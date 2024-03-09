England vs Ireland LIVE! Six Nations 2024 match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

England vs Ireland LIVE!

The penultimate round of Six Nations rugby action continues with a huge clash at Twickenham this afternoon. Ruthless Ireland head to London on a formidable run of 11 consecutive wins in the competition and as overwhelming favourites to notch up a fifth straight victory over their old rivals that would leave them just one more step away from becoming the first team ever to claim successive Grand Slam titles in the modern era.

England, by contrast, are desperately trying to ensure that yet another Six Nations campaign does not unravel in alarming circumstances. After low-key and scrappy opening wins over Italy and Wales, Steve Borthwick’s side started well against Scotland at Murrayfield a fortnight ago before Duhan van der Merwe’s hat-trick condemned them to a fourth successive Calcutta Cup loss. With only a trip to France to come after this, the World Cup semi-finalists are in danger of winning only two games in this tournament for the fourth year on the spin.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has been handed his first start by Borthwick today to inject some excitement into attack as Alex Mitchell and George Martin also return, while Hugo Keenan is fit again in Andy Farrell’s only change. Follow England vs Ireland live below!

England vs Ireland latest news

TRY! Lawrence scores after Crowley penalty

How to watch: ITV

England team news: Feyi-Waboso handed first start

Ireland team news: Keenan returns in only change

England vs Ireland prediction

England 8-3 Ireland

17:05 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at Twickenham

England spurned two visits to the Ireland 22 with loose errors, but then pull off a fine break with interventions from Feyi-Waboso and Earl, allowing Ford to slot a penalty.

So far, so good with an 8-3 lead inching towards the end of the first quarter.

PENALTY! England 8-3 Ireland | George Ford 17'

17:05 , George Flood

17 mins: Ford’s kick sneaks inside the far post and the England lead grows to five points.

Steve Borthwick will be absolutely delighted with what he’s seen from his side so far here.

Can they keep it up?

England 5-3 Ireland

17:03 , George Flood

14 mins: It is so rare to see Ireland put so seriously under the cosh like this.

They are under constant, relentless early pressure, with England coming at them in waves and bursting over the gain line.

Another infringement from a ragged Irish defence gives George Ford a three-point chance from the tee as he tries a drop goal with a penalty advantage.

England 5-3 Ireland

17:00 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at Twickenham

England look pumped up and fully focused for this. The attack already looks the sharpest it has been in the tournament.

The challenge is for England to capitalise on their territory and possession.

England 5-3 Ireland

17:00 , George Flood

12 mins: England have all the early momentum here as they pile on constant pressure, Slade teeing up Exeter team-mate Feyi-Waboso for a slaloming run.

Furbank tries a little grubber through that is deflected and picked up by a green shirt, who is promptly bundled into touch for another England lineout.

England 5-3 Ireland

16:59 , George Flood

Here is the opening try of the afternoon from Ollie Lawrence...

England 5-3 Ireland

16:58 , George Flood

10 mins: Opportunity lost this time for England as Van der Flier wins the breakdown battle to earn a pressure-relieving penalty in the 22 for Ireland.

But they’ve lost the lineout and here come England again, Feyi-Waboso looking lively on his full debut...

England 5-3 Ireland

16:56 , George Flood

8 mins: Keenan’s knock-on under pressure leads to a scrum penalty for England, who boom into touch downfield.

Like they did in the opening exchanges at Murrayfield, England have some confidence about them early on here.

England 5-3 Ireland

16:56 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at Twickenham

A blistering start from both teams, with Ireland attacking neatly before Crowley slotting a penalty – but England claiming a fine try through Ollie Lawrence.

Tommy Freeman sat Calvin Nash down, and when the ball went wide Lawrence paced through the gap left by the absent wing to score in the corner.

England gained the better of those two exchanges with a 5-3 lead, and Nash copped a possible head injury for his troubles.

TRY! England 5-3 Ireland | Ollie Lawrence 5'

16:50 , George Flood

5 mins: What a response from England!

They counter-attack brilliantly and force an overload out left after working the ball through the hands at speed with Ireland’s defence scrambling.

Lawrence delivers a savage hand-off to Crowley and finishes in the left corner.

The conversion from Ford is off target. 5-3 to England it stays.

A breathless start at Twickenham!

PENALTY! England 0-3 Ireland | Jack Crowley 3'

16:49 , George Flood

3 mins: No mistake from Ireland’s successor to Johnny Sexton.

England trail early at Twickenham.

England 0-0 Ireland

16:48 , George Flood

2 mins: Ireland look to get their attack firing early as Van der Flier finds the gap through the middle.

Their forwards carry well and hard with pace, leading to the opening penalty of the afternoon as England are whistled for offside.

