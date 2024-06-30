England vs Slovakia LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

England vs Slovakia LIVE!

The Three Lions enter knockout action at Euro 2024 this evening with a last-16 tie in Gelsenkirchen. England will desperately hope to step things up a notch back at the scene of their opening win over Serbia after consecutive turgid draws with Denmark and Slovenia that did not stop them from topping Group C but led to fierce criticism of both the players and under-fire manager Gareth Southgate, who brings Kobbie Mainoo into his midfield today.

It had looked as if England would likely have to face the Netherlands next, before Georgia’s shock win over Portugal meant it was Slovakia instead. Francesco Calzona’s side made a fine start in Germany with a shock upset of Group E favourites Belgium, before coming back down to earth somewhat with a loss to Ukraine and draw with Romania that saw them progress as one of the four best third-placed finishers.

England, who have no injury concerns for this game, have never lost to Slovakia in six previous meetings between the two nations, with Switzerland awaiting the winners in a Dusseldorf quarter-final next weekend after stunning Italy. Follow England vs Slovakia live below, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia at Arena AufSchalke.

England 0-0 Slovakia

17:13 , George Flood

11 mins: It’s end-to-end stuff at the moment but England cannot get a shot away after decent build-up and the chance is lost.

At the other end, Haraslin gets in as England are exposed again but Guehi makes a huge block and Trippier then scrambles clear at a crucial moment.

Bellingham with a poor challenge there but he avoids a caution.

England 0-0 Slovakia

17:10

8 mins: Trippier fires into row z after a lovely ball from Bellingham.

A few moments ago, another delicious low-angled Slovakia cross into the England box caused a lot more panic before going behind.

England 0-0 Slovakia

17:08 , George Flood

6 mins: A fair old tempo to this early on as England are thwarted inside the Slovakia box and Mainoo joins Guehi in picking up an early yellow for standing on the foot of Ondrej Duda.

A big worry for Southgate to have two key players on cautions already here.

England 0-0 Slovakia

17:07 , George Flood

5 mins: A typically worrying start from England as Juraj Kucka knocks well wide from the resulting free-kick after Guehi’s yellow as two Slovakia players collide in the box.

Lukas Haraslin then tees up David Hancko on the overlap and his low effort flashes narrowly wide of the far post with Pickford at full stretch.

England 0-0 Slovakia

17:05 , George Flood

3 mins: An early blow for England as a hesitant Trippier puts Guehi in all sorts of bother, with the Crystal Palace defender then clattering into Slovakia striker David Strelec and having his name taken.

That’s his second yellow card of the tournament so far and cautions are not wiped until after the quarter-final stage.

Guehi would be suspended if England do get through.

England 0-0 Slovakia

17:03 , George Flood

2 mins: A bit of a sloppy opening from both sides, with possession changing hands quickly.

Pickford goes long early on and Bellingham tries to pick out Kane, but Slovakia clear their lines.

David Hancko then invites ironic cheers from the England fans by running the ball out of play on the far side.

England vs Slovakia

17:01 , George Flood

Underway in Gelsenkirchen!

England have never lost to Slovakia in six previous matches and will be desperate to ensure that run doesn't end in shock fashion today.

England in all white, with Slovakia in all blue.

Turkey’s Umut Meler is the referee.

England vs Slovakia

17:00 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at Arena AufSchalke

Jordan Pickford does indeed keep his place in goal but it'll be one to keep an eye on in the first few minutes.

Aaron Ramsdale's still out there helping him get his gloves on, which you'd have thought was a one-man job.

England vs Slovakia

16:58

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at Arena AufSchalke

Looking around the stadium now, this is pretty much an England home game.

One corner of Slovakia fans to our left and other than that the cross of St. George is dominant.

Jordan Pickford walks out with England team

16:55 , George Flood

Here come the teams in Gelsenkirchen!

Jordan Pickford walks out behind captain Harry Kane, so is fit to start as planned.

A huge relief for England and Gareth Southgate.

Time for the national anthems, with Nad Tatrou sa blýska to be followed by God Save the King.

