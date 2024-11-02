England vs New Zealand LIVE! Latest score and rugby updates from Autumn Nations Series

England vs New Zealand LIVE!

The All Blacks head to Twickenham today as the 2024 Autumn Nations Series begins with a huge showdown in south-west London. These two powerhouses of world rugby lock horns for the third time in just a matter of months, with England having twice run them close during their summer tour before slipping to two agonising close defeats that ensured their long wait for a win in New Zealand will extend beyond 21 years.

There has been plenty of upheaval behind the scenes for England since then, with enforced coaching changes brought about partly by the shock resignation of defence guru Felix Jones. While this is the first game for Steve Borthwick’s side since their trip to New Zealand, the All Blacks settled further into life under Scott Robertson in the Rugby Championship, but failed to retain their title for the first time since 2019.

They have also been given further incentive for the game following a social media storm caused this week by Joe Marler, who has apologised for his controversial call for the Haka to be “binned” that met with a major backlash and ensured all eyes will be on the pre-match tradition today. Follow England vs New Zealand live below!

Stage set at Twickenham

The calm ahead of the inevitable storm at Twickenham, now Allianz Stadium Twickenham of course after a long-term sponsorship deal agreed between the RFU and the insurance company back in August.

That will take some getting used to!

Ellis Genge: England's haka response should be respectful

After the controversy caused by Joe Marler, it would perhaps be a surprise to see England present much of a challenge to the haka at Twickenham this afternoon - lest they be accused of worsening the disrespect.

Speaking on Friday, prop Ellis Genge - one of Jamie George’s four vice-captains along with Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and George Ford - said the players had yet to decide how they would respond.

World Rugby rules prevent teams from leaving their own half while the haka is being performed, with England fined for their V formation ahead of the 2019 World Cup semi-final in Yokohama.

"We'll chat about it later on, we've got a meeting and we'll see what the craic is," Genge said.

"We're not going to start climbing on each other's shoulders, but we'll sit there respectfully and watch it.

"I've only faced it once [in 2022]. It's massive in the history of the game. Most people who aren't necessarily too interested in rugby still know what the haka is.

"It's a massive part of rugby in general. I know some people are divided on it but I quite like it. It's a bit of a challenge. I'm a big fan of it.

"Are you not allowed to advance towards it anyway? I don't know the ruling on it. It's a good part of the game and I don't think we should get rid of it.

"I think you should be able to respond but everyone is respectful when they do. I don't think we have seen anyone take the Michael, so to speak.

"I quite like the impact it has, but it's a challenge isn't it? Obviously we want Twickenham on their feet regardless of whether there's a haka or not. I'm sure they will impact it in their own way."

Jamie George: Joe Marler has 'prodded the bear' with haka criticism

Joe Marler’s England team-mates have not backed his views on the haka, with the likes of captain Jamie George and Ellis Genge reinforcing their admiration and respect for the tradition.

George admitted that his front-row colleague - who left the squad earlier this week for personal reasons to place his availability for the rest of the autumn series in doubt - had likely “prodded the bear”.

“It’s classic Joe, if I’m honest,” said George.

“He’s always been a little bit close to the line with certain social media posts. It’s not unhelpful.

“It’s a conversation that Joe and I actually had the week before; thoughts on it, what can we do back to it. I guess he’s sort of prodded the bear a little bit.

“We’ve chatted a little bit this week and I just said, ‘cheers mate, thanks very much’.”

Scott Barrett: Joe Marler has 'loaded the gun' with haka comments

Scott Robertson was very diplomatic when quizzed about the Joe Marler furore, admitting that the latter could have “chosen his words better” and insisting the New Zealand team would discuss how to handle it respectfully.

And while Scott Barrett insists that the All Blacks do not need any more motivation for a huge game such as this, the New Zealand captain admitted that Marler had “loaded the gun”.

"He has probably loaded the gun hasn't he?" Barrett said on Friday.

"I guess there are always opinions about the haka and its place. It's hugely important to us and has been to the All Blacks for a long time - we get a lot from it.

"It's been a huge part of the All Blacks. It's bigger than rugby in a sense.

“You speak to people from America and lesser-known rugby nations and they know rugby in New Zealand for the haka, so it is huge for us and unites us."

Joe Marler causes storm by calling for haka to be 'binned'

12:52 , George Flood

England prop Joe Marler certainly set the cat among the pigeons this week with his ill-advised attempts to create a bit of drama around this fixture, having tweeted that New Zealand’s traditional pre-match haka was “ridiculous” and “needs binning”.

He added: “It’s only any good when teams actually front it with some sort of reply. Like the league boys did last week.”

Marler’s comments caused a quick storm and understandably didn’t go down well in New Zealand.

The Harlequins stalwart initially deactivated his X account before later reactivating it to add: “Context is everything. Just having a bit of fun trying to spark interest in a mega rugby fixture. Some wild responses. Big Love x”

He also said: “Also needed to satisfy my narcissism.”

The saga has rumbled on and on this week, with Marler eventually apologising on Thursday.

“Hey rugby fans,” he wrote. “Just wanted to jump on here and say sorry to any New Zealand fans I upset with my poorly articulated tweet earlier in the week.

“I meant no malice in asking for it to be binned, just want to see the restrictions lifted to allow for a response without sanction.