Ireland already with the chance for three points as Crowley lines up the first kick at goal...

England vs Ireland

16:47 , George Flood

Underway at Twickenham!Can England derail Ireland's bid for historic back-to-back Grand Slam titles?

Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli is today’s referee.

Danny Care set for 100th England cap

16:42 , George Flood

A lovely moment as Danny Care walks out with his kids to soak up the adulation from the crowd ahead of what will be his 100th cap off the bench.

The veteran Harlequins scrum-half is just the sixth England player ever to achieve that feat, after Ben Youngs, Jason Leonard, Owen Farrell, Dan Cole and Courtney Lawes.

The rest of the players follow and it’s time for the national anthems on a grey and overcast afternoon at Twickenham.

Ireland’s Call to be followed by God Save the King...

England vs Ireland

16:36 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at Twickenham

England have spent the week freely accepting their underdog status – now they have to embrace it and turn that on its head.

Both boss Steve Borthwick and captain Jamie George installed Ireland as the best team in the world in midweek.

Now the Red Rose men have to find a way to derail Ireland’s bid for unprecedented back-to-back Six Nations Grand Slams.

Few people outside the England camp have given the hosts any chance.

To pull off a stunning victory, England will need their best performance in years.

England vs Ireland

16:35 , George Flood

Final preparations at Twickenham!

England vs Ireland

16:31 , George Flood

Let’s turn the attention now back to Twickenham, with kick-off less than 15 minutes away.

It’s fair to say that Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal is not optimistic about England’s chances of upsetting the rampant Green Machine...

Italy celebrate rare Six Nations triumph in Rome

16:21 , George Flood

Just look what it all means to those Italy players.

Fabulous scenes in Rome as they lift the Cuttitta Cup for the first time.

Though Gregor Townsend will be absolutely seething....

Italy stun Scotland for first home Six Nations win in 11 years

16:12 , George Flood

What an absolutely stunning second half in Rome, where Italy have just held on to beat Scotland for the first time since 2015, 31-29.

They win only their second Six Nations game in nine years, and first at home for some 11 years.

They are unbeaten in back-to-back Six Nations games for the first time since 2011, and were the width of a post in Lille away from winning back-to-back matches against strong opposition in France and Scotland.

Tears on the pitch at the Stadio Olimpico. What progress they are making already under new head coach Gonzalo Quesada.

England’s three-point win in Rome on opening weekend suddenly doesn’t look too shabby at all...

(Getty Images)

Andy Farrell expecting 'one hell of a battle' at Twickenham

16:00 , George Flood

Few give this lacklustre England iteration much hope at all of realistically derailing Ireland’s historic double Grand Slam bid, but Andy Farrell said he was anticipating “one hell of a battle” at Twickenham this afternoon.

"I've no doubt that England would have loved to have put the best performance out against Scotland and come away with the victory there," he said.

"But I've no doubt now that over the last two weeks that concentrates their mind to have another chance to have a crack at us.

"You expect them to be at their best and if they're at their best you expect them to be as hard as anyone in world rugby to beat.

"I don't get involved with the criticism at all.

"I look at the individuals the way that they're playing, the coaching staff that they got, the plan that they've got, a fantastic side that is going to be preparing to give it everything they've got at the weekend, so that makes them unbelievably dangerous.

"We just prepare for them to be at their best and if that's the case it's going to be one hell of a battle."

Free-flowing Grand Slam seekers will provide stiffest England test

15:45 , George Flood

England held summit meetings at York Community Stadium last week in a room previously occupied for police taser training, writes Nick Purewal.

The stun-guns had been removed for safe keeping, much to Richard Wigglesworth’s chagrin. The attack coach only half-joked that England would fancy deploying the high-voltage devices on a few of the assembled media.

If anything needs a spark of electricity, though, it is England’s new-look gameplan. Facing peerless Ireland at Twickenham today could well be another serious shock to the system — and even if England can conjure a performance of bite and substance, they could still be in jeopardy of a heavy loss.

England traipsed north last week for a sold-out open training session, but also for clear-the-air talks after the sobering 30-21 defeat by Scotland last month. The reviews will have been more straight-talking than soul-searching, with head coach Steve Borthwick resisting the temptation to pile into his players after an alarming Murrayfield error count.

Borthwick saw the England shirt weigh heavily on his players for the first time in his reign, as they slipped entirely off the pace.

Read the match preview in full here

(REUTERS)

15:41 , George Flood

A great reception for the England squad on that extended entrance walk at Twickenham...

(Action Images via Reuters)

Borthwick tells full debutant Feyi-Waboso to 'get that ball in your hands'

15:30 , George Flood

All eyes will be on Immanuel Feyi-Waboso today as the Exeter wing looks to produce a memorable full debut at senior international level.

