England vs South Africa LIVE: Latest rugby score and updates from 2021 Autumn internationals

England welcome South Africa to Twickenham in a mouthwatering rematch of the World Cup final two years on.

The Springboks battled past Eddie Jones’ side on the big stage and edged out the British and Irish Lions 2-1 this summer. They enter the match in fine form too, having surged past Scotland last week to lock up a 30-15 victory at Murrayfield.

The Boks poses what Richard Cockerill claims to be a daunting task: “Physically from a scrum, set-piece and line-out point of view, there isn’t a harder team to play against in the world at the moment.”

But this is a very different England side, packed with guile and invention, namely in the shape of 22-year-old Marcus Smith, which played out in the 32-15 win over Australia last weekend.

Jones has proven daring with his surprise selections and believes that unpredictability can unsettle the world champions: “The whole team is up for the fight. I’ve never seen a team as ready to play against South Africa. We know exactly how we want to play, we know exactly where we think there is a weakness with South Africa and we’ve just got to go out there and execute. And execute with a spirit of adventure, a spirit of taking the English game where it’s never been before. We know this South African team is the best in the world at the moment. So there’s a great opportunity for us to prove ourselves.”

Follow live updates, build-up, analysis and reaction from Twickenham in this colossal match-up following the conclusion of Scotland vs Japan:

England vs South Africa

7’ - TRY! Tuilagi drives home to give England early advantage, 7-0

7’ - INJURY: Tuilagi is off after injuring himself scoring, Malins is his replacement

18’ - TRY! Steward with a powerful finish to maintain early momentum and rock the Boks, 14-3

PENALTY! England 17-12 SOUTH AFRICA (Handre Pollard penalty, 30 minutes)

15:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another nice enough strike from Handre Pollard, this time from the left. South Africa just ticking along.

Story continues

England 17-9 South Africa, 29 minutes

15:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa maul and Courtney Lawes is pinged for trying to bring it down. The penalties are just beginning to mount against England - Andrew Brace warns Lawes to “tidy up” at the maul as the South African tee comes on for a fourth time.

England 17-9 South Africa, 28 minutes

15:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa get themselves in a muddle in their own 22 but somehow the ball is not knocked on as Cobus Reinach’s pass hits a forward retreating back. South Africa belatedly clear.

England play off the top of the lineout and Jonny May prods a grubber through, but Joe Marchant advances before May has passed him and is thus offside. Handre Pollard slips as he strikes the penalty but safely finds the touchline 35 metres from the England tryline.

PENALTY! England 17-9 SOUTH AFRICA (Handre Pollard penalty, 26 minutes)

15:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It didn’t look nice off the boot but there is just enough welly in Pollard’s strike to clear the crossbar.

15:42 , Jack Rathborn

Tuilagi beats Pollard to score England’s first try (Getty)

Joe Marchant is tackled by Handre Pollard (Getty)

Marcus Smith of England looks to take on Cobus Reinach of South Africa (Getty)

England 17-6 South Africa, 25 minutes

15:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s all a bit staccato, now, as another breakdown infringement causes Andrew Brace to whistle again. This time England fail to vacate a ruck - and South Africa, somewhat surprisingly, will have another shot at the posts. This is all of 49 metres out and beyond the 15-metre line - a toughie for Handre Pollard.

PENALTY! ENGLAND 17-6 South Africa (Marcus Smith penalty, 24 minutes)

15:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Which Marcus Smith does will little bother from left of centre.

England 14-6 South Africa, 23 minutes

15:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The breakdown is a proper battles so far, and England are this time the beneficiaries of Andrew Brace’s peeping! Tom Curry is spying a jackal as Bevan Rodd makes a good tackle on a Springbok carrier, but Curry’s attempt is blocked by Eben Etzebeth failing to keep his feet as a latcher. That’s a new law for this season - and Brace is across it, penalising Etzebeth and allowing England a chance to notch three points of their own...

PENALTY! England 14-6 SOUTH AFRICA (Handre Pollard penalty, 22 minutes)

15:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two England tries, two South Africa penalties. Lively start at Twickenham.

England 14-3 South Africa, 21 minutes

15:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa earn a penalty at the lineout as English limbs stray where they shouldn’t be before the jumper comes to floor, and after Max Malins covers a crossfield grubber for Jesse Kriel well, Twickenham boos as South Africa point at the posts for a second time.

England 14-3 South Africa, 19 minutes

15:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After all the trouble England had with this South Africa defence in the World Cup final, they have largely been able to play as they have pleased so far and twice breached it in the first quarter. South Africa hopelessly misaligned themselves for the break in the lead-up to the try, Steward ghosting into a great chasm as Makazole Mapimpi bit in on three midfield English runners and Willie Le Roux left exposed covering the end of the line. That really was a lovely pass from Henry Slade, though.

TRY! ENGLAND 14-3 South Africa (Freddie Steward try, 18 minutes)

15:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Freddie Steward powers over! He’s a sizeable enough unit the full-back and he takes two South African tacklers with him as he forces free and for the line down the right.

It was sharp from Ben Youngs, making the most of slow ball by spotting a slightly on their heels blindside defensive line, feeding his Leicester teammate and enabling Steward to crash over.

Marcus Smith produces another fine conversion from the tee.

England 7-3 South Africa, 17 minutes

15:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Brilliant attack from England! Henry Slade feigns a carry and produces a magnificent miss pass to Freddie Steward in a gap, and the full-back sends Max Malins down the wing.

Malins shimmies inside a defender and England attack with real momentum.

England 7-3 South Africa, 15 minutes

15:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The ball is starting to bounce the way of the South Africans, England again fumbling in the air.

But a wide pass hits the deck, and though Lukhanyo Am’s apparent knock-on isn’t spotted, Maro Itoje locks his great limbs around a carrier and earns England the ball back. Jonny May’s attempted stab through hits two South African bodies - one of which was accidentally offside. England scrum.

PENALTY! England 7-3 SOUTH AFRICA (Handre Pollard penalty, 14 minutes)

15:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A simple enough starter for Handre Pollard, and the South Africa fly-half gobbles up the three points.

England 7-0 South Africa, 13 minutes

15:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

First attacking ball for South Africa and immediately they find space! The ball is worked efficiently to the left with a nice pull-back pass and flat ball combination to put Willie Le Roux into a gap, and a chip ahead puts Jonny May in all sorts of mod, grasping at it like slippery soap and just about able to grasp it...

May is then forced to cling on as South Africa latch on over the top. South Africa point at goal...

England 7-0 South Africa, 12 minutes

15:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tough competition as South Africa nearly pinch a Jamie Blamire throw to the front, but England just about keep the ball.

But that’s not quite right from Ben Youngs - hooking his box kick out on the full. South Africa will have a lineout inside the England half.

England 7-0 South Africa, 11 minutes

15:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Back to the set-piece as Jonny May drops the ball inside the England 22, but again there is instability and again the decision goes England’s way. Angus Gardner on the touchline spots Trevor Nyakane going to floor first and South Africa are penalised.

England 7-0 South Africa, 8 minutes

15:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That is less good news for England - Tuilagi injured himself in scoring in the corner and he’s had to trudge off! Max Malins is on and has gone to the wing, Joe Marchant slips in to the outside centre channel, and Henry Slade is now at 12.

TRY! ENGLAND 7-0 South Africa (Manu Tuilagi try, 7 minutes)

15:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s no stopping Manu Tuilagi from there - the England centre is over in the corner!

It was smart from England, drawing in the South African defence with close n carriers, allowing Marcus Smith to lurk out the back of two forwards. He takes the pass from Ben Youngs and spreads to Henry Slade, who puts his centre partner into space with a fizzed wide ball. A rumble for the line and Twickenham roars as Tuilagi dives over.

Marcus Smith converts from the touchline. What a start for England!

England 0-0 South Africa, 6 minutes

15:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England try to maul with a darty throw to the front from Jamie Blamire hitting a grounded Maro Itoje, but South AFrica defend it well, and Englan will have to play away.

Jonny May shimmies out of two tackles to within ten metres and Maro Itoje carries hard, but the lock is stood up five metres out...

England 0-0 South Africa, 5 minutes

15:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Andrew Brace whistles once more, and this time it is a penalty! Kyle Sinckler rises with a Chesire Cat grin having forced Ox Nche to ground...

And Marcus Smith kicks for the corner!

England 0-0 South Africa, 4 minutes

15:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Free kick to England and Courtney Lawes is happy enough to go back into scrum battle.

England 0-0 South Africa, 3 minutes

15:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After Smith runs it is Ben Youngs using the boot well - dabbed in behind Willie Le Roux who is forced to carry over his own line and ground by two English chasers. A five metre scrum for England, five metres infield on the left. First chance.

England 0-0 South Africa, 2 minutes

15:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here comes Freddie Steward! A clean take and a powerful fend as he runs the ball back, and midfield possession for England.

Marcus Smith’s high bomb ends up in English hands too! Another kick, this time more adventurous - Smith’s crossfield number hops beautifully for Harlequins teammate Joe Marchant on the right!

England 0-0 South Africa, 1 minute

15:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England are under aerial pressure straightaway but claim the kick-off superbly and put something skywards themselves - Ben Youngs box kick nicely taken by South Africa.

To the skies again! Handre Pollard’s high hoist is fumbled by a leaping Jesse Kriel and Jonny May and falls, fortuitously for the home side, into English hands.

KICK OFF!

15:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Brace whistles, Pollard kicks off, and for the first time in more than two years: England against South Africa has begun!

