England vs Greece LIVE! Nations League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

England look to maintain their perfect record under Lee Carsley as they host Greece at Wembley tonight. The Three Lions eased past the Republic of Ireland and Greece last month as the interim boss began his audition for the full-time job, with Carsley attracting plenty of praise for a front-footed approach.

A hugely attacking lineup has been named tonight, even with Harry Kane ruled out out due to injury. Jude Bellingham features as a false-nine, having missed the September matches, with Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon and Phil Foden all starting too.

Greece sit top of this Nations League group, having made a strong start themselves last month in seeing off Ireland and Finland. This, though, is a big step up, even if the likes of Kostas Tsimikas and Konstantinos Mavropanos will be going up against familiar faces. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Dom Smith at the ground!

England 0-0 Greece

19:55 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Going to be a long night for Koulierakis. Greece again caught as England press, Bellingham pokes it away from the defender as he slides in. Yellow card already.

Alexander-Arnold and Palmer both standing over this. Decent options.

Dom Smith at Wembley

19:53 , Matt Verri

England operating as a sort of 4-2-2-2, with Palmer and Rice given width by Saka and Gordon, and with Foden and Bellingham as the withdrawn forwards.

But, obviously, it's a very fluid system, and there's already a lot of movement and interchanging from England's attackers.

England 0-0 Greece

19:53 , Matt Verri

4 mins: England absolutely flying forward to press, Greece not getting a second.

Bellingham down on the edge of the area, appeals waved away and Greece break. England are exposed, too.

Pavlidis curls an effort at goal, always wide. Warning for the hosts, though.

England 0-0 Greece

19:51 , Matt Verri

3 mins: Palmer from the edge of the box sends a shot straight up, completely scuffs it.

Bellingham keeps England on the attack, strong on the ball and lets fly from the edge of the area. Tipped over the bar.

England 0-0 Greece

19:50 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Bellingham has popped up at left-back in the opening minutes. Lewis in midfield, Alexander-Arnold at right wing, Palmer pretty deep.

They are all basically playing wherever they want, it would seem.

KICK-OFF!

19:48 , Matt Verri

Minute’s silence for George Baldock. Dean Henderson, a former team-mate of his, stands on the touchline for it.

We’re underway at Wembley.

19:44 , Matt Verri

Don’t want to put a downer on Stones’ big night, but we could do without the microphone by him during the anthems.

He’s a bit better at defending than singing. We’ll leave it at that.

Here we go!

19:41 , Matt Verri

Teams are out at Wembley, England led by Stones tonight.

A look at those players lined up is a reminder that Rice is going to have to do a lot of work in midfield...

Baldock's family release statement

19:35 , Matt Verri

Reminder that tributes will be paid to George Baldock ahead of kick-off.

His family have said in a statement: “George, you were the most special father, fiancé, son, brother, uncle, friend, teammate and person.

“Your enthusiasm and infectious personality brought so much love to those that were fortunate enough to know you and those that adored you from the stands. We will forever cherish the special memories we have of you and you will continue to live on in your beautiful son.

“You were due to fly home today for us to celebrate his first birthday together, but instead we mourn your loss. “

Not long now!

19:30 , Matt Verri

Wembley filling up with 15 minutes to go until kick-off.

There’s been far too much talk about goals and attacking play. You can lock in the 0-0 now.

Pre-match thoughts from Carsley

19:20 , Matt Verri

The England boss has been speaking ahead of kick-off.

He told ITV: “It [Harry Kane's absence] has given us a chance to try something and be creative with the way we play. We talk about how exciting and creative we can be so I'm looking forward to the game.

"We have a lot of flexibility and you may see a lot of changes. Hopefully it will be exciting. I see all the players interchanging, we have some really creative players.

"Greece have won the last two games, haven’t conceded a goal so we are expecting a tough challenge."

Carsley goes all-out!

19:12 , Matt Verri

No sign of any conservatism from Lee Carsley tonight.

Will it turn out that he’s gone too far the other way with his team selection? We’re going to find out very shortly.

"A clear break from the Southgate era."



🗣 @Dan_KP and @MrDomSmith give their pre-match thoughts from Wembley ahead of what promises to be an exciting night.



