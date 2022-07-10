England vs India live: latest scores from third T20 at Trent Bridge

england vs india 3rd t20 live score latest updates - PA

01:32 PM

The rise of Richard Gleeson

Richard Gleeson has a debut to remember yesterday – he took 3/15 in four overs, and the three were Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

Gleeson’s story is a triumph of the human spirit. He didn’t play white-ball cricket at county level until he was 28, and at 34 became one of the older England debutants of the modern era. He might also be the first England cricketer to have had a job cleaning maggots.

A couple of years ago, when he was first called up to the England squad, he spoke to Nick Hoult about his unusual route to the top.

12:56 PM

Good afternoon...

...and welcome to live coverage of the third and final T20I between England and India at Trent Bridge. This series hasn’t gone to plan for England, who suffered two similar defeats – in style and margin – at the Ageas Bowl and Edgbaston. India clinched the series yesterday, which means this game is essentially a dead rubber. That’s nothing new for England, but it is unusual for them to be on this side of the fence.

The last time England suffered a white-ball whitewash in a series of at least three games was in Australia in 2013-14, and nobody really cared then because we were still traumatised by the preceding Ashes series. This would raise more alarms, especially with the World Cup only four months away.

In truth, even if they are pummelled by 48 runs today, we shouldn’t overreact. T20 is one of the most volatile sporting formats around, and no team is immune to failure. England are also without five or six of their best XI, and the new management team of Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott haven’t had chance to get their feet under the table. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t things for England to think about. The middle order has been more of a muddle order, with Liam Livingstone arguably too high at No4 and Moeen Ali too low at No6, and they might also benefit from including an extra batsman in Phil Salt.

The bowling, Richard Gleeson and Chris Jordan aside, has looked uncomfortably hittable. Left-arm seamers are a precious jewel in T20 cricket, and England have plenty – but none of Sam Curran, David Willey, Tymal Mills and Reece Topley have nailed down a place in the World Cup squad, never mind the best XI. Today is another chance for (some of) them to impress.

We’ll have the team news and toss at 2pm local time, with the match starting at 2.30pm.