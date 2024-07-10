England vs Netherlands LIVE: Team news and lineups as Southgate considers starting Shaw in Euro 2024 semi-finals

(Getty Images)

England take on the Netherlands in the second semi-final of Euro 2024, with both sides looking to book a place in Sunday’s final as they face off in Dortmund.

The Three Lions put in an improved performance against Switzerland but still required penalties to reach the semis, with Bukayo Saka shining, but they will know they need to improve again if they are to beat the Dutch.

Gareth Southgate’s men remain slight favourites to make Sunday’s showpiece, but they’ll need to be wary of the threat from players including Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons and Memphis Depay.

Ronaldo Koeman’s side started the tournament in a similar fashion to England, but a 3-0 win against Romania followed by an enthralling 2-1 turnaround in the quarter-final against Turkey means that the Oranje will be quietly confident ahead of Wednesday’s game.

Follow the latest updates and reaction from the Netherlands vs England below:

England aren’t finishing Euro 2024 like they started – and it’s still unclear if that’s a good thing

One more match stands between four nations and the Euro 2024 final - with England now facing Netherlands in the semi-final.

Gareth Southgate’s side have gone to extra time in both knockout fixtures, meaning they’ve only won a single game at the tournament so far in 90 minutes, but through Harry Kane’s extra time winner and a penalty shootout victory over Switzerland, they’re into the last four again.

Netherlands were convincing in dispatching Romania in the last 16 and came from behind to beat Turkey in the quarter-final, but were themselves up and down in the groups, finishing third behind France and Austria.

They won the European Championship in 1988 while England have never done so - but it’s the Three Lions who have better recent history after reaching the Euro 2020 final, as well as the 2018 World Cup semis.

England v Netherlands

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live updates, news and build up to England’s semi-final against the Netherlands.

England scraped through their quarter-final, needing perfect penalties to beat Switzerland in the quarter-final on Saturday, while the Netherlands scored two second-half goals to beat Turkey.

There has been much talk in the build up about Luke Shaw, and whether Gareth Southgate will stick with his tactical changes that altered the shape of the squad but did not affect the style of play against Switzerland.