Jordan Pickford hurts hand before kick-off

16:47

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at Arena AufSchalke

Some reports that Jordan Pickford might have picked up an injury to his left hand in the warm-up.

Must say I didn't spot it but we'll see whether he stays in the lineup. No news to the contrary yet...

Jordan Pickford suffers knock during England warm-up

16:40 , George Flood

Reports that Jordan Pickford took a hefty whack to his left hand during warm-ups in Gelsenkirchen and did not look happy at all as the players went back down the tunnel.

Will he be fit to start as planned? Aaron Ramsdale would come in if Pickford cannot take his place in goal.

We’ll bring you the latest on that as we get it.

Mainoo cheered but more fan boos for Southgate

16:34 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at Arena AufSchalke

A big cheer for Kobbie Mainoo's name as it’s read out in a major tournament lineup for the first time... followed by some boos when Gareth Southgate is announced as the England manager.

(REUTERS)

Crunch time for England and Gareth Southgate

16:29 , George Flood

Here’s more from Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia at Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen.

If England were to lose today, it could well be the final match of Gareth Southgate’s eventful eight-year spell in charge.

It’s crunch time for the Three Lions boss, who will no doubt be in for more criticism if his attack fails to fire again today.

Calzona: England could become 'unbeatable' with best squad at Euro 2024

16:22 , George Flood

Despite the plentiful criticism that England have received at Euro 2024 so far, Slovakia’s Italian head coach Francesco Calzona has warned his side that opposite number Gareth Southgate has, in his opinion, the best squad at the tournament that will become “unbeatable” once things finally click into place.

"I think that when England will give great performances as a group they will become unbeatable," he said yesterday.

"We need to make the most of everything that they could concede, but we need to be very careful because they have a top-quality squad.

"I think that they have the best squad of the Euros because they have physicality, technique and also creativeness.

"They left important players at home because they have so much quality to pick from.

"So, you know, we need to make the most of their weak points and their concessions, but we also need to be cautious because this is a team that can punish you at any moment.

"They are worth 1.5billion euros. And we are worth 150million, so 10 times less."

Gareth Southgate backs Kobbie Mainoo for big impact

16:18 , George Flood

Here’s Gareth Southgate speaking to ITV’s Gabriel Clarke on that decision to bring in Kobbie Mainoo this afternoon...

“He’s used the ball really well and we know that is the way he plays,” said the England boss.

“It will help us get through their high pressure.

“He has played some huge games already for his club, he looks at ease in our environment.

“When he came into the game the other night you can see the impact he can have.”

No selection surprises from Gareth Southgate

16:11 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick at Arena AufSchalke

No surprises in the England XI, with Gareth Southgate hoping it is third time lucky in midfield as Kobbie Mainoo replaces Conor Gallagher in the only change from Slovenia.

The England manager has resisted calls to start Cole Palmer or Anthony Gordon, and said yesterday his disjointed front four is just "five per cent" from clicking. Let's see...

Slovakia unchanged from Romania draw

16:04 , George Flood

The anticipated switch from Slovakia up front has not materialised after all.

Boavista frontman Robert Bozenik remains on the bench, with Francesco Calzona keeping his faith in David Strelec of Slovan Bratislava.

Slovakia are unchanged from their 1-1 draw with Romania on Wednesday.

Mainoo replaces Gallagher in only England change

16:00 , George Flood

So as expected, England’s only change from the woeful goalless draw with Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday night comes in midfield, where Kobbie Mainoo replaces Conor Gallagher.

Kieran Trippier keeps his place at left-back with the fit-again Luke Shaw on the bench, alongside the likes of Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon.

Phil Foden starts after his brief trip home this week for the birth of his third child.

