England vs North Macedonia LIVE! Euro 2024 qualifier match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

England play their final game before breaking up for the summer holidays against North Macedonia at Old Trafford today. Gareth Southgate’s side have eased through the qualifying process for Euro 2024 thus far and are heavy favourites to continue their winning run today after having recorded a routine win over Malta on Friday.

With a place in Germany all but assured already, Southgate can afford to experiment. Trent Alexander-Arnold played in midfield and impressed during the win over Malta, while there is a good chance John Stones could take up the more advanced role he’s so enjoyed at Manchester City of late.

Harry Kane became the first player to score fifty competitive goals for the England men’s team and the captain looks primed to further that going forward. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog below, Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Kick-off time and venue: 7.45pm BST; Old Trafford

TV channel and live stream: Channel 4; All4

Prediction: England to win 4-0

Nizaar Kinsella at Old Trafford

18:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

There’s a staggering amount of vuvuzela for the young crowd watching England versus North Macedonia. These large pieces of plastic will soon end up in a landfill but not before they burst my eardrums at Old Trafford.

18:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson, Alexander-Arnold; Saka, Kane, Rashford

Subs: Ramsdale, Johnstone, Trippier, Guehi, Phillips, Mings, Grealish, Maddison, Gallagher, Foden, Eze, Wilson

Guehi, Maddison, Eze and what England must do against North Macedonia

18:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

England continued their 100 per cent start to qualification for next summer’s European Championship with a routine 4-0 win in Malta on Friday.

The Three Lions got off to a quick start thanks to an own goal, before finishes from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harry Kane and Callum Wilson.

Next up is a far sterner test against North Macedonia on Monday before the players can finally enjoy a proper holiday ahead of pre-season.

Standard Sport picks out five talking points for Gareth Southgate from the Mata game...

(REUTERS)

‘No doubt’ over Alexander-Arnold switch for Southgate as he reveals Bazball talks

17:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

Gareth Southgate says Trent Alexander-Arnold can give England a different option in midfield after the Liverpool man’s outstanding display in the 4-0 win over Malta on Friday.

Alexander-Arnold had a hand in all three of England’s first-half goals, scoring the second himself with a superb 25-yard strike, after being pushed into an advanced role for the European Championship qualifier at the Ta’ Qali National Stadium.

Story continues

His raking pass for Bukayo Saka had earlier made England’s opener after eight minutes, an own goal, and he was involved in the build-up to the visitors being awarded the first of two penalties, won and converted by Harry Kane.

Substitute Callum Wilson also scored from the spot late on, as England maintained their 100 per cent start to qualifying in the Mediterranean.

Read the full story here!

(Action Images via REUTERS)

Colwill, Maguire and how England’s defence can evolve before Euro 2024

17:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

Euro 2024 will be well underway this time next year, and, should they qualify, England must ensure their defence is an asset rather than a weakness.

Gareth Southgate has been keen not to over-evolve his team during his seven years on the job — history shows that the teams who fare best in international football are those whose squads prioritise consistent selection over churn of players.

England’s defence has changed as little as any position during Southgate’s tenure.

Here, Standard Sport assesses how it might shape up for Euro 2024.

Marc Guehi (left) and Levi Colwill (right) have their minds firmly set on appearing at Euro 2024 if England qualify (The FA via Getty Images)

Luke Shaw names ‘world class’ England duo he’d love to sign for Man Utd

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Luke Shaw has admitted that he would love to sign “world class” international teammates Harry Kane and Declan Rice for Manchester United.

The 27-year-old cheekily posted pictures with Kane and Rice on social media stating that he took them on a “tour” of Carrington, where England are preparing to face North Macedonia on Monday.

Kane is a known target of the Red Devils but currently looks unlikely to leave Tottenham this summer. United, meanwhile, have been tipped for a move for Rice but he continues to look Arsenal-bound.

They are just two players in Gareth Southgate’s squad who could move clubs this summer, not including Mason Mount, who United are continuing to pursue.

Read the full story here!

(PA)

Transfer talk engulfs England squad as players ‘tap each other up’

17:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Gareth Southgate played down concerns that his players could be distracted by transfer speculation ahead of tonight’s qualifier against North Macedonia — but a year out from the European Championship, the England manager is presiding over a squad in a state of flux.

A number of Southgate’s regulars, including captain Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Kyle Walker, James Maddison, Harry Maguire, Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount could change clubs this summer, while Jude Bellingham has already been unveiled as Real Madrid’s latest ‘Galactico’.

“There is much more [transfer] talk this time around than there has been in other years,” acknowledged Luke Shaw, who will be on home turf at Old Trafford this evening. “We read what is going on, we all talk, we’re all really close.”

Read the full story here!

(AP)

Prediction: England to win 4-0

17:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

North Macedonia should offer a sterner test than Malta, but England will still be confident of a comfortable win on home soil.

With the likely return of England’s Man City contingent and the Three Lions so often cruising to big victories in these qualifying games, Southgate’s side could rack up the goals again.

England to win, 4-0.

(The FA via Getty Images)

England team news: Bukayo Saka has slight injury

17:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bukayo Saka was withdrawn at half-time in the win over Malta after picking up a knock, and is unlikely to be risked here despite Southgate insisting that the substitution was only precautionary.

Phil Foden came off the bench in that match and could start at Old Trafford, with his Manchester City team-mates Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips all pushing to be involved too.

Eberechi Eze should get more minutes after making his debut last time out, while Southgate may opt to continue with Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield after his superb display in Malta.

(REUTERS)

Where to watch England vs North Macedonia

17:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be televised live and free-to-air on Channel 4, with coverage starting at 7pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live for free online via the All4 website and app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

(ES Composite)

Welcome

16:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England’s Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia tonight.

Kick-off from Old Trafford – the first time England have played there in seven years – is at 7.45pm BST.