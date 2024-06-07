England vs Iceland LIVE! Euro 2024 friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

England vs Iceland LIVE!

The Three Lions get their final run out ahead of the Euro 2024 tonight as they take on Iceland at Wembley. Gareth Southgate whittled his squad from 33 to 26 yesterday as Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire, James Maddison and four others were cut. Jarell Quansah was one of the unlucky seven, but is with the squad tonight for the experience, effectively being on standby for the tournament.

Aaron Ramsdale will start in goal, and Ivan Toney is set to feature after Ollie Watkins got the nod against Bosnia. The likes of John Stones, Kobbie Mainoo, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka will all hope to start under the arch, while the likes of Adam Wharton and Anthony Gordon should come off the bench. Harry Kane is ready to start.

It is all eyes on the flight to Germany come full time, but first a chance for some to stake their claim to start against Serbia in nine days’ time. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Dom Smith at Wembley Stadium.

England vs Iceland latest updates

Kick-off time: 7.45pm, Wembley Stadium

How to watch: Channel 4

England team news: Final squad confirmed

Iceland team news: Gudmundsson and Valdimarsson to start

Prediction: Perfect preparation for Three Lions

17:39 , Alex Young

The squad has arrived.

(The FA via Getty Images)

England vs Iceland prediction

17:35 , Alex Young

Results are clearly not the most important thing in the world in these games and England could be forgiven for not risking any injuries, but it would be a surprise not to see them beat their Euro 2016 conquerors with a strong team.

England to win, 3-0.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Iceland team news

17:30 , Alex Young

There are a few familiar faces in the Iceland squad tonight. Brentford's Hakon Valdimarsson is expected to start, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson, formerly of Burnley, is always a threat in attack.

But this is not the strongest of Iceland squads. Albert Gudmundsson, reportedly being tracked by a number of clubs across Europe after impressing with Genoa, is absent.

England team news

17:25 , Alex Young

England are missing two defenders for tonight’s friendly, with Luke Shaw and Lewis Dunk both on the sidelines.

Shaw is still working his way back so will play no part against Iceland, nor in the Serbia clash nine days later. Brighton’s Dunk is also out for the Wembley game but will join full training next week.

It had been thought that the game could come too early for both wingers Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka, but both are now in contention to play.

Kane should start after his goalscoring cameo off the bench against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Newcastle on Monday night, taking back the captaincy from Kieran Trippier after a back issue that ended his season at Bayern Munich a couple of games early.

The likes of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and Kobbie Mainoo are also back after joining up with the squad late following their involvement in the FA Cup and Champions League finals, though Bellingham will not be involved tonight. Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale will hope to impress in goal.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Where to watch England vs Iceland

17:20 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK on Channel 4. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of a 7:45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans will also be able to watch on a free live stream online via the Channel 4 website or app.

Welcome

17:14 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of England’s final warm-up friendly ahead of Euro 2024.

Iceland, England’s conquerors in 2016, are the opponents as Gareth Southgate & Co. look for a trying but not too testing send-off before flying to Germany.

Harry Kane will start, along with a few who did not get the nod for Monday’s 3-0 win over Bosnia. Kick-off is at 7.45pm. Stick with us.