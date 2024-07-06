Advertisement

England vs Switzerland: Dangerman Dan Ndoye out to make Euro 2024 statement

dom smith
·2 min read
England vs Switzerland: Dangerman Dan Ndoye out to make Euro 2024 statement

“A tornado, devil, a blade.” So read a description of Dan Ndoye in Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport last season after one of his many match-winning displays for Bologna.

Judging by Ndoye’s dynamic performances for Switzerland at Euro 2024, the picture painted was a fair one. In a team defined by the vast tournament experience of its core players — Granit Xhaka, Fabian Schar and Yann Sommer — the forward has been a breath of fresh air.

After scoring his first international goal against Germany in a 1-1 draw in the group stage, he celebrated by posing like a lion, an ode to the Senegalese heritage of his father.

But it has been his jinking runs at defenders — and then invariably round them — that has turned heads.

With Marc Guehi suspended and England considering a switch to a back-three, Ndoye could cash in. The 23-year-old will fancy his chances at right wing if Bukayo Saka is moved into the unfamiliar position of left wing-back. And he may try to isolate Ezri Konsa (if, as expected, he comes in for Guehi) on the left of the back-three.

Dan Ndoye has impressed for the Swiss at Euro 2024 (Getty Images)
Dan Ndoye has impressed for the Swiss at Euro 2024 (Getty Images)

“Ndoye brings an element no other Swiss player can: speed and acceleration,” says Lucas Werder, from Swiss newspaper Blick. “He’s one of the players who can hurt England. There are not a lot of defenders who can match this, maybe Kyle Walker, but he will play on the other side.”

Ndoye made his name at Basel before joining Bologna for around £7.5million last summer and is coming off the back of a brilliant season in which he helped them finish fifth and qualify for the Champions League. His unpredictability has seen him linked with Manchester United and Inter.

He could return to a pacy front-line with Ruben Vargas and Breel Embolo, wanting nothing more than to run at the England defence. They cannot afford to let him.

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement