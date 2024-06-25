England vs Slovenia: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

England will hope to quieten their critics with a good performance against Slovenia tonight as they look to top Group C before the Euro 2024 knockouts.

A narrow win over Serbia was followed by a dismal draw with Denmark, who considered themselves unlucky not to beat the Three Lions.

England sit top of Group C on four points but must win to secure a more favourable passage in the next stage.

Slovenia will reach the knockouts with a point.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Slovenia is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off today, Tuesday June 25, 2024.

The match will take place at Cologne Stadium.

Southgate’s England have not impressed so far (REUTERS)

Where to watch England vs Slovenia

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 6.45pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with our reporters Malik Ouzia and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground to provide expert analysis.

England vs Slovenia team news

Gareth Southgate is expected to avoid the temptation to ring the changes.

The Three Lions will introduce Conor Gallagher as a more natural fit for their midfield ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

But Anthony Gordon, Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins must all make do with a spot on the bench despite clamour for their introduction - a decision which will leave Phil Foden on the left wing.

Luke Shaw is once again unavailable despite a return to training and Kieran Trippier has overcome a calf issue to make the squad.

Alexander-Arnold has not shone in midfield thus far (Getty Images)

Slovenia are contending with an injury concern for Benjamin Sesko.

Matjaz Kek is set to stick with that team and a 4-4-2 formation which looks to press teams in their own half and hit their big men with crosses from out wide.

England vs Slovenia prediction

On paper, England should have no trouble dispatching a Slovenia side who are only impressed in brief flashes. But the same can also be said about the Three Lions, who have underwhelmed across their opening two games.

With changes to the side, England should still have enough about them to see off Slovenia, but Benjamin Sesko has shown enough to prove a handful.

England to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Three Lions have never lost this fixture and knocked Slovenia out of the 2010 World Cup with a 1-0 win courtesy of a Jermain Defoe goal.

England wins: 5

Slovenia wins: 0

Draws: 1

England vs Slovenia match odds

England win: 1/3

Draw: 4/1

Slovenia: 10/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).