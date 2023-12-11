England vs India, Test series and tour: Full schedule and fixtures

Bashir, 20, has been picked for England after just six first-class matches

England begin a busy year of Test cricket with a five-match series in India, as they aim to continue their ‘Bazball’ revolution in the subcontinent.

Since Brendon McCullum took over the reins of the Test team in 2022 England are yet to lose a Test series at home or away, winning four and drawing three. Their overall Test win-loss record is at 14 victories and six defeats in the same period.

An intense six-week tour of India is likely to be another stern test of the ‘new England’. The last time they toured there they were on the end of a 3-1 hiding. They won the first Test but then lost the next three heavily by 317 runs, 10 wickets and an innings and 25 runs respectively.

Indeed, since their famous 2-1 victory in 2012/3 England have won just one Test out of nine in India, losing seven and drawing the other one.

The tour comes after England’s white-ball side end their year with a T20 and one-day international tour of the West Indies.

When is it?

The five-Test series runs from January 25 2024 until March 11 2024, assuming the final Test goes the full five days.

What is the full fixture list and schedule?

All times Greenwich Mean Time

1st Test: January 25–29, Hyderabad (4am start)

2nd Test: February 2–6, Visakhapatnam (4am start)

3rd Test: February 15–19, Rajkot (4am start)

4th Test: February 23-27, Ranchi (4am start)

5th Test: March 7–11, Dharamsala (4am start)

Who is in the England squad?

England surprised supporters by announcing Shoaib Bashir, a 20-year-old Somerset offspinner, as one of three debutants in their squad.

Bashir, who has played just six games of first-class cricket for Somerset, has been picked on potential, probably based on his high action and him impressive performances on an England Lions training camp in the UAE.

In a 16-player touring party the other two men uncapped at Test level are Lancashire left-arm spinner Tom Hartley and Surrey fast bowler Gus Atkinson. Hartley and Atkinson have both played white-ball cricket for the national team.

Rehan Ahmed, the legspinner, is also in the team and there is a fourth spin option in Jack Leach, who is returning from a stress fracture in his back. Liam Dawson and Will Jacks, two other spinners with international experience, have been left out.

There are four seam-bowling options: James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood and Atkinson.

England’s 16-man squad

Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

What are the most recent Test results between the two teams?

India in England (2021)

August: Match drawn

August: India won by 151 runs

August: England won by an innings and 76 runs

September: India won by 157 runs

July 2022 (match delayed by Covid): England won by seven wickets

England in India (2021)

February: England won by 227 runs

February: India won by 317 runs

February: India won by 10 wicket

March: India won by an innings and 25 runs

England and India's last five Tests have all been held in England - AFP/Paul Ellis

What are the venues and stadiums for the Tests?

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium/Uppal Stadium

Location: Hyderabad

Established: 2003

Capacity: 55,000

The five-Test series kicks off in Hyderabad - Getty Images/Alex Davidson

Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium

Location: Visakhapatnam

Established: 2003

Capacity: 40,000

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium/Khandheri Cricket Stadium

Location: Rajkot

Established: 2009

Capacity: 28,000

Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium

Location: Ranchi

Established: 2011

Capacity: 50,000

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium

Location: Dharamsala

Established: 2003

Capacity: 23,000

The HPCA Stadium has hosted several World Cup games - AFP/Arun Sankar

