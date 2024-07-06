England vs Switzerland: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

England today meet Switzerland in a Euro 2024 quarter-final.

The Three Lions just about squeezed through on Sunday night thanks to a dramatic late last-16 comeback against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen that saw a stunning last-gasp bicycle-kick equaliser from Jude Bellingham followed by an early extra-time header from captain Harry Kane that sealed a remarkable 2-1 win.

Unconvincing Group C winners England had been mere seconds away from a humiliating early exit and quite possibly the end of Gareth Southgate’s eight-year reign after yet another abject display until the most thrilling of unexpected turnarounds at the Arena AufSchalke kept their campaign alive.

But Southgate’s side will have to up their levels considerably against the settled Swiss, who are soaring with confidence right now after coming within a whisker of pipping hosts Germany to top spot in Group A before goals from Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas secured a fully deserved dominant 2-0 victory over woeful defending champions Italy in Berlin in the opening last-16 tie.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Switzerland is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off later today on Saturday July 6, 2024.

The match will take place at Dusseldorf Arena.

Dramatic comeback: Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane struck to spare England’s blushes against Slovakia in the last 16 (AP)

Where to watch England vs Switzerland

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live and free-to-air on either BBC One.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring expert analysis from reporters Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia at the ground.

England vs Switzerland team news

England had an almost fully-fit squad to choose from against Slovakia, with only one change made by Southgate with Kobbie Mainoo replacing Conor Gallagher in midfield.

The Manchester United youngster should keep his place alongside Declan Rice in the Three Lions’ engine room after another eye-catching display in Gelsenkirchen, though there is a big decision to make in defence with Marc Guehi - who has impressed alongside John Stones at the heart of defence with Harry Maguire missing the Euros through injury - now suspended for the quarter-finals after picking up his second booking of the tournament so far against Slovakia.

Yellow cards are not wiped until after the last-eight stage, so the Crystal Palace defender has incurred an automatic one-match ban. Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa is believed to be ahead of Brighton’s Lewis Dunk as the most obvious option to fill in alongside Stones, though Kyle Walker can also play at centre-back if needed or England could alternatively switch to a back three.

It remains to be seen if Southgate will make any further changes against Switzerland after leaving it so late to finally swap things around in the last 16, once more attracting the ire of fans and pundits alike.

Luke Shaw is fit, while Jude Bellingham has been cleared to play despite a suspended ban from UEFA for his celebration against Slovakia.

Suspended: England will be without banned defender Marc Guehi against Switzerland (REUTERS)

One more change may be enforced, with Kieran Trippier subbed off injured against Slovakia after a heavy challenge. That resulted in Bukayo Saka being switched to left-back and Cole Palmer coming into the attack. Palmer was again bright in his cameo, as were Ivan Toney and Eberechi Eze.

Influential Swiss skipper Granit Xhaka has been passed fit for the game after undergoing scans on a possible adductor problem. Silvan Widmer is set to return at right wing-back against England after serving a one-game ban in the win over Italy.

Head coach Murat Yakin has a decision on his hands over who will drop out for his regular starter. A reshuffle involving Michel Aebischer and Fabian Rieder, who played wing-back against Italy, could mean Dan Ndoye or goalscorer Vargas are up for the chop.

England vs Switzerland prediction

England were absolutely dreadful against Slovakia for the most part, with their performance levels at what has been a hugely frustrating tournament thus far reaching a nadir before Bellingham and Kane came to the rescue in the most dramatic fashion.

A repeat of that performance against a well-drilled, confident and dangerous Swiss outfit would surely see them sent packing in unceremonious fashion in Dusseldorf.

Switzerland are quite simply a much better team than Slovakia and will be chomping at the bit for another upset after dumping out the holders with ruthless efficiency.

The comeback against Slovakia, enjoyable as it was for suffering England fans, should not paper over the large cracks of another dire display that will have done nothing to silence the doubters who will point to the fact that they were then put under heavy pressure again after taking the lead in extra time in Gelsenkirchen.

England beware: Switzerland will be after another upset after dumping out holders Italy in the last 16 (AFP via Getty Images)

However, the pre-tournament favourites may just have secured the confidence boost that finally sparks their otherwise ultra-mundane campaign into life.

This has the potential to be another long and gruelling evening and the dreaded lottery of penalties cannot be discounted, but if England can’t rouse themselves into better form now then they simply never will.

England to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

These two nations have met on 27 occasions over the years, with England having not lost to the Swiss since all the way back in 1981. Before that defeat, they had not been beaten by them since back-to-back losses in 1938 and 1947.

England have won 10 of the last 13 meetings, including a 2-1 friendly victory at Wembley in March 2022 after goals from Kane and Shaw saw the Three Lions come from behind to win.

England also beat Switzerland 6-5 on penalties following a goalless draw in the third-place play-off at the inaugural Nations League Finals in Portugal in 2019.

England wins: 19

Switzerland wins: 3

Draws: 5

