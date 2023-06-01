England vs Ireland LIVE: Test cricket score and updates as England team bus blocked by Just Stop Oil protest

England vs Ireland LIVE: Test cricket score and updates as England team bus blocked by Just Stop Oil protest

England kick off the summer with a one-off four-day test match against Ireland at Lord’s that sees old faces return to the team, in the form of Jonny Bairstow, and new ones making their debuts, Josh Tongue has been given the nod to start ahead of Chris Woakes.

For Ben Stokes’ team this match will serve primarily as a warm-up for the Ashes later this summer but for Ireland it is another opportunity to showcase their skills in the longest format of the game. Who can forget the only previous test match between these two nations?

Back in 2019 England may have won by 143 runs but Ireland’s display on the first day, skittling the hosts for just 85, was a statement of intent that they could compete at this level.

This match promises to be a different affair. Ben Stokes’ side are more aggressive in nature and like impose themselves on the opposition. They have not played test cricket since February and will hope to get back into their rhythm ahead of the Ashes later this month.

Follow all the action from Day One at Lord’s as England host Ireland:

England host Ireland in a one-off test match with play getting started at 11am live on Sky Sports

Jonny Bairstow returns for England and will keep wicket with Ben Foakes dropped from the squad

Seamer Josh Tongue makes his debut and is preferred to Chris Woakes

England team bus held up by just stop oil protests

09:40 , Mike Jones

The England media team have confirmed that the team bus was held up this morning by a group of Just Stop Oil protestors outside the team’s hotel.

A statement from the media manager read: “There was a small ‘go slow’ protest from Just Stop Oil near to the team hotel in Kensington.

“The team was delayed for a period of five-minutes and have now arrived at Lord’s.”

England vs Ireland

09:36 , Mike Jones

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this one-off test match between England and Ireland.

Ben Stokes’ men kick off the summer at Lord’s and will want to rediscover their form and rhythm ahead of, what will be, a gruelling and exciting fight for the Ashes later this year. The Aussies are on the horizon but up first are the Irish who make the trip to Lord’s hoping to emulate their previous test match performance here.

Back in 2019, Ireland dismissed England for just 85 and although they went on to lose the match it was a memorable performance that is still spoken of. Ireland captain, Andrew Balbirnie, will hope that his side can give England a stern test and maybe create a few headlines on the way.

Play starts at 11 am and will be shown on Sky Sports Cricket with coverage beginning at 10 am. We’ll have all the updates and scores throughout the day so stick with us as England take on Ireland at Lord’s.