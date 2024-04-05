England vs Sweden LIVE! Euro 2025 qualifier match stream, starting lineups, team news, TV, prediction today

England vs Sweden - LIVE!

England begin their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign as they host Sweden at Wembley tonight. The Lionesses will be the defending champions in Switzerland next summer should they book their place as expected, though it has the potential to be a tricky group as they also go up against France and the Republic of Ireland. Only the two top will automatically qualify.

Sarina Wiegman’s side were last in action in February, when they hammered Austria 7-2 and then cruised to a 5-1 win over Italy a few days later. England now have Leah Williamson back and available, but the Arsenal defender has been made to wait for her first appearance for the Lionesses in a year, as she is named on the bench.

Sweden are ranked sixth in the world and finished third at the World Cup last summer. They lost to Spain in the last four, as England were then beaten in the final. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings and Dom Smith at the ground!

England vs Sweden latest news

Kick-off: 8pm BST | Wembley Stadium

How to watch: ITV

England team news: Williamson on the bench

Standard Sport prediction: England win

England team news

18:49 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Earps, Bronze, Wubben-Moy, Greenwood, Charles, Walsh, Stanway, Clinton, James, Russo, Hemp

Subs: Hampton, Rendell, Carter, Toone, Williamson, Kelly, Mead, Kirby, Daly, Park, Morgan, Turner

Lionesses schedule

18:41 , Matt Verri

After kicking off the qualification campaign tonight, England then travel to Dublin on Tuesday night to face the Republic of Ireland.

Sarina Wiegman’s side then face France twice in the space of four days at the end of the season, before taking on Sweden and Ireland again in July.

It’s a relatively swift process, assuming no play-offs are required.

England sporting new look as Euros bid begins

18:29 , Matt Verri

It is just over seven months since the World Cup Final but, as the Lionesses begin the road to Euro 2025 tonight, there are signs they are evolving under Sarina Wiegman.

England overcame injuries and a disrupted build-up to reach the final in Australia, before suffering heartbreak at the hands of Spain.

The team then was built around defensive solidity, with Wiegman’s switch to a back-three during the middle of the tournament proving a masterstroke.

The side hosting Sweden at Wembley tonight, however, will have a different look and there should be excitement over what lies ahead.

Read Simon Collings’ full preview here!

Wiegman 'surprised' by Arsenal friendly

18:20 , Matt Verri

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman was “surprised” by Arsenal’s decision to arrange a post-season friendly in Australia just a week before England host France in a Euro 2025 qualifier.

The Gunners are facing an A League All Stars team on May 24 in Melbourne, just six days after the final game of the Women’s Super League season.

The match could be prove problematic for England, who are hosting France at St. James’ Park on May 31 as they bid to qualify for Euro 2025.

The Lionesses will then travel to France four day later for the reverse fixture in Saint-Etienne.

“I think with the calendar we have talked about that a lot - the windows, congested schedule - and those are a lot of challenges for the players, and for us too,” said Wiegman.

“So, we are now working towards the summer. We have had very good conversations with the clubs.

“I was surprised about that trip [Arsenal are doing]. The competition finishes at the end of May, then there is one week in between, and then we go into the international break.

“I think for all the players, with already the complicated calendar, it’s not good for them to go to the other side of the world.”

More of the same?

18:12 , Matt Verri

These two sides met in the semi-finals of Euro 2022, as England booked their place in the final.

Alessia Russo scored a very special goal, with the Lionesses in ruthless form.

A similar display tonight is just what Sarina Wiegman is looking for.

Stage is set!

18:03 , Matt Verri

All eyes on Wembley tonight - another huge crowd expected.

Standard Sport prediction

17:55 , Matt Verri

England will be confident of getting their campaign off to a strong start, even if Sweden are capable of testing them tonight.

Goals have not been a problem for the Lionesses - we’re backing them to come out on top in an entertaining encounter.

England to win, 3-1.

England team news

17:47 , Matt Verri

Leah Williamson is finally set to make her England comeback, a year on from here last Lionesses appearance.

The Arsenal star missed last summer’s World Cup after suffering a serious knee injury in April. Williamson had been due to return for England last month for friendlies against Austria and Italy, but she was forced to withdraw from the squad due to a hamstring strain.

Goalkeeper Khiara Keating has returned to Manchester City and been replaced in the squad by Southampton’s Kayla Rendell.

Manchester United’s Maya Le Tissier has missed out on the squad and instead her team-mate, Millie Turner, has got the nod.

There is still no place for Chelsea defender Millie Bright, who captained England at the World Cup last year, due to a knee injury.

How to watch England vs Sweden

17:39 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK on ITV1. Coverage starts at 7:30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: The ITVX website and app, free with a subscription, will offer a live stream service online.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from reporters Simon Collings and Dom Smith at Wembley.

Good evening!

17:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England vs Sweden!

The Lionesses kick off their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign tonight, as they look to build towards Switzerland next summer, where they will be defending champions should they qualify as expected.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from Wembley!