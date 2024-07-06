England vs Switzerland LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

England vs Switzerland LIVE!

The Euro 2024 quarter-finals continue today as the Three Lions face a massive showdown in Dusseldorf. Gareth Southgate’s side delivered another hugely underwhelming display against Slovakia in the last 16 last weekend after topping Group C despite back-to-back dire draws, before Jude Bellingham’s last-gasp wonder goal and an extra-time header from Harry Kane saw them battle back from the brink to progress.

England will need to step up a gear against tougher opposition in the confident Swiss, who were narrowly pipped by hosts Germany to top spot in Group A before they deservedly ousted defending champions Italy in Berlin. Former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka has been passed fit to play after an injury scare this week in a major boost for Switzerland, who have never previously reached the semi-finals of a major tournament.

Southgate looks set to switch to a three-man defence in his 100th game in charge, with Ezri Konsa poised to replace the suspended Marc Guehi and Bukayo Saka primed to line up at left wing-back. Follow England vs Switzerland at Euro 2024 live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia at the Dusseldorf Arena!

England vs Switzerland: Latest Euro 2024 odds today

England vs Switzerland: Head to head (h2h) record

These two nations have met on 27 occasions over the years, with England having not lost to the Swiss since all the way back in 1981. Before that defeat, they had not been beaten by them since back-to-back losses in 1938 and 1947.

England have won 10 of the last 13 meetings, including a 2-1 friendly victory at Wembley in March 2022 after goals from Kane and Shaw saw the Three Lions come from behind to win.

England also beat Switzerland 6-5 on penalties following a goalless draw in the third-place play-off at the inaugural Nations League Finals in Portugal in 2019.

England wins: 19

Switzerland wins: 3

Draws: 5

England vs Switzerland: Euro 2024 prediction today

England were absolutely dreadful against Slovakia for the most part, with their performance levels at what has been a hugely frustrating tournament thus far reaching a nadir before Bellingham and Kane came to the rescue in the most dramatic fashion.

A repeat of that performance against a well-drilled, confident and dangerous Swiss outfit would surely see them sent packing in unceremonious fashion in Dusseldorf.

Switzerland are quite simply a much better team than Slovakia and will be chomping at the bit for another upset after dumping out the holders with ruthless efficiency.

The comeback against Slovakia, enjoyable as it was for suffering England fans, should not paper over the large cracks of another dire display that will have done nothing to silence the doubters who will point to the fact that they were then put under heavy pressure again after taking the lead in extra time in Gelsenkirchen.

However, the pre-tournament favourites may just have secured the confidence boost that finally sparks their otherwise ultra-mundane campaign into life.

This has the potential to be another long and gruelling evening and the dreaded lottery of penalties cannot be discounted, but if England can’t rouse themselves into better form now then they simply never will.

England to win, 2-1.

Switzerland Euro 2024 team news vs England today

Influential Swiss skipper Granit Xhaka has been passed fit for the game after undergoing scans on a possible adductor problem. Silvan Widmer is set to return at right wing-back against England after serving a one-game ban in the win over Italy.

Head coach Murat Yakin has a decision on his hands over who will drop out for his regular starter. A reshuffle involving Michel Aebischer and Fabian Rieder, who played wing-back against Italy, could mean Dan Ndoye or goalscorer Vargas are up for the chop.

England Euro 2024 team news vs Switzerland today

England had an almost fully-fit squad to choose from against Slovakia, with only one change made by Southgate with Kobbie Mainoo replacing Conor Gallagher in midfield.

The Manchester United youngster should keep his place alongside Declan Rice in the Three Lions’ engine room after another eye-catching display in Gelsenkirchen, though there is a big decision to make in defence with Marc Guehi - who has impressed alongside John Stones at the heart of defence with Harry Maguire missing the Euros through injury - now suspended for the quarter-finals after picking up his second booking of the tournament so far against Slovakia.

Yellow cards are not wiped until after the last-eight stage, so the Crystal Palace defender has incurred an automatic one-match ban. Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa is believed to be ahead of Brighton’s Lewis Dunk as the most obvious option to fill in alongside Stones, though Kyle Walker can also play at centre-back if needed or England could alternatively switch to a back three.

It remains to be seen if Southgate will make any further changes against Switzerland after leaving it so late to finally swap things around in the last 16, once more attracting the ire of fans and pundits alike.

Luke Shaw is fit, while Jude Bellingham has been cleared to play despite a suspended ban from UEFA for his celebration against Slovakia.

England vs Switzerland: TV channel and free live stream for Euro 2024 game today

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live and free-to-air on either BBC One.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring expert analysis from reporters Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia at the ground.

