatter over the haka after a social media post from England prop Joe Marler has only added extra edge to an enticing fixture. Kick off is at 3.10pm GMT.