England vs Greece: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

England and Greece this week meet in a Nations League fixture, in what is the first game between the two countries in 18 years, and another chance for Lee Carsley to impress as interim manager of the Three Lions.

Both sides won their opening two B2 games, convincingly defeating Ireland and Finland, but the Greeks sit atop the group due to their superior goal difference.

England come into the game as heavy favourites, and have never lost to their opponents in nine previous meetings, seven of which they won. It is the 2-2 draw and David Beckham’s last-minute free kick 23 years ago this month that sent England to the 2002 World Cup, though, that remains the standout moment.

The Three Lions will be looking to extend that record to 10 games, as they look to make an instant return to Nations League A.

Carsley could be without captain Harry Kane, who suffered a leg injury in Bayern Munich’s 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday but has joined up with the squad.

Harry Kane is an injury doubt but has joined up with the squad (The FA via Getty Images)

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Greece is scheduled for a 7:45pm BST kick-off on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

The match will take place at Wembley Stadium.

Where to watch England vs Greece

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the ITVX app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Free highlights: The ITVX app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 10pm.

England vs Greece team news

As mentioned, Harry Kane could miss out through injury, while both Ezri Konsa and Morgan Gibbs-White are certain to withdraw after picking up injuries on Sunday. Should Kane miss out, Ollie Watkins is likely to start. Dominic Solanke has earned his first call-up in seven years.

Elsewhere, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Kyle Walker will all hope tp feature for the first time since the Euro 2024 final.

Greece have no major injury concerns, and will hope West Ham’s Dinos Mavropanos and Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas can help them to a famous result.

Dominic Solanke has earned his first call-up in seven years (The FA via Getty Images)

England vs Greece prediction

Despite the absence of Kane, it’s hard to see anything but a comfortable win for England here against a side 48th in the FIFA world rankings.

It will do Carsley’s job prospects no harm either.

England to win 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

England wins: 7

Draws: 2

Greece wins: 0

England vs Greece match odds

England to win: 1/5

Draw: 9/2

Greece to win: 19/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).