South Africa to kick off

15:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Handre Pollard has the ball, having a chin-wag with referee Andrew Brace, who checks his whistle, his notepad, and his watch, and we are just about ready to go.

Anthems

15:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The South African players stand proudly for their national anthem, Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager towering over the rest of the line. Plenty of timber in that second row. Siya Kolisi looks to the heavens as he sings the final notes.

Laura Wright has stayed out on the Twickenham turf and delivers “God Save the Queen” with her now familiar sweet soprano, which is barely audible over the meatier crooning of 82,000 spectators.

England are out next

15:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Perhaps more so than for the Tonga and Australia games, Twickenham is properly up for this one, the rumble of excitement beginning even before the large frame of Courtney Lawes leads his side out of the tunnel.

About half of the England squad take a knee as a “Rugby against Racism” message is read out by the stadium announcer.

South Africa emerge

15:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa emerge first, plenty of stern faces as they break into a jog on exiting the Twickenham tunnel. Siya Kolisi hops left and right in excitement, slapping the backs of his front rowers. The South African skipper looks ready.

Pre-match festivities

15:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The familiar warbling of Laura Wright is our pre-match entertainment this week, joined by the National Youth Choir in celebrating the 150th anniversary of the RFU with a rendition of “Jerusalem” as the players ready themselves in the changing rooms.

England vs South Africa

15:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One to watch - Marcus Smith

15:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Welcome to the Marcus Smith show. If there were times last week where it felt like England’s princely fly-half talent was still bedding in to a side still moulded in the image of their ten-cum-twelve, Owen Farrell’s absence means Smith will be primary ring-master for certain for a significant encounter with significant opposition.

Smith should relish a centre partnership somewhat resembling the one alongside which Smith has thrived at Harlequins, with a direct tone-setting 12 and a multi-faceted, classy 13.

Of course, the man most often at 13 for Harlequins outside Smith is on the wing for England today, but Joe Marchant is good friends with the fly-half and the pair will retain a certain chemistry even with Marchant out wide.

There is no understating the measure of the task at hand. This suffocating Springbok defence has caused many an attack to come a cropper, but has tendered to be challenged most by tens with a degree of creativity and the confidence to try things. Smith is short of neither, and his silken skills should cause South Africa issues, particularly if England are able to gain front foot ball.

We are expecting England to again be reasonably flexible with formations and structures in attack - what do Eddie Jones, attack coach Martin Gleeson and Smith have up their sleeves?

One to watch - Kwagga Smith

15:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia, by hook or more often than not by crook, managed to stall England by spoiling and slowing breakdown ball last week. Whiile South Africa will be keen to avoid being similarly pinged, if they are able to legally prevent England finding flow then they may just come out on top. Kwagga Smith will be a key part of that. He lends a very different skillset to the back row than the injured Pieter-Steph du Toit, shorter in stature but more dynamic in open space, but with Siya Kolisi, perhaps in career best form, whatever the World Rugby Awards do and do not say, and Duane Vermeulen there is plenty of ability over the ball in the back row trio.

There will be plenty of kicking in the contest but accuracy in phase play will be vital with both sides likely to attack as jackalers, so in both attack and defence the ruck-work of the forwards will be under the spotlight. Ireland’s Andrew Brace is this week’s whistle-carrier, if you were wondering, supported by compatriot Brian MacNeice in the TMO truck.

One to watch – Jamie Blamire

15:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jamie Blamire has made something of a habit of romping for the Twickenham line in his nascent international career, but this will represent a much, much sterner test against perhaps the deepest, most feared front row unit in the rugby world. The Newcastle hooker has six international tries already but set-piece solidity will be the order of the day if England are to counter South Africa’s forward might. Blamire, second-choice at club level, has looked a little shaky with his darts and has developing to do as a scrummager, too.

This will be a significant challenge for Blamire and a similarly inexperienced Bevan Rodd alongside him. Both Eddie Jones and Richard Cockerill, who know a thing or two about front row confrontation, were confident that they would rise to the challenge, but South Africa may see a potential weakpoint. Having so unsettled England with their set-piece dominance during the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, the Springboks will be out to do so again, with six front-rowers ready to make an impact with trademark might.

England do have Joe Marler on the bench to counter the “Bomb Squad”, out of isolation on Thursday night shorn of his tastebuds after contracting Covid-19, and readied for this contest with sprints in a disused chicken run and a number of bottles of a South African pinotage/malbec blend.

One to watch – Cobus Reinach

14:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There has been plenty of, possibly undue, focus on how South Africa have gone about assembling an outstanding Test match rugby side and the tactics favoured by the Springboks, but this is a magnificently talented squad. Iti s testament to their depth that even with Faf de Klerk an autumnal absentee they can call upon a player with the ability of Cobus Reinach.

