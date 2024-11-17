England vs Ireland LIVE! Nations League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

England vs Ireland LIVE!

Promotion back to the top tier of the Nations League is on the line when England play Ireland at Wembley in their final game of 2024. Lee Carsley will take charge of his last match as interim manager before Thomas Tuchel takes over in January, and Thursday’s 3-0 win in Greece means England seal top spot in group B2 with a win.

Securing promotion is key for England because it means they would avoid a Nations League play-off in March. That would be a nuisance for Tuchel and early disruption to his plans for the World Cup, so there is a lot at stake. England have been hit by a raft of player withdraws in this camp but they should have too much for Ireland, who are at the start of a rebuild under new manager Heimir Hallgrimsson.

Harry Kane will return to the England side after Carsley named him on the bench against Greece. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick, Malik Ouzia and Dom Smith at Wembley.

England vs Ireland latest

Kick-off: 5pm GMT | Wembley

How to watch: ITV

Team news: Kane to start for England

Prediction

Team news in full

15:58 , Alex Young

England XI: Pickford; Livramento, Walker, Guehi, Hall; Gallagher, Jones; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Subs: Henderson, Trafford, Lewis, Gibbs-White, Angel, Quansah, Hardwood-Bellis, Watkins, Rogers, Bowen, Solanke

Ireland XI: Kelleher; Ebosele, Collins, O'Shea, Scales, O'Dowda; McGuinness, Cullen, Molumby, Szmodics, Ferguson

Subs: Travers, O'Leary, Doherty, Manning, O'Brien, Moran, Coventry, Azaz, McAteer, Johnston, Parrott, Cannon

Ireland XI

15:54 , Alex Young

...and the visitors!

STARTING XI | England v Ireland



Mark McGuinness comes into the side to make his Ireland debut as Dara O'Shea also comes into the starting line-up 💚



Mark McGuinness comes into the side to make his Ireland debut as Dara O'Shea also comes into the starting line-up 💚

Jayson Molumby replaces Jason Knight with kick-off at 5pm at Wembley today 🇮🇪

England XI

15:47 , Alex Young

Here it is!

15:44 , Alex Young

Team news isn’t far off.

15:30 , Alex Young

Fans are arriving. About 90 minutes until kick-off.

Head to head

15:25 , Alex Young

England beat Ireland in Dublin 2-0 in September, with Declan Rice and Jack Grealish both scoring against the country they could have represented.

Overall the Three Lions have a strong recent record against the Irish, having not lost to them since 1988.

England wins: 7

Draws: 8

Ireland wins: 2

Score prediction

15:17 , Alex Young

Carsley should get the sign-off his desires with a home win for England, as the loss of talent through injuries is offset by the incentive of impressing for players who might not have got the chance otherwise.

England were clinical in their 3-0 win over Greece - riding out some difficult moments and taking their chances well - and we expect them to have too much for the Irish.

Ireland will feel they have a great opportunity to upset their nearby rivals on the road, but despite Troy Parrott’s recent run of goals and Evan Ferguson’s endeavour up front they may fall just short.

England to win, 2-1.

Dom Smith arrives

15:08

One of three Standard reporters at Wembley today.

The end of the Lee Carsley mini-era pic.twitter.com/cPFjTYzC5w — Dom Smith (@MrDomSmith) November 17, 2024

Predicted XIs

14:59 , Alex Young

England predicted XI: Pickford; Lewis, Walker, Guehi, Hall; Gallagher, Jones; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Ireland predicted XI: Kelleher; Doherty, Collins, Scales, O'Dowda; McAteer, Cullen, Molumby, Johnston; Parrott, Ferguson

England team news

14:47 , Alex Young

Harry Kane will return to the England starting line-up tonight.

Ollie Watkins started Thursday’s 3-0 win in Greece but Kane has been recalled by Lee Carsley for his final game as interim head coach.

Kyle Walker could play at centre-back alongside Marc Guehi, with Rico Lewis at right-back and Lewis Hall in line to make his first England start at left-back.

Curtis Jones is set to continue in midfield with Conor Gallagher after his impressive display against Greece.

Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon are set to line up behind Kane, with England knowing victory over Ireland will seal promotion back to the top tier of the Nations League.

Ezri Konsa has pulled out of the England squad and returned to Aston Villa due to injury.

Uncapped quartet Tino Livramento, James Trafford, Jarell Quansah and Taylor Harwood-Bellis will hope make their England debuts off the bench.

Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Cole Palmer were among eight players to withdrawn from the England squad before the Greece game.

How to watch for free

14:38 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast for free on ITV 1. Coverage starts at 4pm GMT ahead of a 5pm kick-off at Wembley.

Live stream: ITVX, which is free with a subscription, will offer a live stream.

Good afternoon!

14:32 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England vs Ireland!

England are out to end 2024 on a high in Lee Carsley’s final game as interim head coach before Thomas Tuchel takes over in January.

Victory against the Irish will mean England secure promotion back to the top tier of the Nations League and avoid a disruptive play-off in March, so there is a lot at stake at Wembley.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5pm GMT!