He has impressed in his short cameos off the bench so far after England won the battle with Wales for his services, scoring as a late replacement at Murrayfield.

Now he will be expected to impact the game from the off, having returned to the fold after missing a three-day training camp in York last week as the result of an Exeter University medical exam that could only be completed in person.

"When I watch Manny, I see his ability to come off the wing and pop up off scrum-half - as he did against Scotland - and pop up inside and outside fly-half,” Steve Borthwick said this week.

"I have seen him several times pop up in the middle and do a pick and go at the ruck because he wants the ball in his hands. That is the encouragement I have for him - get that ball in his hands.

"After I told him he was starting, he was very grateful and thanked me numerous times then asked me 'what do you want from me?'.

"I said 'find the ball and get it in your hands'. There are some nuances, but the message was 'I want you to get the ball in your hands as many times as possible'."

(Getty Images)

15:18 , George Flood

A great shot of the Ireland team arriving at Twickenham earlier this afternoon.

No shortage of Irish fans at HQ today...

(REUTERS)

Borthwick: Players feeling the weight of the England shirt

15:11 , George Flood

Speaking in the build-up to this afternoon’s game, Steve Borthwick confessed for the first time after another frustratingly error-strewn display at Murrayfield that expectation had been weighing heavily on his players during this Six Nations campaign.

"We know that against Scotland there were errors," said Borthwick on Thursday.

"It's probably the first time in a while I'd seen the weight of the shirt feels heavy on the players. We've worked around that and to develop that.

"We try to make an environment where the players enjoy it, where we know mistakes are going to be made, but still continue to do the right things.

"I back the players. Yes we made errors. We're disappointed in the performance and we're disappointed in the result.

"I've made some of changes to the team but I believe in these players.

“I sense a determination in them to put in a performance this weekend and there has been ever since the end of that Scotland game."

(Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Dallaglio: Stopping Ireland at source is England's best route to victory

15:01 , George Flood

Steve Borthwick deserves praise for holding his nerve in selection this weekend, writes Lawrence Dallaglio.

There has been a tendency to panic in defeat and indulge in wholesale changes.

England no doubt took a step backwards in defeat by Scotland, but Borthwick’s decision to stick to his guns will help rebuild confidence among his players.

I was involved in some difficult review sessions after defeats, and they are like a horror show. But that never happened two weeks running, put it that way.

It is up to the players to atone for the Scotland defeat, and Borthwick has given the bulk of them that chance.

Not only must England eradicate the alarming error count to face a superb Ireland side, their transition from attack into defence if they do lose the ball must be greatly improved.

Scotland seized on every single England mistake, and Borthwick’s side made Gregor Townsend’s men look better than they are.

Click here to read his Standard Sport column in full

(Getty Images)

Men's 2025 Six Nations fixture list in full

14:52 , George Flood

Here are those men’s 2025 Six Nations fixtures in full:

January 31 - France v Wales (2015)

February 1 - Scotland v Italy (1415), Ireland v England (1645)

February 8 - Italy v Wales (1415) England v France (1645)

February 9 - Scotland v Ireland (1500)

February 22 - Wales v Ireland (1415), England v Scotland (1645)

February 23 - Italy v France (1500)

March 8 - Ireland v France (1415), Scotland v Wales (1645)

March 9 - England v Italy (1500)

March 15 - Italy v Ireland (1415), Wales v England (1645), France v Scotland (2000)

England to start 2025 Six Nations with tough Ireland trip

14:47 , George Flood

The men’s Six Nations fixtures for 2025 have been confirmed this afternoon, with this fixture falling on opening weekend next year.

Ireland will host England in Dublin in round one, before the Red Rose side have three consecutive home matches against France, Scotland and Italy.

England finish their campaign away against Wales in Cardiff on the final day.

Ireland, meanwhile, follow that opening match with trips to Scotland and Wales, hosting France and then travelling to Italy.

(Getty Images)

England vs Ireland prediction

14:38 , George Flood

It is extremely difficult to see how England can hope to spoil Ireland’s dreams of successive Six Nations Grand Slams today.

The Men in Green are currently operating on a completely different level to any other team in the northern hemisphere and maybe even the world, ruthless, physical, confident and so remarkably well-drilled with such a settled team that is in stark contrast to the constant chopping and changing of new-look England.

There were aspects of the home wins over Italy and Wales that weren’t quite up to standard, but ultimately they were both still extremely comfortable results.

(PA)

A trip to Twickenham will hold absolutely no fear for Ireland, who have consistently got the better of England in recent years and often with a handy numerical advantage.