Sharp as a knife off a whetstone, Reinach may not offer the same accuracy with the boot, defensive menace or close-to-the-ruck wind-up-ery of de Klerk, but he’s a sniping threat with a habit of plucking intercepts. He and Handre Pollard will have plenty of kicking to do, of course, but if South Africa are invited into an up-tempo contest then Reinach can certainly quickstep with the best of them.

Team News - South Africa

14:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa make three changes to the side that beat Scotland a week ago. Cobus Reinach unites with club colleague Handre Pollard in the halves with Faf de Klerk a longer term absentee, while converted centre Jesse Kriel continues to cover for a similarly stricken Cheslin Kolbe.

Jacques Nienaber has this week picked Lood de Jäger ahead of Franco Moster to form an almost comically huge second row connection with the outstanding Eben Etzebeth. Kwagga Smith and Siya Kolisi’s partnership on the flanks has begun to coalesce nicely.

Beware, too, the Bomb Squad, this week consisting of five forwards and three backs but hardly short of explosive power. Malcolm Marx might be the best hooker in the world, while Steven Kitshoff and Vincent Koch are hardly shrinking violets. Then there is Frans Steyn, hardly short of weight and still booming over long-distance penalties 15 years after his Test debut.

🇿🇦 Minor rotational changes to the Springbok team

➡️ Starts for De Jager, Reinach and Pollard at Twickenham

🗣️ “England have made it clear that they’ll come hard at us in this match”

🔗 Team announcement: https://t.co/978wrrvKfi#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #ENGvRSA pic.twitter.com/Lzn7ewszf0 — Springboks (@Springboks) November 16, 2021

Team News - England

14:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

With Jamie George and Owen Farrell out until the new year at least with injuries and Ellis Genge still in isolation, England are short of several key individuals. Bevan Rodd retains his starting place at loose head while there is a start for Jamie Blamire in George’s stead, backed up by Leicester hooker Nic Dolly, who was playing Championship rugby in the spring.

The back five in the pack remains intact for a third week running but there is a reshuffle behind them. After being named on the wing but lining up everywhere but against Australia, Manu Tuilagi is back in the centres, outside Marcus Smith and inside Henry Slade in what appears a balance midfield.

Joe Marchant is this week’s slightly surprise pick on the right wing, with England keen on his ability under the high ball and defensive decision-making. There is also the Harlequins connection with Smith, of course.

A 6-2 bench split means places in the 23 again for Alex Dombrandt and Sam Simmonds, who impressed off the pine a week ago.

Eddie Jones has named our side to face South Africa on Saturday 🏉@O2Sports | #WearTheRose | #ENGvRSA — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 18, 2021

On to England vs South Africa...

14:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That concludes our live coverage of Scotland’s win over Japan, but we’ll have plenty of reaction and analysis over the next couple of days.

On to today’s second marquee matchup, and boy is it a big’un - for the first time since the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final it is England against South Africa with plenty of scores to be settled...

England out to soothe World Cup scars against scorned South Africa

Player of the Match Chris Harris speaks to Amazon Prime Video

14:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“It’s been quality for us. I don’t think we played our best last week and today wasn’t our best either but we did enough. Very mixed emotions,” says Chris Harris. “We did some really good stuff but we let Japan into the game - they were brilliant. They kept chipping away. But we got the win. Three wins from four is awesome.”

Scotland 29-20 Japan

14:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Victory for Scotland, who were below their best against a Japan side with plenty of adventure but just short of a degree of execution at times. That’s by no means a bad result for either side - Japan haven’t played too much rugby since the World Cup and they showed some very, very nice things in possession, while Scotland continue to build a winning habit despite a setback against South Africa last weekend.

FULL TIME: SCOTLAND 29-20 JAPAN

14:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(AFP via Getty Images)

PENALTY! SCOTLAND 29-20 Japan (Finn Russell penalty, 79 minutes)

14:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Posts bisected, three more points on the board and victory secured for Scotland. Chris Harris is named the player of the match, and that may just do us...

Scotland 26-20 Japan, 78 minutes

14:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Curiously, Scotland have to have a discussion over what to do here - a kick at goal is surely the option and is eventually settled on by the Scottish leadership committee. Finn Russell takes the tee and will take every second he can as he tries to push Scotland out of reach of a single score...

Scotland 26-20 Japan, 77 minutes

14:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stability and Scotland are secure in possesion. Pierre Schoeman hits a brilliant line to create a fissure and Scotland then have advantage as Japan rush up offside in a bid to prevent Finn Russell exploiting space on the right - it works, but Japan are penalised. That’ll end their chances, you’d think.

Scotland 26-20 Japan, 76 minutes

14:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A hefty shove from the Scottish eight, powered now on the tighthead by another debutant in Javan Sebastian, who has taken the road less travelled through the Welsh leagues to make a deserved Scotland debut. Just a reset, but that’ll suit Scotland as the time ticks by.