(Getty Images)

Slovakia lineup

15:56 , George Flood

Slovakia XI: Dubravka, Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko, Kucka, Lobotka, Duda, Schranz, Strelec, Haraslin

Subs: Obert, Rigo, Gyomber, Suslov, Tupta, Benes, Rodak, Hrosovsky, De Marco, Duris, Bero, Ravas, Sauer, Kosa, Bozenik

England lineup

15:54 , George Flood

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier, Mainoo, Rice, Saka, Bellingham, Foden, Kane

Subs: Shaw, Ramsdale, Konsa, Dunk, Gallagher, Toney, Gordon, Watkins, Bowen, Eze, Gomez, Henderson, Palmer, Wharton, Alexander-Arnold

15:46 , George Flood

England’s players surveying the pre-match scene in Gelsenkirchen, which they dearly hope will play host to their second win of the tournament this evening.

15:37 , George Flood

More pre-match thoughts from Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia in Gelsenkirchen, where there have been more reports of logistical and travel issues for some England fans.

Thankfully the weather seems to be holding up for now after last night’s storm that saw the temporary halting of Germany’s last-16 win over Denmark in nearby Dortmund.

The roof has been closed at times at the stadium to provide protection from the elements, but will be open during the game.

LIVE: https://t.co/Wydr3QRxhN#ENGSLO | #ENGSLV | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/sWLWbDcWMC — Standard Sport (@standardsport) June 30, 2024

England vs Slovakia

15:34 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at Arena AufSchalke

England's players are out on the pitch here in Gelsenkirchen, taking a good look around the stadium that has hosted their only win of the tournament thus far.

From the layout of the flags in the stands, it's going to be a huge England majority in here again.

Switzerland lie in wait for England vs Slovakia winners in quarter-finals

15:24 , George Flood

England and Slovakia of course already know the identity of the quarter-final opponents that lie in wait for today’s winners at the Dusseldorf Arena next Saturday evening.

Switzerland became the first team to reach the last eight yesterday, punishing an absolutely woeful display from Italy to unceremoniously dump out the defending champions at the Olympiastadion.

Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas were both on target as Murat Yakin’s side achieved a surprisingly dominant 2-0 victory to qualify for the quarter-finals at a second successive European Championship.

This is supposedly the ‘easier’ half of the draw at Euro 2024, but the confident Swiss are definitely no pushovers.

15:17 , George Flood

No shortage of confidence on display from the England fans in Gelsenkirchen, despite the struggles of Gareth Southgate’s side at these Euros so far...

Southgate: England have 'refined' penalty approach after Euro 2020 heartbreak

15:13 , George Flood

Knockout tournament football of course means the possibility of extra time and, as far as England are usually concerned, the dreaded lottery of penalties.

The Three Lions had started to experience better luck on that front at long last against Colombia at the 2018 World Cup and against Switzerland at the 2019 Nations League finals, only for spot-kick disaster to strike again in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

Speaking yesterday on the eve of the last-16 clash with Slovakia, Gareth Southgate insisted that England had been quietly refining their approach to penalties.

"We've had a way of working that we've always refined,” he said.

"Obviously, in the last tournament, we didn't use that but we've still refined things that we felt could have been done differently since then.

"We've been preparing quietly for that for quite a while."

England vs Slovakia head-to-head record

14:58

Despite their struggles to impress at Euro 2024 so far, England can take confidence from their head-to-head record against today’s opponents.

The Three Lions have never lost to Slovakia in six previous matches between the two sides dating back to 2002.

The closest they came was an insipid goalless draw in the final group game at Euro 2016 after Roy Hodgson made sweeping changes and ended up finishing second before that shock loss to Iceland.

England have won all of the rest, including home and away in qualifying for both Euro 2004 and the 2018 World Cup - plus a 4-0 friendly thrashing at Wembley in 2009.

Eric Dier and Marcus Rashford were on target the last time England played Slovakia at Wembley in September 2017, completing a turnaround win after Stanislav Lobotka’s opener to take a huge step towards the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The earlier 1-0 win in Trnava during that qualifying campaign secured by Adam Lallana’s last-gasp goal is notable for being the only match of the short-lived England reign of Sam Allardyce.

Today's venue

14:47 , George Flood

An early look at today’s venue, the 62,271-capacity Arena AufSchalke, AKA Veltins-Arena, home of German second-tier side Schalke.

