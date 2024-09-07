England vs Finland: Nations League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Lee Carsley takes charge of England at Wembley for the first time as Finland travel to face the Three Lions on Tuesday night.

A potentially tricky trip to Dublin turned into a routine assignment for England in their opening Nations League fixture, with Declan Rice and Jack Grealish almost inevitably getting on the scoresheet against the Republic of Ireland, who they both previously represented.

After relegation to League B of this competition, England are expected to top their group in comfortable fashion, as they go up against the Finland, Greece and the Irish.

Finland were well-beaten by Greece on Saturday and have had little to cheer in recent months, with Wales among the sides to ease to big wins over them in 2024.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Finland is scheduled for a 7:45pm BST kick-off on Tuesday September 10, 2024.

The match will take place at Wembley Stadium in London

Where to watch England vs Finland

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live and free to air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 6:45pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live for free online via the ITVX app and website.

England vs Finland team news

Anthony Gordon and Grealish both impressed against Ireland, and could get another chance to shine at Wembley with the likes of Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden not in the squad.

John Stones could start at centre-back, having come off the bench in Dublin, while Angel Gomes and Morgan Gibbs-White will be hoping for further involvement after making their debuts last time out.

Should Carsley opt to rotate his side, Eberechi Eze and Jarrod Bowen are among those who could come in from the start.

Finland will rely on Glen Kamara to provide the creativity in midfield, with former Norwich striker Teemu Pukki potentially playing some role on his return to England

England vs Finland prediction

There were plenty of encouraging signs in Dublin, with the first-half display from England full of attacking ambition.

Carsley will be keen for his side to keep that intensity up for the full match this time, against a team in Finland who should not present too many problems.

England to win, 4-0

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Three Lions have never lost to Finland, though it is 23 years since the two nations last met.

England wins: 9

Finland wins: 0

Draws: 2