Grealish: Southgate made mistake

19:04 , Matt Verri

Jack Grealish has said he did not agree with Gareth Southgate's decision to leave him out of England's European Championship squad.

Grealish was a surprise omission from Southgate's 26-man Euros squad after being cut from the provisional group, having been at the previous two tournaments.

The Manchester City winger returned to the squad under Southgate's successor, interim head coach Lee Carsley, last month and started back-to-back Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland, scoring in Dublin.

"I'll be honest with you, I didn't really agree with [Gareth's decision] because it's just me," Grealish said.

"I felt like I didn't have the best season. You know, I didn’t... You look at some players, for example, in my position, even the likes of Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Jarrod Bowen, people like this, they scored a lot of goals, which 100 per cent I agree with.

"But I just know that my game is not just about goals. I think I give so much more to the team than just goals. And I think you need a bit of a balance in every position on the pitch and I class myself as quite an experienced player now. I’ve played in quite a lot of big games, Champions League finals, FA Cup finals and I've won a lot of stuff now.

“So, yeah, you know, you asked me do I think I should have [gone]? And I still think that, yeah, I should have but obviously it weren’t meant to be."

Dom Smith at Wembley

18:59 , Matt Verri

Some familiar(-ish) faces for Greece tonight.

Goalkeeper Vlachodimos is deputy to Nick Pope at Newcastle and formerly of Nottingham Forest, and centre-back Mavropanos is in Julen Lopetegui's strongest XI this season for West Ham having previously turned out for Arsenal.

Giannoulis and Tziolis used to play for Norwich, and midfielder Siopis is currently at Cardiff City.

Stones: Carsley and Guardiola similarities help me

18:53 , Matt Verri

John Stones will captain England tonight in the absence of Harry Kane.

The centre-half says he can see "a lot similarities" in the methods of Lee Carsley, who has stepped up from the Under-21s, and legendary City coach Pep Guardiola.

"Everyone has got their own unique style and I think there are similarities throughout every manager in what they want," Stones said.

"There are a lot of similarities between Lee and Pep in how they see the game and how they want us to play and I think we saw that last month when we played the two games and obviously got positive results from them. It’s been great for me with the likenesses of how we play.

"They do a lot of research on us as players and as teams and see how we play at our clubs and try to bring that in and make it as easy as possible for us as players to gel together and move forward in one direction."

Greece team news

18:45 , Matt Verri

Greece XI: Vlachodimos, Rota, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Giannoulis, Siopis, Kourbelis, Masouras, Bakasetas, Tzolis, Pavlidis.

Subs: Tzolakis, Mandas, Vagiannidis, Retsos, Douvikas, Pelkas, Chatziglovanis, Chatzidiakos, Konstan

Dom Smith at Wembley

18:40 , Matt Verri

This is going to be good fun tonight.

England have named an incredibly attacking lineup, with no conventional No9 due to Harry Kane's slight injury.

It means Jude Bellingham plays as a false nine with Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon either side of him.

Cole Palmer will be the No10 behind Bellingham, with Phil Foden and Declan Rice as the midfield double pivot

England team news

18:36 , Matt Verri

England XI: Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Colwill, Lewis, Rice, Foden, Saka, Palmer, Gordon, Bellingham

Subs: Henderson, Pope, Guehi, Walker, Gallagher, Livramento, Jones, Watkins, Angel, Solanke, Madueke

Lee Carsley: The man behind the manager

18:28 , Matt Verri

Lee Carsley was preparing to play for Everton’s reserves on a Monday night in 2004 when he received a troubled call from Kevin Kilbane.

His teammate had learned that his newborn daughter had Down’s syndrome, the same condition as Carsley’s son Connor, and immediately reached out to his friend.

“Once he’d heard the news, he couldn’t play that evening. He left the field at half-time and drove to the hospital to see me,” Kilbane said.

“We sat outside, we talked and we cried. It was such an emotional moment for both of us. He communicated with me in a way that I needed because he had experienced what I was going through as a father. He was there for me and he’s always been there for me and that’s why I love him so much.”

Carsley has said the arrival of Connor, the second of his three children, in 1999 made him “a lot more aware of the bigger picture, the bigger world”. In rushing to support Kilbane, he demonstrated a degree of compassion that should not be taken for granted at the highest level of football.

