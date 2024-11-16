England vs South Africa LIVE! Latest score and rugby updates from Autumn Nations Series

England vs South Africa LIVE!

England welcome the Springboks to Twickenham as underdogs, having lost two on the bounce at home in agonising fashion. While a narrow loss to New Zealand in the first Autumn Nations Series lifted hopes, a defeat in similar circumstances to an Australia in rebuild mode last weekend has firmly placed the pressure on Steve Borthwick’s head.

It is a grudge rematch of the 2023 World Cup semi-final, which England lost by one point, and Borthwick will know his men must significantly raise their game - and eradicate alarmingly common mistakes - to beat the all-conquering back-to-back world champions and end this four-game losing run.

England have a healthy home record against the Boks, winning three on the bounce before falling to a convincing defeat two years ago, and England have become known for showing up when needed most, such as the 23-22 victory over Ireland earlier this year. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground!

England vs South Africa latest updates

Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT, Allianz Stadium

How to watch: TNT Sports

England lineup and team news

Score prediction

South Africa team news

15:38 , Jamie Dickenson

As for the Springboks, a number of huge names return to the starting lineup at Twickenham after the rotation seen against Scotland that once again underlined their fearsome strength in depth.

That number includes influential captain Siya Kolisi and star flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit, while the likes of Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel were all omitted entirely at Murrayfield as head coach Rassie Erasmus bolstered his famous ‘Bomb Squad’ by opting to bring back the 7-1 bench split that made headlines during last year’s narrow World Cup final win over New Zealand in Paris.

However, they all start this weekend in 12 changes from Scotland. Former Harlequins prop Wilco Louw starts at prop for the first time in three years, having been a late call-up for the tour.

Exciting fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is among the South Africa players missing the autumn series through injury, along with Salmaan Moerat, Steven Kitshoff, Faf de Klerk and Lood de Jager.

South Africa XV: Fassi; Kolbe, Kriel, De Allende, Arendse; Libbok, Williams; Nche, Mbonambi, Loux; Etzebeth, Snyman; Kolisi (c), Du Toit, Wiese.

Replacements: Marx, Steenekamp, Koch, Louw, Smith, Reinach, Pollard, Am.

(PA)

England team news

15:36

England’s fortunes against South Africa will not be helped by the dual absence of Tom Curry and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who have both withdrawn from the squad due to head injuries suffered in Saturday’s last-gasp 42-37 loss to the resurgent Wallabies.

They have been replaced in the wider squad by Bath flanker Ted Hill and Sale wing Tom Roebuck. Sam Underhill replaces Curry in England’s back row, with Ollie Sleightholme coming in out wide for a first start after his two-try outing off the bench against Australia.

There are two other changes from Borthwick, with George Furbank dropping out completely as Freddie Steward returns at full-back and Ben Spencer replaced by Jack van Poortvliet at scrum-half. Roebuck is added to the bench.

England XV: Steward; Freeman, Lawrence, Slade, Sleightholme; M Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, George (c), Stuart; Itoje, Martin; Cunningham-South, Underhill, Earl.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Baxter, Cole, Isiekwe, Dombrandt, Randall, Ford, Roebuck.

(Getty Images)

How to watch England vs South Africa

15:28 , Jamie Dickenson

TV channel: In the UK, today’s showdown is being broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 5:15pm GMT after Scotland’s clash with Portugal.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the game live online via the Discovery+ website and app.

Live blog: Follow all the action on matchday with Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring analysis from Simon Collings at Twickenham.

Afternoon!

15:17 , Jamie Dickenson

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England vs South Africa.

All eyes will be on Twickenham today for this seismic Test match which is a repeat of the 2023 Rugby World Cup semi-final - in which South Africa won 16-15 in Paris.

This time around England are looking to avoid a fifth successive defeat with pressure starting to grow on coach Steve Borthwick after Australia grabbed a 42-37 win here last weekend.

Stay with us for all the best build-up ahead of kick-off which is scheduled for 5:40pm BST at Twickenham.