England were on the front foot and aggressive early on against Scotland, but were lax and punished thereafter. It is hard not to foresee a similar scenario here, but with the potential for the punishment to be far more severe, particularly if they lose their discipline as has often been the case in this fixture.

After a shock run to the World Cup semi-finals in the autumn that followed a truly dismal 2023 prior to that, Borthwick’s side have yet to find their footing at the Six Nations and, with a tough trip to France to come on Super Saturday, face the worrying but very real prospect of winning only two matches in the competition for the fourth year in succession.

Ireland to win, by 15 points.

Ireland lineup

14:35 , George Flood

Ireland XV: Keenan; Nash, Henshaw, Aki, Lowe; Crowley, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; McCarthy, Beirne; O'Mahony (c), Van der Flier, Doris

Replacements: Kelleher, Healy, Bealham, Henderson, Baird, Conan, Murray, Frawley

England lineup

14:35 , George Flood

England XV: Furbank; Feyi-Waboso, Slade, Lawrence, Freeman; Ford, Mitchell; Genge, George (c), Cole; Itoje, Martin; Chessum, Underhill, Earl

Replacements: Dan, Marler, Stuart, Cunningham-South, Dombrandt, Care, M Smith, Daly

Ireland team news

14:33 , George Flood

There is just one solitary change to the Ireland team that started the 31-7 win over Wales in Dublin two weeks ago, with star full-back Hugo Keenan now over his knee trouble and replacing Ciaran Frawley, who is on the bench as one of only two backs along with Conor Murray.

Garry Ringrose is back in training after his shoulder injury suffered with Leinster back in January, though does not yet return to Andy Farrell’s matchday squad as Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw continue as the first-choice centre pairing.

Ireland have lost the services of lock James Ryan with a freak biceps injury suffered in training, with his place on the bench today taken by Iain Henderson, who has shaken off a toe complaint.

Prop Finlay Bealham is back in the squad as Oli Jager misses out with a knee issue, but Keenan’s return leads to Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey dropping out altogether.

(PA)

England team news

14:26 , George Flood

There are three personnel changes to the England lineup that started the Duhan van der Merwe-inspired 30-21 defeat by Scotland at Murrayfield a fortnight ago, with flying Exeter wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso - who scored his first international try off the bench in that game - replacing Elliot Daly out wide.

George Ford keeps his place at fly-half despite the return to fitness of Marcus Smith, who is on the bench after a calf injury suffered in a pre-Six Nations training camp as Fin Smith misses out.

George Furbank also retains his starting spot at full-back as Freddie Steward misses out completely once again, with Alex Mitchell back from a knee problem to retake his place at scrum-half.

Deputy Danny Care is poised to earn his 100th senior England cap off the bench.

In the pack, Steve Borthwick has opted for the heft of Leicester lock George Martin alongside Maro Itoje, pushing Ollie Chessum out to blindside flanker as Ethan Roots drops out.

Joining Marcus Smith back on the bench is Harlequins team-mate Alex Dombrandt, who is set for his first England appearance since missing out on the World Cup squad in the autumn.

(Getty Images)

How to watch England vs Ireland

14:19 , George Flood

TV channel: England vs Ireland is being broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK today on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 4:20pm after the conclusion of Italy vs Scotland from Rome on the same channel.

Live stream: A live stream service can also be accessed for free online via the ITVX app and ITVX website.

Welcome to England vs Ireland live coverage

14:15 , George Flood

England face a daunting task to try and halt or at least slow the Ireland juggernaut as the Six Nations focus switches to Twickenham this afternoon.

Andy Farrell's brilliant side are arguably the best team on the planet right now despite their latest World Cup heartbreak in the autumn, avoiding any potential hangover with three commanding victories to open 2024 and move them within just two more of achieving the historic feat of becoming the first team ever to win back-to-back Grand Slam titles in the Six Nations era.

Ireland have won 11 matches in a row now in the Six Nations after brushing aside France, Italy and Wales this year, with Scotland their final opponents in Dublin on Super Saturday.

They are strong favourites to make it five wins in succession against England and a second in a row against Twickenham, with Steve Borthwick's side searching for consistency after scrappy opening victories over Italy and Wales were followed by a fourth straight painful Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland at Murrayfield a fortnight ago.

A somewhat new-look Red Rose outfit have failed to kick on from that unexpected run to the World Cup semi-finals and with a trip to France to come on the final day, look in serious danger of winning two and losing three of their five Six Nations fixtures for the fourth year on the bounce to leave question marks over the direction of Borthwick's project.

Kick-off in today's second game in round four is at 4:45pm GMT, so stay tuned for comprehensive match build-up, all the latest team news and lineups and live minute-by-minute updates, plus expert analysis from Standard Sport's rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at Twickenham.