“How good were the Cockerill/Hewitt, Campese, France ‘07, Tokyo ‘19 or Samoa vs England rugby league responses? Create some entertaining drama before kick off.

“My flippant attempt at sparking a debate around it was s***house and I should have done better at explaining things.

“I’m grateful for the education received on how important the Haka is to the New Zealand culture and hope others have a better understanding too.

“Now roll on 3pm on Saturday for a mega rugby occasion. England by 6pts. I’ll get back in my attention seeking box now. Big Love x”

New Zealand team news: De Groot dropped as all three Barretts start

12:39 , George Flood

For the All Blacks, loosehead prop Ethan de Groot has been dropped after head coach Scott Robertson said rather cryptically that he had not “met internal standards”.

Tamaiti Williams starts there instead backed up by Ofa Tu'ungafasi.

There are 11 changes in total from the experimental New Zealand side who thrashed Japan 64-19 in Yokohama last weekend, scoring 10 tries in total including seven in the first half.

Only Williams, back-rowers Wallace Sititi - who moves to flanker with Ardie Savea at number eight - and Sam Cane retain their starting spots, along with wing Mark Tele’a.

Otherwise it’s all change, with all three Barrett brothers starting - Scott the captain, Beauden at fly-half instead of Damian McKenzie and the Leinster-bound Jordie lining up in the centres, having recovered from a knee injury suffered against Australia in September.

Cortez Ratima gets the nod at scrum-half ahead of the fit-again Cam Roigard with no TJ Perenara.

England team news: Slade, Spencer and Curry all start

12:30

Henry Slade starts in a familiar backline for England today despite being limited to just 55 minutes of club rugby for Exeter so far this season following shoulder surgery.

Ben Spencer gets the nod over Harry Randall at scrum-half with Alex Mitchell sidelined with a neck injury, making his first senior international start aged 32.

In the back row, Tom Curry starts for the first time since last year’s World Cup having now fully recovered from hip surgery, but there’s no place for Sam Underhill after his ankle issues.

Tom Curry’s identical twin brother Ben is on the bench as Steve Borthwick names a 6-2 split, with George Ford added to the squad last week after missing the summer tour through injury.

Only two backs on the bench including one scrum-half means that number eight Ben Earl will help provide midfield cover after his experimental cameo there against Japan in the summer.

England vs New Zealand prediction

12:18 , George Flood

England gave a terrific account of themselves in New Zealand over the summer, more than matching an All Blacks team in transition for long periods and leading against them for long stretches in both Tests.

Steve Borthwick understandably spoke of their performances with a mixture of pride and frustration, pleased that they had gone toe to toe with their mighty hosts in their own backyard - including at Eden Park, where New Zealand incredibly have not lost since 1994 - but no doubt with the nagging sense that his team had let likely their best chance to end that long wait for victory in New Zealand slip agonisingly through their grasp.

Still, those gritty displays in Dunedin and Auckland should give England real confidence that they are capable of achieving just a third home win over the All Blacks in 22 years, though they need to improve their execution in terms of those critical fine margins.

Time will tell what impact the recent coaching upheaval has had on this group, as well as how much impetus the All Blacks have been given by Joe Marler’s ill-advised tweeting, but if they can keep up that spirited effort from the summer and feed off the Twickenham atmosphere then they may well get their rewards in another true nail-biter that goes right down to the wire.

England to win, by three points.

New Zealand lineup

12:16 , George Flood

New Zealand XV: Jordan; Tele'a, Ioane, J Barrett, Clarke; B Barrett, Ratima; Williams, Taylor, Lomax; S Barrett (c), Vaa'i; Sititi, Cane, Savea

Replacements: Aumua, Tu'ungafasi, Tosi, Tuipulotu, Finau, Roigard, Lienert-Brown, McKenzie

England lineup

12:16 , George Flood

England XV: Furbank; Feyi-Waboso, Slade, Lawrence, Freeman; M Smith, Spencer; Genge, George (c), Stuart; Itoje, Martin; Cunningham-South, T Curry, Earl

Replacements: Dan, Baxter, Cole, Isiekwe, B Curry, Dombrandt, Randall, Ford

How to watch England vs New Zealand

12:14 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, England vs New Zealand is being shown live today on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 3pm GMT.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also follow the action live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

England vs New Zealand live

12:13 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of England vs New Zealand.

The 2024 Autumn Nations series begins today with a blockbuster showdown at the newly-renamed and sponsored Allianz Stadium Twickenham, with these two sides renewing hostilities after two dramatic summer Tests in New Zealand in which the All Blacks fought back in both to claim narrow victories and extend their long winning streak on home soil against England to beyond 21 years.

Steve Borthwick’s side will be hopeful of inflicting revenge on what remains an All Blacks team in transition under Scott Robertson having failed to reclaim the Rugby Championship title for the first time since 2019 since then, but they have been disrupted by recent coaching upheaval and the huge haka controversy caused this week by Joe Marler’s tweeting that has given New Zealand extra incentive for this one.

Kick-off today is at 3:10pm GMT, so stick with us for all your match build-up, team news, lineups and thoughts from both camps, plus live minute-by-minute updates from the game itself.

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings will also be on hand to provide analysis from what should be another epic occasion at Twickenham.