It was the scene of England’s shaky 1-0 opening win over Serbia in Group C on June 16 and has also hosted Spain’s win over Italy and Georgia’s shock Group F upset of Portugal that sent them through to the knockout stages at their first major international tournament and also secured Slovakia - rather than the Netherlands - as England’s last-16 opponents.

This is the last game to take place in Gelsenkirchen at Euro 2024.

(The FA via Getty Images)

14:34 , George Flood

The England fans are already making quite an atmosphere in Gelsenkirchen, where hopefully things will be much smoother after the logistical issues that plagued the opening win over Serbia in Group C.

Predicted lineups

14:21 , George Flood

Here’s how Standard Sport expects both sides to line up in the last 16 today, with Kobbie Mainoo for Conor Gallagher England’s only expected change in midfield and Slovakia set to bring back Robert Bozenik at the expense of David Strelec up front.

Predicted England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Mainoo, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Predicted Slovakia XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozenik, Haraslin

England vs Slovakia prediction

14:17 , George Flood

The talent in this England team, and lack of attacking threat in the Slovakia side, means this game will go one of two ways.

England could leap into an early lead and throw the shackles off, truly announcing themselves at the tournament with a big win as Gareth Southgate and the players finally get it right.

Or it could be a stodgy, nervous affair where England dominate the ball but struggle to break their opponents down with chances few and far between - and a single goal either way winning it.

We’re expecting the latter.

England to win, 1-0.

Slovakia team news: Robert Bozenik set to return up front

14:15 , George Flood

Slovakia boss Francesco Calzona made just one change throughout the entire group stage, with Slovan Bratislava striker David Strelec starting ahead of Boavista’s Robert Bozenik for the 1-1 draw with Romania in Frankfurt on Wednesday.

However, that change is expected to be reversed in Cologne this evening.

Otherwise it’s very likely to be a case of as you were for Slovakia, who have a very settled lineup elsewhere.

England team news: Kobbie Mainoo expected to start

14:07 , George Flood

Only one change is expected to the England side that flattered to deceive once again in Cologne on Tuesday night in a turgid goalless draw with Slovenia that thankfully did not prevent them from finishing top of Group C.

Conor Gallagher’s starting role alongside Declan Rice following the abandonment of the Trent Alexander-Arnold midfield experiment lasted all of 45 minutes in midweek before being replaced by Kobbie Mainoo, who shone off the bench and is set to be rewarded with a start by Gareth Southgate this evening.

All 26 of England’s squad members trained at their Blankenhain base on Saturday, with Kieran Trippier fit after injury fears and expected to continue to deputise at left-back despite the return of Luke Shaw, who is not ready to start but may earn his first minutes since February off the bench after finally overcoming a lingering hamstring issue.

Phil Foden was back with the squad on Friday and has trained as normal since having briefly returned home this week for the birth of his third child.

That is likely to mean that the likes of Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon continue to have to bide their time in search of a Euros start, having both also impressed off the bench alongside Mainoo against Slovenia.

How to watch England vs Slovakia

14:01

TV channel: England vs Slovakia will be broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 3:30pm BST.

Live stream: Fans can also watch the game live and for free online via the ITVX website and app.

Welcome to England vs Slovakia live coverage

13:57 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest live coverage of England at Euro 2024.

The Three Lions head back to Gelsenkirchen today for a last-16 showdown with Slovakia, desperately seeking a statement performance to re-emphasise their status as tournament contenders after a hugely underwhelming group stage showing that has led to massive criticism of manager Gareth Southgate.

But they will have to be very careful indeed to avoid falling victim to another high-profile Slovakian upset, with Francesco Calzona’s side having already dismissed Belgium en route to heading through to the knockout stages as one of the tournament’s best four third-place group finishers.

Switzerland lie in wait for the winners in a Dusseldorf quarter-final tie next Saturday, having dismissed woeful defending champions Italy 2-0 in Berlin last night.

Kick-off comes at 5pm BST, so stay tuned for match build-up, team news and live updates, plus plenty of expert analysis from Standard Sport reporters Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia at Arena AufSchalke.