Scotland 26-20 Japan, 74 minutes

14:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Forward pass! It’s more excellent play in possession from Japan, largely off the pass of replacement scrum-half Naoto Saito and punching close-in holes. But a slight delay in Saito’s pass means when he throws it flat at the line, he is doing so to a teammate over-running the ball - the pass tumbles forward. Scottish scrum.

Scotland 26-20 Japan, 73 minutes

14:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Too much adventure! Japan are going to keep on dancing deep in their own half but there is little need for Yu Tamura’s blind back-of-the-hand offload, and it spills from his teammates hands as the intended recipient is understandably caught off guard.

Japan defend strongly, though, and attack an under-resourced Scottish ruck after Stuart Hogg is felled, Lappies Labuschagne driving mightily through the centre of it and winning Japan the ball back.

PENALTY! Scotland 26-20 JAPAN (Rikiya Matsuda penalty, 72 minutes)

14:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Japan move to within six. A nervy finish for the Murrayfield fans.

Scotland 26-17 Japan, 70 minutes

14:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A switch play as Japan quickly change the point of attack, but a loose pass hits the turf and Kotaro Matsushima won’t get the chance to dance in space.

Back for a penalty they will go, though, with a chance to push for goal and move to within a score. They will do that after some changes - Naoto Saito replaces Yutaka Nagare, who has had an efficient day at scrum-half, while there is a Scotland debut for Dylan Richardson, who has comic-book muscles. The back-rower, a star for South Africa’s Under-20s, makes his first appearance for his new nation in the back row as Rikiya Matsuda calls for the tee...

Scotland 26-17 Japan, 69 minutes

14:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Excellent from Japan! The imposing figure of Tevita Tatafu brushes aside Blair Kinghorn and a nice flicked pass puts a teammate into space down the left.

Dylan Riley keeps the momentum going with a half-break and Lappies Labuschagne carries firmly. Japan building very ominously as they reach the Scotland 22.

Scotland 26-17 Japan, 68 minutes

14:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Duhan van der Merwe impolitely asks another Japanese tackler to vacate his premises with another of those fierce friends, and Scotland attack well. Pierre Schoeman, on permanently now, is well tackled, though, and Chris Harris even more forcefully so in the next phase, and Scotland spill the ball!

Scottish hands just about get around a bobbling ball after Japan kick ahead.

Scotland 26-17 Japan, 66 minutes

14:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Japan could have done with that but there is plenty of life left in Jamie Joseph’s team. As they have done all game they are prepared to play phases in their own territory but eventually they will kick the ball clear, another sliced effort from Matsuda perhaps not aiding their cause. Scotland lineout 35 metres or so out.

TRY! Scotland 26-17 JAPAN (Tevita Tatafu try, 65 minutes)

14:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Lineout ball just about won and Tevita Tatafu is over! Scott Cummings nearly nicks the Japanese throw but Jack Cornelsen manages to wrestle it back, and Tatafu bursts out of the gather bodies to trample his way to the line...

Hang on - the TMO is checking how Cornelsen gathered that ball...Is that a knock-on? I’m not sure it is! This will stand. Stuart Berry confirms as much from his truck, Brendon Pickerill permits Rikiya Matsuda to take the conversion...

Matsuda may wish he didn’t! That’s his second properly nasty kick of the afternoon. It skews right of the posts.

Scotland 26-12 Japan, 63 minutes

14:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sharp from Japan. From a midfield scrum they play two passes and then produce a brilliant 50:22. Japan lineout five metres out - that was a delightful kick.

Scotland 26-12 Japan, 62 minutes

14:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Knocked on with the line in sight! Scotland had built momentum well but a slightly loose carry from Scott Cummings and a decent shot to his ribs means a spilled ball, and Japan scrum feed.

Time for some more changes - Keita Inagaki is introduced on the Japanese loosehead, George Horne at scrum-half for Scotland, and there are changes in both back rows: Matt Fagerson replaces Jamie Ritchie and Michael Leitch trudges off as the rather large Tevita Tatafu stomps on. Ritchie and Leitch share an embrace before they settle down to their watching brief for the last 20 minutes.

Scotland 26-12 Japan, 61 minutes

14:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland carry well inside the 22 having failed to set something more structured from the lineout. They draw another penalty, and Scotland tap-and-go quickly!

Scotland 26-12 Japan, 59 minutes

14:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This time the arm is pointed Scotland’s way! Kazuki Himeno is isolated and chopped down by the busy McNally, and two Scottish jackalers like what they find among the carrion - Himeno is penalised for holding on. Scotland kick for the right corner.

Scotland 26-12 Japan, 58 minutes

14:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Big double tackle and Stuart McNally fumbles! The hooker’s third touch isn’t quite as good as his first two as Japan cr-unch him in the carry and force the ball free.

