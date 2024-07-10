England vs West Indies LIVE: Cricket score and updates as Anderson takes 701st wicket and visitors bowled out

Gus Atkinson claimed a five-for on his England debut (Getty Images)

England take on the West Indies in the first Test of the summer at Lord’s, with all the pre-match conversations focused on James Anderson’s final farwell.

Anderson will make his 188th and final Test appearance for England at the Home of Cricket, and started the match with 700 wickets, just eight less than Shane Warne and comfortably second on the list of all-time wicket-takers in the format.

The West Indies secured a historic win against Australia, while England won just one Test match against India, as they fell to a 4-1 defeat in the difficult subcontinent conditions.

Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum elected to go with youth rather than experience for the match, handing debuts to Gus Atkinson and Jamie Smith, while bidding farewell to Anderson.

England’s management already have one eye on the upcoming Ashes in 18 months, and want to give their young fast-bowling crop as much opportunity as possible to impress ahead of that series.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today’s match in the live blog below:

England vs West Indies LIVE: West Indies in England 2024 updates

England win the toss and elect to bowl

James Anderson does not take a wicket in his opening five over spell

Gus Atkinson takes a wicket with his second ball in Test cricket

Lunch: West Indies 61-3

Gus Atkinson takes two wickets in two balls

James Anderson claims final wicket as West Indies bowled out for 121

Tea: England 30-1

Ben Duckett out for 3! caught behind off Seales - ENG 58-1

England vs West Indies

16:36

15.1

Shamar Joseph to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

16:35

14.6

Jason Holder to Ollie Pope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

16:35

14.5

APPEAL! Jason Holder to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to third slip for no runs, fielded by McKenzie, appeal made for L.B.W.

England vs West Indies

16:33

14.4

Jason Holder to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

England vs West Indies

16:32

14.3

FOUR! Jason Holder to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

England vs West Indies

16:32

14.2

Jason Holder to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

England vs West Indies

16:31

14.1

Jason Holder to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Seales.

England vs West Indies

16:30

13.6

FOUR! Shamar Joseph to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

England vs West Indies

16:29

13.5

Shamar Joseph to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Holder.

England vs West Indies

16:28

13.4

FOUR! Shamar Joseph to Ollie Pope. Out-swinging length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.

England vs West Indies

16:27

13.3

Shamar Joseph to Ollie Pope. Out-swinging length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

16:27

13.2

Shamar Joseph to Ollie Pope. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Motie.

England vs West Indies

16:26

13.1

Shamar Joseph to Ollie Pope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

16:24

12.6

Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

16:23

12.5

Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

16:23

12.4

Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

16:22

12.3

No ball Alzarri Joseph to Ollie Pope. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to silly point and it was a no ball, fielded by Brathwaite.

England vs West Indies

16:22

12.3

Alzarri Joseph to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Seales.

England vs West Indies

16:21

12.2

FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Ollie Pope. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

England vs West Indies

16:20

12.1

Alzarri Joseph to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Motie.

England vs West Indies

16:19

11.6

Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

16:18

11.5

Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge back to bowler for no runs.

England vs West Indies

16:18

11.4

Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

16:17

11.3

Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

England vs West Indies

16:16

11.2

Jayden Seales to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid on for 1 run, mis-fielded by Motie.

England vs West Indies

16:16

11.1

Jayden Seales to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Louis.

England vs West Indies

16:15

10.6

Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

16:14

10.5

Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Louis.

England vs West Indies

16:13

10.4

Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

16:13

10.3

Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

16:12

10.2

Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

England vs West Indies

16:11

10.1

Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

England vs West Indies

16:11

9.6

FOUR! Jayden Seales to Ollie Pope. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

England vs West Indies

16:10

9.5

Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

16:09

9.4

Jayden Seales to Ollie Pope. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.

England vs West Indies

16:08

9.3

Jayden Seales to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Louis.

England vs West Indies

16:08

9.2

Jayden Seales to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Motie.

England vs West Indies

16:07

9.1

Jayden Seales to Ollie Pope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

16:06

8.6

Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

16:05

8.5

Alzarri Joseph to Ollie Pope. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.

England vs West Indies

16:04

8.4

FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Ollie Pope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

England vs West Indies

16:04

8.3

Alzarri Joseph to Ollie Pope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

16:03

8.2

FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Ollie Pope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

England vs West Indies

16:03

8.1

FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, wide outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

England vs West Indies

15:42

7.6

APPEAL! Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite, appeal made for L.B.W.

England vs West Indies

15:41

7.5

Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

15:40

7.4

Jayden Seales to Ollie Pope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.

England vs West Indies

15:39

7.3

Jayden Seales to Ollie Pope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

15:37

7.2

OUT! Caught. Jayden Seales to Ben Duckett. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge, caught by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

15:36

7.1

Jayden Seales to Ben Duckett. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

15:35

6.6

Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.