Kilbane’s story goes a long way to explaining why Carsley is not just an impressive tactician, but a seemingly universally well-liked character as well.

Read our in-depth feature on Carsley here!

Greece leading the way

18:17 , Matt Verri

Both these sides won their opening two Nations League matches, and did not concede a goal in the process.

Greeces sit top of Group B2, having scored a goal more than England, while the Republic of Ireland and Finland are yet to get off the mark.

The Three Lions will be fairly confident of finishing this international break out in front.

Baldock to be honoured at Wembley

18:06 , Matt Verri

The FA confirmed there would be a period of silence before tonight’s game in memory of George Baldock, and that players of both sides would wear black armbands.

The 31-year-old, who joined Panathinaikos in the summer, was found dead in the swimming pool of his house in southern Athens.

A statement from Greece's Ministry of Citizen Protection released on Thursday read: “A preliminary investigation has been carried out by the Attica Security Directorate.

“A forensic pathologist was called to the scene and examined the body with no evidence of criminal activity.

“In addition, the police searched the house to determine if there are any traces of a burglary, with a negative result.

“Also, a specialised team of the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the Police carried out a check at the house in order to exclude the possibility of criminal activity."

Former Sheffield United Baldock was capped 12 times by Greece, who he qualified for through his grandmother.

Southgate offers update on future

17:55 , Matt Verri

Gareth Southgate has confirmed that he will not return to coaching in the next year, putting an end to rumours linking him as a possible replacement for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Southgate resigned in July following eight years as England manager, following the Three Lions’ agonising defeat by Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin.

He has kept a low profile since handing over the England reins to interim manager Lee Carsley, making few public appearances.

He was rumoured to be a target of United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS as Ten Hag’s successor before taking England to the European Championship this summer, and again now the Dutchman is under pressure again.

However, Southgate said: “Sometimes when you are in a big role, you don’t realise the weight until it’s gone. It is one of those jobs where everybody has an opinion.

“I am enjoying my life, so there is no rush. For 11 years, I committed fully to the national federation. I won’t coach in the next year, for sure. I am certain of that. When you come out of a big role you need to give your body time, your mind time.”

Southgate added: “[A return to] club football? Depending on what role that is. I have been fortunate to have worked with fantastic players. You’ve got to have excitement, passion to go to work every day.

“It is unlikely to be another national federation. England was from the heart.”

In the building!

17:47 , Matt Verri

The England squad have strolled into Wembley nice and early...

Standard Sport prediction

17:40

Despite the expected absence of Kane, it’s hard to see anything but a comfortable win for England here against a side that currently sit down in 48th in the latest FIFA world rankings.

Another straightforward victory and impressive attacking performance at Wembley will do Carsley’s permanent job prospects no harm at all.

England to win, 3-0.

England team news

17:31 , Matt Verri

England captain Harry Kane will not start in tonight’s latest Nations League tie against Greece.

The Three Lions captain limped off and was substituted after 72 minutes of Bayern Munich’s 3-3 Bundesliga draw with Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend.

Kane joined up with the rest of the England squad at St George’s Park on Monday for further assessment and was deemed fit to stay with the team, but interim boss Lee Carsley has now confirmed the forward will not start against Greece.

Ezri Konsa, Morgan Gibbs-White and Kobbie Mainoo all dropped out of the squad on Monday night after suffering injuries on club duty during the weekend’s Premier League matches, while uncapped duo Curtis Jones and Tino Livramento have now been added to the group.

Solanke and Ollie Watkins would be among the natural contenders to replace Kane, though Carsley has hinted at a different, bold attacking plan that could include all of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka, with Bellingham potentially being deployed as a false nine.

Predicted England XI: Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Colwill, Lewis, Rice, Foden, Saka, Palmer, Gordon, Bellingham

How to watch England vs Greece

17:22 , Matt Verri

TV channel: This game will be shown live and free-to-air in the UK on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST ahead of a 7:45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can also follow the game right here, with expert analysis from chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick at Wembley.

Good evening!

17:17 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England vs Greece!

The Three Lions are on home soil again, looking to make it three wins from three in the Nations League. So too, though, are the visitors.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:45pm BST from Wembley.