Japan will attack, as they have done all afternoon, from deep in their own territory...

And Pierre Schoeman is pinged to allow them to clear in comfort and keep the ball.

Scotland 26-12 Japan, 56 minutes

14:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ali Price has kicked rather well this afternoon, putting one perfectly on the head on the Japanese catcher who is given a muscular embrace by three chasers as he comes back to earth. His offload is unwise, Scotland gather and Finn Russell pushes a perfect kick for the corner with his weaker left-foot. Scotland lineout inside the Japan 22.

TRY! SCOTLAND 26-12 Japan (Stuart McNally try, 55 minutes)

14:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And his second job will be scoring! A meaty maul, some fine guidance from the rear by the replacement hooker and with Zander Fagerson and Hamish Watson clearing the way in front of him, McNally is able to make safe progress to within scoring distance. He crashes over, Finn Russell’s converts, and that will just steady any nervy Scots after the Japan fightback.

Scotland 19-12 Japan, 53 minutes

14:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A brief delay while referee Brendon Pickerill again stabilises the scrum and Jamie Bhatti will soon be back with us.

In fact, it may be properly soon as Scotland are awarded a penalty for offside and the clock runs out on the sin-binning.

Finn Russell pokes it for the corner and here come the cavalry, Bhatti back on, Hamish Watson too, and Stuart McNally replacing George Turner at hooker. McNally’s first job will be to find a hoisted teammate at the five metre lineout...

Scotland 19-12 Japan, 50 minutes

14:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Instability on the engage and a free kick to Scotland, which Finn Russell is going to boot as high as he possibly can and ask his teammates to chase...

Knocked on! Kazuki Himeno fails to catch cleanly and Scotland will have possession just outside the Japan 22.

Scotland 19-12 Japan, 48 minutes

14:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland play some aimless midfield phases but Jamie Ritchie regathers some momentum as he steps free of a tackle attempt with a great lift of his long left leg, and producing a rather nice one-handed offload as he falls to the floor.

That is knocked on by Japan, on the line of being deliberate but ruled to be in the tackle, and thus just a Scottish scrum.

That decision will necessitate the introduction of a new loosehead with Jamie Bhatti still in the bin. Hamish Watson is sacrificed so Pierre Schoeman, with his flopping locks of long brown and blonde hair, can provide suitable propping cover.

PENALTY! Scotland 19-12 JAPAN (Rikiya Matsuda penalty, 46 minutes)

14:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Three more to the tally of Rikiya Matsuda. Japan very much in this contest.

Scotland 19-9 Japan, 45 minutes

14:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stuart Hogg drags Millar down but Scotland are then offside as Yutaka Nagare looks to exploit an inviting overlap on the right. Japan poke through, and Kotaro Matsushima is on to it!

He’s dragged down just short and his offload ends up in...Scottish hands! The tackler had bounced back to their feet and managed to clutch Matsushima’s pass before a teammate could arrive to support the winger - a vital moment for Scotland, for otherwise that was a certain score, but Japan will have another penalty to kick for goal.

Scotland 19-9 Japan, 44 minutes

14:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jaunty from Scotland, trying a chip kick inside their own half but finding only Japanese hands, and the visitors can attack again. Jack Cornelsen makes an outstanding charge and gets an offload away! On Japan go through Craig Millar.

PENALTY! Scotland 19-9 JAPAN (Rikiya Matsuda penalty, 43 minutes)

14:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No thought of trying a scrum with Scotland shorn of a prop - Japan again opt to try and take the points, and Rikiya Matsuda puts the ball between the uprights to claim them and narrow the lead.

YELLOW CARD! Jamie Bhatti is sin-binned! (Scotland 19-6 Japan, 43 minutes)

14:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jamie Bhatti crashes into opposite number Craig Millar as he and a Scottish teammate double-tackle the Japan loosehead, but Bhatti tumbles on the wrong side and blocks speedy ball with chances presenting themselves for Japan. It isn’t necessarily cynical, but Brendon Pickerill has lost patience with Scotland’s naughtiness - off to the bin for ten minutes Bhatti is sent.

Scotland 19-6 Japan, 42 minutes

14:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Advanced attacking possession for Japan, who throw the lineout perfectly on the Scottish ten-metre. Kotaro Matsushima half-steps through a half-gap to win the gainline and Japan have an advantage as some lovely hands from Ryoyo Nakamura put Siosaia Fifita into space.

Scotland then infringe again as Japan reach the five-metre...

Scotland 19-6 Japan, 41 minutes

14:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Can Japan get back in this? They’ll need a score soon, you’d say, if they are to have a hope. They play with the same ambition as in the first half and Rikiya Matsuda is taken high by Grant Gilchrist as he darts for a rapidly closing hole. Just a penalty.

RESUMPTION!

13:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stuart Hogg drop-kicks and the second half is underway!

The players re-emerge

13:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“I think Japan have looked really dangerous, “ says Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings, not in the matchday squad, as he has a chat with the broadcasters as the two sets of players trot back out on to the Murrayfield surface.

Japan have made a change - Dylan Riley is on in the backline, replacing Shogo Nakano.

HT

13:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Half-time | Scotland lead by 13 points at the break.#AsOne pic.twitter.com/u2HAv4b73A — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 20, 2021

Japan a touch unfortunate

13:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The scoreline is a little harsh on Japan, who have probably played the more consistent rugby so far but have struggled to convert possession into points. When asked to defend, they’ve been a little porous - Scotland have scored on almost every visit to the Japan 22. You wouldn’t say they are entirely out of this, though, given the adventure with which they have played - but it will be a tough ask to overturn a 13-point deficit if heads begin to drop after that stroke of halftime Darcy Graham score.

History-making Hogg

13:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

He started it with a typical scything break, and the Scotland captain is now his nation’s all-time leading try-scorer.

Stuart Hogg makes history with his 25th try, becoming Scotland's all-time try-scorer 🙌



Watch #SCOvJPN live on @primevideosport in the UK. pic.twitter.com/m4OcoojhLV — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 20, 2021

HALF TIME: SCOTLAND 19-6 JAPAN

13:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

TRY! SCOTLAND 19-6 Japan (Darcy Graham try, 40 minutes)

13:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A fine set-piece move and Darcy Graham ducks over! It’s a sharply executed play from Scotland, Finn Russell making curiously untroubled progress as he arcs out of the back of the first receiver, who hits him with a good pull-back pass.

Russell draws the men on the end of the line and gives it to Graham in space, who may be short of stature but has the right kind of compact power to beat a defender carving back inside and then duck beneath two more. He’s buried, but the ball is down - Scotland get their third try, and Russell makes it a seven-pointer with a tough conversion.

Scotland 12-6 Japan, 39 minutes

13:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s some rather interesting footwork from Finn Russell, like a celebrity jiving in the early weeks of Strictly Come Dancing with strange flicks and an eventually ok kick through, which Japan knock-on. Good attacking platform for Scotland as we near the end of the half, a scrum on the edge of the 22 ,15 metres in.

Scotland 12-6 Japan, 37 minutes

13:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Japan bring the ball back with interest again as Scotland clear long and again they look dangerous when they do. Siosaia Fifita needs three to bring him down but Sam Johnson is canny with a quick (but clear) release, immediately busying himself over the ball and forcing two Japanese players to drive in at the side in an attempt to displace him. Penalty to Scotland.

Scotland 12-6 Japan, 36 minutes

13:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nearly for the Brave Blossoms - there is space for Siosaia Fifita on the left wing if they are able to get it there but Stuart Hogg makes an outstanding defensive read and perfectly timed hit, forcing the final pass to evade Fifita’s hands as it is flung forward from the hands. A vital intervention from the Scotland captain.

Scotland 12-6 Japan, 35 minutes

13:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Get off of me! That’s properly authoritative from Duhan van der Merwe, choke-slamming Ryohei Yamanaka as the full-back goes too high in his tackle attempt. That’s a proper hand-off...

It’s the best moment of Scotland’s attempt to clear, though - they make a hash of getting the ball away and Japan will have the ball inside the Scottish 22.

Scotland 12-6 Japan, 33 minutes

13:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s another good kick from Scotland and George Turner this time hits his jumper on the edge of the Japan 22.

Scotland give their backs a chance to work something stylish, but it’s not quite right, bodies moving in imperfect motion with Darcy Graham ahead of Finn Russell as the fly-half flicks the inside pass, which is correctly ruled forward. Labuschagne gives him a rather forceful landing with a firm driving tackle before the whistle blows, too. Japan scrum.

Scotland 12-6 Japan, 31 minutes

13:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stable ball, and Japan are penalised at the ruck. Lappies Labuschagne fails to fully release having tackled Sam Johnson and the Japan captain raises a hand of apology to his teammates.

Scotland 12-6 Japan, 30 minutes

13:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Again a Scottish throw goes awry, Japan able to gather this time and attack on. They make decent metres in the space at the back of the lineout but are again inaccurate with their handling as they begin to sniff a chance of more points five metres from the Scottish 22. Ali Price will feed another scrum.

Scotland 12-6 Japan, 29 minutes

13:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ali Price produces a very good box kick soon after the restart and forces Japan to fumble into touch. There’s a bit of concern over Darcy Graham as he tumbles slightly awkwardly, but the winger is soon back amongst things for the Scotland lineout.

TRY! SCOTLAND 12-6 Japan (Stuart Hogg try, 28 minutes)

13:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stuart Hogg is over and that is the record score! The Scotland captain becomes his country’s all-time leading men’s try scorer!