England vs West Indies

15:34

6.5

Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

15:34

6.4

FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

England vs West Indies

15:33

6.3

Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

15:32

6.2

Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

15:32

6.1

Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Louis.

England vs West Indies

15:30

5.6

Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.

England vs West Indies

15:30

5.5

Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge to point for no runs, fielded by Joseph.

England vs West Indies

15:29

5.4

Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

15:29

5.3

Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Joseph.

England vs West Indies

15:28

5.2

Jayden Seales to Ben Duckett. Length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Louis.

England vs West Indies

15:28

5.1

Jayden Seales to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.

England vs West Indies

15:26

4.6

Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for 2 runs, fielded by Joseph.

England vs West Indies

15:25

4.5

FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past long on for 4 runs.

England vs West Indies

15:25

4.4

Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Motie.

England 21-0 after five overs

15:24 , Sonia Twigg

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett have made an uncharacteristic slow start in the first five overs of England’s reply after the West Indies were bowled out for 121.

The duo, who have scored 100 in the first hour of batting together, scored 19 from the first five overs, and there was nearly a run out early on.

But there is plenty of time in this match for England to build in this innings, and a debut for exciting Surrey batter Jamie Smith, who is expected to come in at number seven.

England vs West Indies

15:24

4.4

No ball Alzarri Joseph to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket and it was a no ball, fielded by Motie.

England vs West Indies

15:23

4.3

Alzarri Joseph to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, wide outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to backward point for no runs, dropped catch by Louis.

England vs West Indies

15:22

4.2

Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Joseph, fielded by Louis.

England vs West Indies

15:22

4.1

Alzarri Joseph to Ben Duckett. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Motie.

England vs West Indies

15:20

3.6

Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Louis.

England vs West Indies

15:20

3.5

Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Motie.

England vs West Indies

15:19

3.4

Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

15:18

3.3

FOUR! Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

England vs West Indies

15:18

3.2

FOUR! Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.

England vs West Indies

15:17

3.1

Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs West Indies

15:16

2.6

Alzarri Joseph to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

15:15

2.5

Alzarri Joseph to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to square leg for no runs.

England vs West Indies

15:15

2.4

Alzarri Joseph to Ben Duckett. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to silly mid on for no runs.

England vs West Indies

15:14

2.3

Alzarri Joseph to Ben Duckett. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs West Indies

15:14

2.2

Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, mis-timed to point for 1 run, fielded by Louis.

England vs West Indies

15:13

2.1

Alzarri Joseph to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Seales.

England vs West Indies

15:12

1.6

Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Motie.

England vs West Indies

15:11

1.5

Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

15:11

1.4

Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Louis, fielded by McKenzie.

England vs West Indies

15:10

1.3

Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs.

England vs West Indies

15:09

1.2

Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

England vs West Indies

15:09

1.1

Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs West Indies

15:08

0.6

Alzarri Joseph to Ben Duckett. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

James Anderson takes wicket in final England Test match to bowl out West Indies

15:08 , Sonia Twigg

James Anderson has claimed his 701st wicket in his 188th and final Test match against the West Indies at Lord’s.

He had bowled two spells earlier in the day without a breakthrough, while Gus Atkinson claimed seven for 45, but with one wicket left, Anderson struck.

The match itself has been focused on Anderson’s final farewell to English cricket, on the same ground he made his Test debut 21 years ago, and he has marked the occasion with the wicket of Jayden Seales, who was trapped lbw, as the West Indies were bowled out for just 121 runs in the first innings of the Test match at Lord’s

England vs West Indies

15:07

0.5

Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Seales.

England vs West Indies

15:06

0.4

Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

15:06

0.3

Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to fourth slip for no runs.

England vs West Indies

15:05

0.2

Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

England vs West Indies

15:04

0.1

NEW BALL. Alzarri Joseph to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

West Indies bowled out for 121

14:57 , Sonia Twigg

James Anderson struck to claim the final wicket of the innings before tea on the first day at Lord’s.

Gus Atkinson has made his mark on Test debut, claiming seven wickets for just 45 runs on his first red-ball appearance at the home of cricket, and only his second five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

Having gone two spells without taking a wicket, Anderson struck in his first over from the Nursery End to take his overall total of wickets to 701.

England vs West Indies

14:54

41.4

OUT! L.B.W. James Anderson to Jayden Seales. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, hit pad.

England vs West Indies

14:52

41.3

James Anderson to Jayden Seales. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Smith.

England vs West Indies

14:52

41.2

APPEAL! James Anderson to Jayden Seales. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, hit pad to short leg for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

England vs West Indies

14:50

41.1

James Anderson to Jayden Seales. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website