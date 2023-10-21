England vs South Africa LIVE: ICC Cricket World Cup score and updates as Ben Stokes returns from injury

England take on South Africa in a bid to get their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign back on track after two defeats from their opening three matches.

In Delhi, Jos Buttler’s side were left stunned and contemplating the nature of their 69-run defeat to Afghanistan, who only recently acquired full-ICC member status.

England’s batting had fallen apart, only Harry Brook managed to score a half-century as the wickets fell at intervals too regularly to chase down 284. The cracks that had been evident in their first two matches, when Joe Root and Dawid Malan were able to post significant totals, grew wider and became gaping holes.

It is worth remembering that England lost three matches and still qualified for the semi-finals when they went on to win the competition back in 2019, but with India, Australia and South Africa still to play, it is looking like a difficult task.

South Africa had a shock defeat of their own, a 38-run loss to The Netherlands, who are the only associate member in the tournament, where their batting, which had looked in good form ahead of the game, also struggled.

England vs South Africa

England make three changes: Ben Stokes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson in

England XI: Bairstow, Malan, Root, Stokes, Buttler, Brook, Willey, Rashid, Wood, Atkinson, Topley

South Africa XI: De Kock, Hendricks, van der Dussen, Markram, Klaasen, Miller, Jansen, Coetzee, Maharaj, Rabada, Ngidi

Wicket! de Kock out for 4! ct Buttler b Topley South Africa 4-1

09:46 , Sonia Twigg

South Africa 7-1 (3) van der Dussen 1, Hendricks 0, Topley 1-7 (2)

09:45 , Sonia Twigg

Topley starts his second over with a wide, it’s his second of the day so far, but he has the crucial wicket.

England are finding the right lines and lengths here and the Proteas are struggling to get the ball away.

South Africa 5-1 (2) van der Dussen 0, Hendricks 0, Willey 0-0 (1)

09:41 , Sonia Twigg

Willey has the new ball in his hand from the other end, and is dangerous with the swinging white ball.

Having missed out on selection in 2019, he will want to impress this time around.

He has kept a tight line and length and has not gone for a single run, this match could not have got off to a better start from an England perspective.

South Africa 5-1 (1) van der Dussen 0, Hendricks 0, Topley 1-5 (1)

09:37 , Sonia Twigg

What a start for England! They will have wanted to make an early mark after the defeat to Afghanistan and they have the wicket of the dangerous Quinton de Kock in the first over, a great start from Buttler’s side.

Worth remembering South Africa might also be reeling slightly following their shock defeat to the Netherlands.

Wicket! De Kock out for 4! South Africa 4-1 ct Buttler b Topley

09:34 , Sonia Twigg

Quinton de Kock will take strike as Reece Topley will bowl the first over for England, he was in impressive form against Bangladesh in Dharamshala.

And he is off the mark first ball with a four, but there is a big appeal next ball! England have reviewed a caught behind, but de Kock is unmoved.

But he’s gone! the DRS review showed the ball hit the ground but also the top of the bat and England have their first wicket.

09:29 , Sonia Twigg

09:24 , Sonia Twigg

The start time is getting closer, and it will be interesting to see how the changes affect the balance of the side.

Kate Cross on Sky said she thought the balance would have been better maintained with Moeen Ali coming in for Liam Livingstone, and I have to admit it does look like a long tail with potentially Rashid at number eight.

England will be hoping they won’t have to use their lower order, but there has not yet been a game in this World Cup where they have not been called upon.

09:06 , Sonia Twigg

Aiden Markram explains that Bavuma is out with an illness, he tried to warm up but was not well enough to feature so Reeza Hendricks will be taking his place in the side.

09:05 , Sonia Twigg

Aiden Markram will lead South Africa today with Temba Bavuma absent.

Joss Buttler has won the toss and elected to bowl says the reason behind it is because Mumbai is “generally a good ground for chasing”.

Three changes for England, Ben Stokes back in along with David Willey and Gus Atkinson for Sam Curran and Chris Woakes.

08:52 , Sonia Twigg

One of the main talking points has been Ben Stokes, who is likely to be brought into the side for the first time in the tournament today.

Stokes is set to make an overdue return to the World Cup stage this weekend but he feared his tournament was over before it had even started when he “heard a pop” while training in the gym.

Stokes has missed all three of England’s games so far, with details sketchy about the nature of the hip problem that occurred during the warm-up week in Guwahati.

But the 32-year-old is now primed and ready for a comeback in Saturday’s must-win clash against South Africa in Mumbai and finally free to open up about worries he had sustained a major injury.

Ben Stokes feared his Cricket World Cup was over when he heard his hip ‘pop’

08:41 , Sonia Twigg

The main talking point of the morning is going to be selection, with this turning into a must-win match for England to avoid a third defeat after only four matches.

England were grappling with a selection quandary on the eve of their crucial World Cup clash against South Africa, with captain Jos Buttler weighing up Chris Woakes’ role as leader of the attack.

Woakes’ new-ball skills have been a reliable centrepiece of the side ever since their white-ball reinvention eight years ago, but he has suffered an uncharacteristic wobble since arriving in India.

Three loose starts from the usually dependable seamer have undermined England’s efforts so far and an economy rate of 7.5 an over, coupled with two wickets at 67.50 each, tells a concerning story.

England grappling with selection quandry ahead of South Africa World Cup clash

Friday 20 October 2023 15:27 , Sonia Twigg

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live blog of England vs South Africa.

It might only be early stages in the competition, but this is already turning into a must-win clash for the defending champions following their shock defeat to Afghanistan - their second of the tournament so far.

The Proteas on the other hand enjoyed an impressive start to the tournament including a dominant victory over Australia, but also suffered a surprise loss - against the Netherlands.

Both sides will want to bounce back, but from an England perspective, there are a lot of problems to address ahead of the match.