Unsurprisingly it comes from the pass of Finn Russell, drawing two to him with a carry close to the line and then fizzing a nice pass to Hogg on an unders line, the full-back just fading on the ball to take it into a gap and grinning as he dots the ball down.

25 tries for Hogg to take the record outright - Russell adds two more from the tee.

Scotland 5-6 Japan, 27 minutes

13:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Where’s Stuart Hogg going? The Scotland captain scythes through a great chasm in a chasing Japanese line and bursts between the bodies into the visitors’ backfield. Quick ball and on Scotland go, making more metres up the middle as Japan struggle to reset.

PENALTY! Scotland 5-6 JAPAN (Rikiya Matsuda penalty, 25 minutes)

13:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A cleaner stroke over the top of the tee from Rikiya Matsuda and Japan are into a not underserved lead.

Scotland 5-3 Japan, 24 minutes

13:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wing against prop and that isn’t going to end well for Scotland! Kotaro Matsushima picks out Zander Fagerson toiling in the open pasture and runs right around the tighthead, Fagerson chugging along in vain to try and stay with Matsushima but in the end not within sniffing distance.

Matushima nearly dances past the last defender but Stuart Hogg gets enough of an arm to his thigh to slow the Clermont Auvergne flyer, but Scotland are again penalised for a tackler rolling away incorrectly as Japan look to build an attack. For a third time the tee is called for - this is the simplest of the lot.

Scotland 5-3 Japan, 23 minutes

13:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A touch harsh? George Turner’s throw drifts ever so slightly off-line but there is no room for error in the minds of the officials - the slanted throw took it out of leaping Japanese hands and it will be a scrum to the visitors.

The set-piece is stable and Japan thread a diagonal grubber inside the Scotland 22.

Scotland play quickly! Plenty of adventure in this first half from both sides but the hosts do eventually clear.

Scotland 5-3 Japan, 22 minutes

13:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Japan attack from a lineout on the right and pass the ball along the line, a little short of accuracy but still able to get it to the edge even as Chris Harris gives Kotaro Matsushima a healthy tonking.

Siosaia Fifita busts out of one tackle but then finds another offload fail to find safe inside hands. Indeed, the wing was in touch, anyway - Scotland lineout.

Scotland 5-3 Japan, 19 minutes

13:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Outstanding covering defence from Rikiya Matsuda! Scotland drive well and draw in the Japan defence, the home side playing away at the right time and plenty of options presenting themselves. Sam Johnson feigns a carry and dabs a lovely little grubber though for Chris Harris to chase, and but for some superb scooting across to gather it ahead of the centre from Matsuda, Harris would have scored beneath the posts. Sharp work from the fly-half, who then allows his side to clear with more fleet footwork.

Scotland 5-3 Japan, 18 minutes

13:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Statement at the scrum! Scotland struggled a touch last week but Jamie Bhatti, making his first Scotland start since August 2019, gets a nudge on Asaeli Ai Valu and draws the penalty from Brendon Pickerill. Scotland back inside the Japan 22 with Finn Russell’s banana-style touch-finder.

Scotland 5-3 Japan, 16 minutes

13:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s a delicious pass! Scotland kick the 22 dropout long and Japan bring it back, playing to width down the left once more. Shogo Nakano produces a majestic fizzed miss ball out to Siosaia Fifita as he is clattered by a tackler, Fifita charging on and getting a nifty offload inside as he is driven out.

Unfortunately, a knock-on from captain Lappies Labuschagne ends a promising attacking movement. Some pass from the very talented Nakano, though.

Missed Penalty! Scotland 5-3 Japan (15 minutes)

13:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s not particularly pleasant. Like a sliced five-iron approach, this starts online but very quickly skews right in the ugly flight of a wounded duck. Matsuda slaps his hands in frustration. Not one of his better kicks at goal.

Scotland 5-3 Japan, 14 minutes

13:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Japan will attack from just outside the Scotland 22. Siosaia Fifita, all seventeen and a bit stone of him, is asked to carry from his blindside wing, and he makes a decent dent, before Scotland are again whistled at the ruck. Hamish Watson is legal in his pilferin attempt but Chris Harris is not, lying on the wrong side and disrupting the Japan clearout. Rikiya Matsuda again gestures to the touchline for the tee...

Scotland 5-3 Japan, 12 minutes

13:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is a promising start from Japan. They are varying their angles well to win the gainline and forcing Scotland to infringe in order to slow ball that is largely coming rapidly. Grant Gilchrist is the man penalised this time - he fails to roll away having made a tackle. Brendon Pickerill setting an early disciplinarian tone.

PENALTY! Scotland 5-3 JAPAN (Rikiya Matsuda penalty, 11 minutes)

13:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Over it goes from the crisp right foot of Rikiya Matsuda. Japan on the board.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website