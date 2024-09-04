England vs Ireland: When is the Nations League match, what time does it start and on what TV channel

Jack Grealish is expecting boos from the Ireland fans in Dublin - Getty Images/Alex Pantling

England take on Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in the first of two Uefa Nations League fixtures during this international window.

Lee Carsley will take charge of the Three Lions senior side for the first time following Gareth Southgate’s departure after England’s Euro 2024 final defeat.

It is the first time England will play in the Nations League B after being relegated from League A in 2022.

When do England play Ireland?

Saturday, September 7, before they take on Finland three days later at Wembley in the second game of this two-match international break.

What time does Ireland vs England start?

Kick-off is at 17:00 (BST).

Where is the match being held?

At the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

What channel is it on TV?

It will be shown on ITV1, who take over the contract from Channel 4 after winning the rights last year to show England matches outside of international tournaments from 2024-2028.

Alternatively, you can bookmark this page and return to follow the game on our live blog, with commentary and analysis from our team of reporters at the ground.

Who is in the England Squad?

Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins have all withdrawn from Lee Carsley’s first squad in the past week.

Morgan Gibbs-White, Noni Madueke, Angel Gomes and Tino Livramento all received their first call-ups to the senior squad having worked with Carsley in the England under-21s side.

Harry Maguire, Jack Grealish and Nick Pope have returned to the squad having missed out on Euro 2024.

England Squad to face Ireland and Finland

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

Latest news

Jack Grealish (right) represented Ireland at U21 level - Getty Images/Ronny Hartmann

Declan Rice and Jack Grealish will make a return to Ireland – who they both represented at youth international level – and Grealish has been warned to ‘expect boos’.

Ireland forward Callum Robinson, who is good friends with the England playmaker, said: “I don’t know how much abuse he might get but I think he’ll be expecting that, I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t because I think he gets booed anyway wherever he goes, even in England!

“I think he’ll be getting ready for maybe a bit of abuse but that’s part of it, that’s part of the game.”

Interim head coach Lee Carsley will take charge of his first match in the role and is relishing the position he has been elevated to.

“It’s a real proud moment for my family and myself,” he said. “I think it’s been a hectic couple of weeks trying to get my head around the magnitude of the job, getting round to as many games as I can and seeing as many players as I can.

“Generally you go into a club where things aren’t going very well but this is the opposite and I think it’s fair to say the job that Gareth and Steve [Holland] did, and the position I’m picking the current squad up from, is a totally different position to what they inherited.”

Ireland vs England head-to-head

There have been 16 meetings in the past between the two nations with England winning six, Ireland two and eight ending in a draw.

Six of those encounters were in Dublin, which England have won two of and the other four ending in draws.

The most recent clash was at Wembley in 2020 in a friendly which Gareth Southgate’s England side won 3-0 – where a 17-year-old Jude Bellingham made his international debut.

Prediction

England’s players will be out to impress interim head coach Lee Carsley and cement their place in future squads.

England to win: 2-0